Great Panther Silver: Has The Buying Opportunity Arrived?

Regardless, I think Great Panther shares are attractively priced here, as I'll explain below.

Shares have declined quite a bit since earnings, as expected, but this could be due to lower metals prices as opposed to the earnings.

Great Panther Silver: Buying Opportunity?

GPL data by YCharts

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) has reported its Q1 2017 financial results. As expected, it was not the strongest quarter,with very high cash costs, mainly due to the construction of a new tailings storage facility and new plant upgrades at its Topia mine.

However, the results were actually better than what I expected, with positive net income reported. This should be the worst financial quarter for Great Panther in 2017, and I think a buying opportunity has arrived.

As a reminder, Great Panther's my No. 3 overall silver stock to own this year after pulling in the No. 1 spot in the previous year. I pointed towards its low cash costs, the strength of its balance sheet, growth potential and silver price leverage as main reasons for the selection.

As I pointed out, costs are expected to rise a bit in 2017 (especially in Q1), as Great Panther ramps up drilling and development of its mines and projects, with the goal of increasing production by 50% in just a few years.

Shares have sold off a bit since earnings were reported. This is likely mainly due to lower gold/silver prices as opposed to the earnings, because I think earnings were stronger than expected.

(Credit: Great Panther Silver website)

In Q1, Great Panther's metal production fell by 28% to 730,186 silver equivalent ounces, while its all-in sustaining cash costs nearly doubled to $19.55.

Again, this was expected as Topia milling operations were shut down in Q1 as the company planned some plant upgrades and is transitioning to the new tailings facility.

However, mine operating earnings only fell by 8% to $5.4 million, and Great Panther was able to book $3 million in net income, which is attributed to higher metal prices in the quarter and favorable exchange rates (a non-cash $1.8 million foreign exchange gain was reported).

(Credit: Great Panther Silver website)

As for Topia, here's some good news: upgrades were completed under budget and commissioning of the plant is expected to be complete by mid-May. With the project now almost completed, Great Panther says to expect AISC to decline for the remainder of 2017; it expects to meet its initial AISC guidance of $14 to $16 AISC per ounce. Production is still expected to fall between 4 to 4.1 million SEOs.

Great Panther shares have sold off by more than 50% from its February highs of $2.20. It has been a rollercoaster of year so far for the small silver miner. This Q1 earnings was not a great one, as expected, but it actually turned out much better than it could have.

As I pointed out in my last article, "any sell-off in shares will present a buying opportunity." That sell-off has come, with shares now trading at their lowest point since October 2016.

While shares may very well trade even lower (depending on where silver prices head), I think now's a pretty good time to buy shares. Great Panther has a solid balance sheet to make it through the tough times, cash costs should decrease throughout 2017, and the company's growth potential is huge. Great Panther has underperformed the silver miners index (NYSEARCA:SIL), and peers including Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and First Majestic (NYSE:AG), but I think that will change as we get deeper into 2017.

