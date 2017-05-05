Carbonite's (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 17:30 ET

Executives

Anthony Folger - CFO and Treasurer

Jeremiah Sisitsky - Former VP, IR, Constant Contact

Mohamad Ali - CEO, President and Director

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Ben Rose - Battle Road Research

Bhavanmit Suri - William Blair & Company

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley & Co.

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Co.

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Timothy Klasell - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. You've joined the Carbonite First Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference may be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, VP of Investor Relations, Mr. Jerry Sisitsky. Sir, you may begin.

Jeremiah Sisitsky

Thank you, Latif. Welcome to our First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call, and may the fourth be with you. With me on the call today are Mohamad Ali, President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, CFO. After their remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session. I'd like to remind all participants that during this conference call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including financial guidance, business outlook, anticipated results and similar items including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, forecast and expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risk and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors sections of our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings the company releases. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risk factors and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call, except as required by law. All the financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP financial measures unless it is stated that the measure is a GAAP number. A reconciliation to GAAP results can be found in our financial results press release, which is available on our IR website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mohamad.

Mohamad Ali

Thank you, Jerry. I'm thrilled with our Q1 performance, as we continue to execute our proven strategy focused on the higher growth business market; expanding our data protection portfolio, both organically and inorganically; and being disciplined to ensure that we are driving profitable growth. During the first quarter, we announced and closed the acquisition of Double-Take Software. This acquisition strengthens our data protection portfolio and expands our addressable market with the addition of a robust high-availability solution. Our integration efforts are going well. We're encouraged by the early results of our cross-sell efforts between the Carbonite EVault and Carbonite Double-Take installed bases, and we continue to be impressed with the great technology and team that we acquired.

During the first quarter, we also added to our engineering leadership, bringing on board Deepak Mohan as SVP of Products and Engineering. Deepak has a wealth of data protection experience. With the more than decade of senior engineering leadership roles at EMC -- Symantec, excuse me. And more recently serving as Senior Vice President of EMC's Backup and Recovery Systems division. He joined the Carbonite team in February and is spearheading our technology road map and integration efforts, working with the great engineering leadership that joined from Double-Take.

During the quarter, we also successfully launched and priced an offering of convertible securities, a significant capital raise that positions us well to continue to execute our growth strategy. As part of that capital raise, we repurchased $15 million in Carbonite stock.

More recently, we announced our plans to have Marina Levinson joined the board of Carbonite. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote for Marina to become a part of the board at our annual meeting on Monday. Marina's background includes having served as Chief Information Officer of Palm and the NetApp. She is the founder and CEO of CIO Advisory Group, and she secretly shares the Technology and Cybersecurity Committee on the board of Ellie Mae. She is an accomplished technology executive and knows our market well. I'm confident that she will be an incredible asset to Carbonite.

I would also like to take an opportunity to acknowledge Jeff Flowers, one of the cofounders of Carbonite, who is not standing for reelection to our board. Jeff invested more than a decade building Carbonite, and we are grateful for his many contributions.

At Carbonite, we strive to make data more available, more useful and more secure for businesses and the IT professionals who serve them. We have significantly expanded our portfolio of data protection solutions to address the full spectrum of our customers' needs. And we do so with a focus on delivering an excellent customer experience.

Customers like Waterford Crystal, choose us to protect the data in their distribution centers and manufacturing locations around the world as part of their passionate focus on customer experience. We protect their ERP data, warehouse management data and product designed data, locally and in the cloud. This gives them complete protection, peace of mind and the ability for a quick restore of their critical data and workloads if needed. Our focus on delivering powerful, easy-to-use technology with a continued focus on delivering a great customer experience is resulting in more customer wins and improving retention rates across the business.

Additionally, I continue to focus the organization on simplifying and streamlining our business. And as I have mentioned previously, in 2017, we will be presenting one Carbonite to the market with initiatives around a unified brand, a single web presence and a streamlined experience for partners.

In addition to these areas, we also regularly evaluate our product portfolio to ensure we are focusing on the highest growth areas of the market. Areas that align with best serving the data protection needs of businesses. As a result, we've recently divested our Rebit and Fanfare assets, 2 non-core assets with technology focused on consumer and home users. These were the right strategic decisions and in those instances, we found great partners to work with to ensure the best possible experience for customers.

We certainly have a lot of exciting things going on at the company. The team is delivering results, we are going the top line, expanding profitability and we are well-positioned for continued growth. We have significantly strengthened our product set, we are targeting the right market and we have the right team that is executing.

With that, I will hand it over to Anthony to discuss our financials and guidance. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Thanks, Mohamad. Thanks, Jerry. Good afternoon, everyone, and may the fourth be with you all. During the first quarter, we completed the Double-Take acquisition, we successfully priced a $143.75 million offering of convertible notes, and at the same time, performed well across our key metrics. Delivering a strong first quarter. In short, it was a very busy and successful quarter here at Carbonite. In summary, for Q1, we delivered $57.1 million in GAAP revenue and $59.1 million in non-GAAP revenue, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter; total bookings of $62.1 million, a 19% increase over 2016; SMB bookings of $40.1 million or approximately 65% of total bookings, an increase from Q1 2016 when SMB bookings were 56% of total bookings. In addition, Q1 reflects an 18% sequential increase in SMB bookings driven in part by strong performance across our entire portfolio. This growth, coupled with the addition of Carbonite Double-Take, produced a very strong result in Q1.

SMB subscription bookings were $27.3 million and nonsubscription bookings, which consist of software, hardware and professional services, were $12.8 million. Consumer bookings of $22 million were down $0.04 year-over-year. We also delivered non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million or $0.09 per share, which was better than the guidance we provided of non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.06 to $0.08 per share. GAAP net income per share of $0.27 was materially better than expected, resulting in part from a onetime tax benefit driven by the purchase accounting for our acquisition of Double-Take.

From a gross margin perspective, we delivered a 73.8% non-GAAP gross margin in Q1, ahead of expectations for the quarter and up 190 basis points from Q1 2016. Our East Coast data center consolidation is running ahead of plan and, during Q1, we accelerated things further by investing $5.6 million in capital equipment for use in our new data centers. With over-the-wire data transfer rates of more than half of petabyte a day, we expect to complete the East Coast consolidation, our largest, in early to mid-Q2.

During the quarter, we've successfully launched and priced a convertible note offering. The transaction was favorably received by investors, and strong demand allowed for the exercise of the full overallotment option, resulting in a total transaction size of $143.75 million. The notes have a coupon of 2.5% and the conversion premium is 32.5% of the share price of $19.50. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in cash, Carbonite shares or a combination of cash in shares. It's our intention to settle the principal balance of the notes in cash.

Accordingly, the 5.6 million shares underlying the convertible notes will be excluded from our diluted share count when calculating earnings per share. When our share price exceeds the $25.84 conversion price, only the shares representing the incremental value above that conversion price will be included in the diluted share count for purposes of earnings per share.

The cash interest expense per quarter is approximately $900,000 associated with a 2.5% coupon on the notes. This interest expense is payable twice a year April and October. In addition, on a GAAP basis, the auction value associated with the conversion feature will be included in interest expense. For 2017, we estimate that this will add approximately $4.5 million of noncash interest expense to the income statement.

Total cash and investments as of March 31 was $41.8 million. While we successfully priced the convertible notes in the quarter, the transaction did not officially close until Q2. As a result, our cash balance as of March 31 does not reflect the incremental cash that we've already received relative to that offering. The net proceeds from the offering were used to pay down and terminate the $40 million revolving credit facility and to repurchase $15 million worth of common stock or approximately 770,000 shares.

Adjusted free cash flow came in ahead of our expectations for the quarter. We generated approximately $8 million before the previously mentioned $5.6 million in onetime capital expenditures for our new data center. The result is a reported adjusted free cash flow of $2.4 million.

Now turning to our outlook. For the second quarter, we expect GAAP revenue to be in the range of $56 million to $60 million; non-GAAP revenue, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments on deferred revenue, will be in the range of $58 million to $62 million. And on the bottom line, we expect to be in the range of non-GAAP net income of $0.11 to $0.13 per share.

Based on the strength of our Q1 results across the entire business, we're updating the following elements of our annual outlook, GAAP revenue in the range of $229 million to $246 million, non-GAAP revenue in the range of $234.5 million to $252.5 million; non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.74 to $0.80. And I'd like to highlight the point that the increase in our earnings outlook includes the incremental cash interest expense associated with the convertible notes offering, which we expect to represent approximately $0.02 per share in each quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $16 million to $20 million, which I would remind you reflects the onetime CapEx associated with our data center consolidations. Without that onetime CapEx, our adjusted free cash flow would be meaningfully higher nearing $1 per share for the year. We continue to expect that for the full year SMB bookings will be in the range of $158.6 million to $170.2 million, consumer bookings will be in the range of flat to down 10% and non-GAAP gross margins will be the range of 74% to 75%.

With that, let's open the conference call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri of William Blair. We'll go to the next question which comes from Chad Bennett of Crag-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

So have you -- can you give us a sense, and maybe this is more for Anthony, have your views on the Double-Take contribution from a revenue standpoint changed for the year? And can you remind us how much of that contribution is kind of recurring subscription-based or maintenance versus license?

Mohamad Ali

Sure. Anthony?

Anthony Folger

Chad, it's -- I think our view on the Double-Take contribution for the year really hasn't changed. I think the first quarter was a good one, considering the transition in ownership. And so, our outlook there hasn't changed and I think we continue to be really optimistic on the deal. As it relates to their -- the mix of business and the mix of their top line, the vast majority is nonsubscription. They do have a high amount of recurring revenue in the form of maintenance and support, but it's not a SaaS offering and there's really not a lot of term license there from a revenue standpoint. So I think our outlook reflects a high degree of -- or a high level of recurring revenue in the form of maintenance and support, but really nothing from a SaaS or a subscription perspective.

Chad Bennett

Okay. So how do we reconcile the 8-K that came out related to Double-Take a couple of weeks ago on the financials last year? And I understand Double-Take was, at least under the prior owner, a declining business, kind of the revenue run rate in the 8-K versus your guide and kind of where the big disconnect is on a pro forma basis?

Anthony Folger

Sure. I think when we really thought about our outlook for the year for Double-Take, there were a couple of things that we considered. First we were going to get 11 months of results in 2017 as opposed to what's reflected in the 8-K. And then, as it relates to the business overall, there was a decline in the business and it was not our expectation that we were going to reverse that decline sort of immediately in 2017. And we also felt that there was an opportunity to drive more subscription bookings from the business and there was also an opportunity to take a look at the packaging and pricing, and ensure that we are truly competitive in the market. So I think the 11 months, the pricing and packaging and the decline, which we really didn't expect to reverse immediately, I think those are the 3 things that really drove the outlook for '17 from our perspective.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. And Chad, I want to add to that. We took a similar approach with EVault, when we acquired EVault, which we, was as quickly as we could, tried to pivot towards a set of subscription-based SKUs versus license-based SKUs. We also very quickly reset the pricing and packaging in order to be much more competitive, and that worked. We're seeing meaningful improvement on the subscription side of that business, the competitiveness with respect to the pricing and packaging, and that's our play here as well. And so, we did not expect to sort of bring over the revenue profile the way it was, because if you sort of brought out for the same thing, you'd sort of get the same performance, right? So I mean, there are SKUs that are no longer available, that we have replaced other SKUs and so forth. So that's a big part of how we're approaching the Double-Take acquisition, which is not dissimilar to how we approached the EVault acquisition.

Chad Bennett

Great. And then one last one for me. Mohamad probably can -- let me direct it towards you. So you talked about kind of early interest and success from kind of a cross-sell/upsell standpoint from the EVault channel, and kind of Double-Take and so forth. Can you provide any color on -- or more detail on how that's playing out? I understand it's still early. And kind of how you think about moving upmarket to the high availability market, and kind of success there this year?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. No, that's great. And I mean, the timing is perfect. Just came back from New York City where I've met with some EVault partners who were very interested in the Double-Take offering. Last week I was in Silicon Valley, meeting with EVault partners there who are very interested in Double-Take offering. What we've done is we've -- so we have not yet consolidated the sales team because we just acquired it a few months ago. But we've provided a space for the different sales teams to identify opportunities for the other sales teams. And we've generated a lot of lease coming out of that, we generated opportunities and we've generated closed deals. And if you think about any sort of midsize business environment, they have a variety of workloads. And some workloads the covering in hours is fine, and that you sell backup, which is sort of a basic EVault solution. There are some workloads where you need to recover in minutes. And there you sell the IDR solutions of which actually EVault has the IDR solutions and Double-Take is a IDR solution we are combining them into one IDR solution. And finally, if you have sort of workloads that can be down for not more than seconds, then you utilize the Double-Take solution. And so yesterday, I was with a partner who sells primarily to investment firms like -- potentially like yours. And there are a lot of New York investment firms that they sell to. And so they're tremendously excited about Double-Take. And so, I spent most of the time talking about how we get the appropriate information to them, setting up follow-up calls with engineering of Double-Take and so forth. So we're starting to see early results there. And in my travels, I'm very pleased to sort of to see -- to kind of feel the excitement of these partners at having a full portfolio of data protection suite from a single vendor in the midmarket. I'm not -- I don't think anybody else can provide that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bhavan Suri of William Blair.

Bhavanmit Suri

You touched on partners a little bit, but what I would love to understand a little bit is how you think about the investment you're making in go-to-market and splitting that between sort of the direct piece versus the partner piece? And then I would love to sort of understand how you think about consolidating the partners across, obviously, Double-Take and the existing sort of partners?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. Great question. So I mean, there's a lot to do, right? We have embarked on building out the broadest portfolio of data protection products in the midmarket. Now we're assembling them into this concept that we have called One Carbonite. And in One Carbonite, very shortly, we're going to be launching a single portal by which the partners can discover, sell, manage all of these solutions. We're also moving towards one sales -- one channel account management force that'll engage these partners with the entire suite. We're not quite there yet, right, we have a variety of piece parts we're putting together. In terms of -- and that's coming, that's all this year, right. I mean, we have this whole One Carbonite program and that's the focus this year. In terms of the split between direct and partner, our entire midmarket portfolio that's EVault, that's Double-Take, that's all going through partners. 100% of it. On the Carbonite -- in the sort of historical Carbonite side, where we -- yes, we serve the consumer and these very small businesses that act like consumers, right? So that, we will continue to drive that primarily through our sort of our more automated processes. And those automated processes are you come and you buy from the web or you're a partner who effectively buys through the web. And those are very -- that's a very low-touch engagement. We've actually segmented our go-to-market exactly like that in terms of this very low, touch fully automated team, and then this slightly higher touch channel account management team. So that's how we're approaching it.

Bhavanmit Suri

Got it. That's helpful. And then I guess as you look at Double-Take, we've talked about sort of there are various lines that were growing, some are declining. How's the consolidation of that or the sort of potentially not focusing on the lines that are sort of a drag to margin, how's that playing out? How's the sort of synergy potential playing out there? I know it's early, but would love to get sort of the first quarter in.

Mohamad Ali

Can you explain that a little bit further? I'm not quite sure...

Bhavanmit Suri

Yes. So obviously with Double-Take, there were -- there are some sort of product lines that I thought you might end up consolidating with existing product lines at Carbonite or shutting them down effectively. And I was wondering how -- if that was part of the plan. Because there were some, obviously, product lines that were declining and were dragged potentially at margin. So call that synergy, call it what you want. I'm just wondering how you guys are thinking about that and any progress you have made on that?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. No, that's great. So I mean, this is how we approached the EVault business and this is how we're approaching the Double-Take business as well. I mean, I actually mentioned one example of that when I was answering Chad's question, and that is we now have 2 DR solutions, we have a EVault-based DR solution and a Double-Take based DR solution. So we're not going to continue to have both of them. What we're going to do is we're going to introduce a Carbonite DR solution which will be a combination of the 2. It's going to have the orchestration that we've been building organically. It's going to have a variety of capabilities that are coming from the EVault product. And then it's not going to have a snapshot engine, it's going to have a replication engine and that replication engine is going to come from Double-Take. And so, we've actually already published an updated price list that does not have some of these SKUs. And we are in the process of -- it's been very early, right? So -- and so we have taken sort of limited steps here, but over the next 12 months, we will take more steps as we bring to market solutions that effectively replace some of these.

Bhavanmit Suri

Got it. And Anthony, you wouldn't want to give us any color on sort of what that potential margin upside from the consolidation may be, would you?

Anthony Folger

At this point, Bhavan, probably not. But I think -- there is certainly -- with Double-Take, there is an opportunity for topline synergies and rolling that technology into, for example, our DRaaS offering that Mohamad was just talking about. We'll actually make the service that we offer a lot more efficient and we'll actually see, I'd say, a better cost profile for some of the services that we're offering up from our platform. So we're excited about what we can do with the technology, how these platforms will integrate and how we want to can serve them up. And we think there are just a lot of synergies between these 2 businesses.

Bhavanmit Suri

Got it. Got it. One last one from me Anthony before I let you go. Product engineering sort of ticked up as a percentage of revenue from the last few quarters. I guess what is driving? Sort of is this innovation we're thinking? And how should we think about that going forward?

Anthony Folger

Yes, I think a little bit of this is innovation. We brought over the Double-Take team. I think we're sort of integrating the product and engineering teams here in Q1. So I think there may be a little bit of incremental spend as a percentage of revenue in the quarter. But I think, generally speaking, we've been running that at maybe the 15%, 16% range at least over the course of 2016. And on an annual basis and a long-term basis, I wouldn't expect us to be dramatically different from that level.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi of Lake Street capital.

Eric Martinuzzi

The quarter, very strong. Glad to see the low end of the range there raised up for the year. Probably the most common question I get is what is the organic growth rate of Carbonite? And I know it's kind of a -- it winds up been an academic exercise because you guys are purposely throttling back on the consumer side, and then you've got EVault layered on and Double-Take layered on. But let's just take the SMB side and, for the moment, set aside Double-Take. What's your -- what's the a right way to answer that question, the organic growth rate on the SMB side?

Anthony Folger

Yes Eric, it's Anthony. I think when we guided for the year, we mentioned that if we were to exclude Double-Take from the results, our expectation as SMB would be up sort of in the 10% to 15% range. Within that, there's obviously our subsection business, our nonsubscription business and there's a bit of transition going on. So we didn't want to get too into the weeds on trying to guide either one of those numbers. But I think when we go back and do the exercise, if we just remove Double-Take from the results and look at this on a year-over-year basis, we're certainly, I would say, within that organic growth range and probably veering towards the high-end of that.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. All right. That's...

Mohamad Ali

And Eric, I want to add to that, right? So the markets growing about 12%, 13%. And we came in higher than that, right, which was our goal in this part of the business. And if you think about it, we've taken an EVault business and we've gotten it to perform better, and next year it is going to perform even better. And that's sort of what we're doing here with Double-Take as well. We're taking the business that's declining, we're trying to get it to stability and then growth after that. And even with that characteristic of EVault, we're able -- excluding Double-Take, we're able to grow faster than market.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then on the consumer side, again, you guys are throttling back on purpose there. But the down 4% on bookings, I know that's composed of really 2 elements, one is the retention and the other is the customer acquisition. Could you give some clarity there?

Mohamad Ali

Yes, I think we came in it down 4% for the quarter, which is good result. It's within the range for us. Maybe it's a little bit better than what we've seen over the past couple of quarters in terms of growth rate. I think we continue to see customer retention improve, so -- and we start to see customer retention in our consumer business at 85% or north of 85%, which I think is probably an all-time high since I've been with the company for 4.5 years. So very good retention. And frankly, I think the news of acquisition was probably a little bit healthier than what we thought. We made some changes to our product lineup in the first quarter. We rolled out some enhanced offerings per Mac, and we really saw a good result there. So consumer to us feels like it's continuing to chug along, continuing to generate cash and doing what we would hope it would do.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then just -- I know you guys -- there was a time when you guys had a hardware product. I know there's hardware elements to the EVault product line and obviously with the Double-Take. But what -- is there a way to maybe capture the hardware percent of your solutions that go out the door in hardware form versus -- I know the vast majority of software only, but what's the hardware percent?

Anthony Folger

It's tough to break that out. But I guess, what I would tell you and I don't know if you're going towards sort of a gross margin evolution here, but when we try to sort of pull out the software, hardware and professional services from EVault and look at the gross margin for the quarter, it really doesn't have any impact. So you've got a hardware margin that's significantly lower than our overall gross margin. You've got a software element that's higher. And so on net-net, you really end up with no impact on the margin from these hardware, software and professional service deals. But a little difficult to break out what you described, the hardware versus software or service on the revenue line.

Eric Martinuzzi

As you're talking, it's making me think about the 800 bps of margin expansion that you guys have talked about. I think it was over an 18- to 24-month time frame. Is that still the plan?

Anthony Folger

Yes. I mean, I think we're looking to get the gross margin profile up into the high 80% range as we exit 2018.

Mohamad Ali

Yes. I mean, Eric, nothing changed. As a matter of fact, we're just -- with the execution in the quarter, we're even more confident of our path here.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Klasell of Northland Securities.

Timothy Klasell

I know you've only had Double-Take for a little bit now, but there were a lot of use cases you laid out on the call after that acquisition that had the potential to spur growth. I know it's early days, but have you seen anything with the cloud migrations and the cloud usage and some of the newer cases? And what are you seeing out there that maybe gives you a little bit more confidence that there's some upside to what you laid out?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. I mean, probably the most important or most recent indicator is my trip to New York and Silicon Valley meeting with these partners. They -- I mean, one of the things that they're seeing a lot is workload just moving from location to location, whether it's from private data center A to private data center B, to Amazon, to Google, back to some private data center. And they're really looking for the ability to do that. Double-Take gives them the ability to do that. And as I've mentioned on the first call, we are working on an orchestration layer that will automate this process, and they're tremendously excited about that. But even before we have that automated process, this is a -- this migration capability is something that they're looking to bring to their customers as their customers move from private data center A to B to C and so forth. The ability to fail over and fail over fast is something that Double-Take brings as well, right, and that's our high availability SaaS solution. And this is a kind of solution that large enterprises used to use sort of externally, maybe not exclusively but more exclusively enough. Now midsize companies and smaller companies are expecting that capability. And bringing it to them in an economical way, and this is part of why we did the pricing and -- the repricing and packaging and so forth, is something that these partners -- I mean, I probably spent most of my time with these partners talking about how we bring Double-Take to their customers that -- the customers that we have today, effectively.

Timothy Klasell

Okay, okay. Great. And sort of on the wind down of the consumer business or the slow decline in this consumer business. If data center capacity becomes available, can you repurpose that? I'm assuming you can for your enterprise customers, your SMB customers, so that we don't have any stranded data center assets.

Mohamad Ali

Oh yes, absolutely. I mean, Anthony can tell you more about that. But that's something we're extremely good at.

Anthony Folger

Yes. And I think what's interesting, Tim, is even we continue to retain customers at higher and higher rates, which is obviously good for the business. What we see in the consumer space and on the enterprise side without fail is that backup sizes and data sets just continue to grow. Nobody's data footprint shrinks ever, it just continues to grow in an organic way. And we stand up storage in our data centers in sort of a just-in-time fashion. I mean, we can stand up storage in a matter of hours. And so we really do not sit on much excess capacity and we're continuing to, I would say, to spend in a very efficient way to support the growth in storage. But I don't foresee any issue or any scenario where we start to see vacant space in our data, in our storage footprint, so to speak.

Timothy Klasell

Okay, okay. Good. And then one final one. In your guidance, you mentioned you are rebranding the company and then getting sort of a more focused brands out there. How much of that is sort of almost like a onetime or maybe just an expense you're going to have this year that won't reoccur next year?

Anthony Folger

Yes. So we're not be banning the company. The company continues to be Carbonite. What we're doing though is we have a whole set of -- our CMO nearly fell off his chair when I mentioned that rebranding. So what we're doing is we have this One Carbonite initiative and it's actually a quite extensive set of initiative. It's one portal, it's one website, it's one IP stack, which is a big project. There's actually several elements. It's one architecture. And so -- and you're right. I mean, there's a relatively meaningful spend associated with bringing all of those things together onto one platform that is modern, solid, that we can acquire other things and bolt it into. So yes, there's some incremental IT spend. There's the bunch of incremental spend on this website. There's this incremental spend on the portal. And those will be reduced or go away in the subsequent years.

Anthony Folger

And to Mohamad's point, I would just add that that, I agree, I think there's a lot -- I don't know if I call if infrastructure, but we're doing a lot of retooling and rewiring internally to make sure we can support all the product lines that we've got, and we can present ourselves the right way to the market. Those costs are either distributed throughout the business or maybe running through G&A. I wouldn't expect to -- if we're looking for a big dollar reduction in marketing in 2018 or '19. Because we've done a branding exercise this year, I don't think that's an expectation I would set. I think from a go-to-market standpoint, we are just putting ourselves out to market in front of the enterprise as the data protection company for the midmarket. I think that's -- it's just a change in mindset and a change in how we present ourselves with the dollars that we've got.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sarkis Sherbetchyan of B. Riley & Co.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Congrats on one of the biggest data centers consolidation. I think you've mentioned you were going to do some accelerated CapEx, right, with consolidating that on last quarter's call about $6 million. And I think that's the number you guys hit, is that correct?

Anthony Folger

Yes. Sarkis, it's Anthony. That's right, we -- our expectations coming into the year was that we could maybe do $3 million -- the $6 million would span the first half of the year and maybe it would be $3 million and $3 million or something to that effect. But because the data transfer rates that we were getting were just so incredibly high. I mean, we're pushing more than half petabyte of data over the wire each day, and in some days, maybe close to a full petabyte, we were able to really accelerate what we were doing on the consolidation to the point where that exercise is nearly wrapped up now. And so that -- I think that, while it means significantly more CapEx in the first quarter, it also gets us to the finish line, I think, quite a bit faster, and it's just a great thing overall for the business.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Yes. No, certainly. And can you remind me what the balance of CapEx would be for the remaining piece of the 3 quarters?

Anthony Folger

Yes. I mean, I think, originally, we were looking at a, call it, $12 million CapEx budget for the year. In Q1, we pushed out $6.6 million of that or we spent $6.6 million, and $5.6 million of that was on the data center. So I think now we're -- we may see a little bit more spend on the data center consolidation in Q2, but the balance of what you will see for the rest of the year is really going to be sort of corporate CapEx, maybe CapEx for growth in data -- in our data centers and some CapEx for the appliances that we're selling out in the market. But overall, I don't expect a material change in the CapEx budget. I still expect roughly $12 million for the year, $6 million for data centers, maybe $1.5 million for appliances and the balance for sort of corporate and maintenance type Capex.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Yes. No, that's certainly helpful. The reason I bring this up is because our previous adjusted free cash guidance was, call it, $14 million to $18 million for the year. And I think you bumped it up, on the slide deck here, to $16 million to $20 million. So just wanted to see what the driver for the bump-up in cash flow was, right? I mean, is it working capital or was it something else?

Anthony Folger

I think there was better operating performance in Q1, and I think there was better flow-through on working capital. As we start to get a little bit more comfortable to the Double-Take business and how that business performs, and I think just with the magnitude of the free cash flow beat relative to our own expectations, I think we almost couldn't stand pat on the guide for the year. And so taking it up to that $16 million to $20 million range made sense. And remember, that $16 million to $20 million is after the $6 million of CapEx for the data centers, which I would think of more as onetime. So you do start getting close to almost $1 a share in adjusted free cash flow.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Yes. So then if I were to kind of look at fiscal '18, right, given the benefits to gross margin and just some of the leverage that you'll be able to generate off of the full integration of your acquisitions, I mean, we should see a number that's well north of that plus the $6 million in accelerated CapEx. Is that the right way to think about it?

Anthony Folger

I mean, I think we're going to continue to get expansion in our P&L. We're going to continue to see leverage there. I think we will -- we expect the same trends to continue from a CapEx standpoint in terms of the efficiency in storage. So I don't want to guide for '18, but I think the trends that we've seen in the business, there's nothing that tells us that those are going to change anytime soon.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood. And then I think from one of the prior callers, the comment was that exiting '18, you're going to expect to kind of get to an 80% adjusted gross margin range. Is that accurate?

Anthony Folger

Yes. I think we've been staying at high 70's for a while. We've been talking about getting into that high 70% range in terms of an overall gross margin profile. And obviously, we're making some pretty good progress in that direction. So I think at some point in 2018, we're certainly there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Rose with Battle Road Research.

Ben Rose

Question for you, Mohamad, is how would you assess your near-term appetite for further acquisitions now that the convert is closed? And is there anything out there on the horizon that is particularly peaking your interest?

Mohamad Ali

There are lot of things out there on the horizon that peak our interest. But we've been very disciplined about how we've done the acquisitions and how we've integrated the acquisitions. One of the things that we want to continue to do is to make the business, as a whole, more efficient sort of every quarter. And as you can see, we've been doing exactly that. And so we want to pace these acquisitions appropriately. Large acquisitions, it takes about 12 months to 18 months for us to absorb these acquisitions. So that's sort of how we'd like to pace the larger acquisitions. And as you know, we have a team of half a dozen people who have worked together for last 15 years doing these acquisitions, and we've sort of learned how to pace them. So we want to pace those accordingly. And then there are smaller acquisitions, technology tuck-ins and so forth. And we could probably do 1 or 1 of those a year and absorb those well. And when I say absorb those well, absorb those in a way that allows us continue to make the company more efficient, as measured in things like gross margins and operating margins and free cash flow and so forth. So that's how we're approaching it.

Ben Rose

Okay. And then question for Anthony regarding use of cash for potential share buybacks going forward. What's your expectation in terms of whether we could see more of that as the year unfolds?

Anthony Folger

Yes. Ben, I think we still got $5 million left under the authorization that we had. But at this point, we did repurchase $15 million in conjunction with the convert issuance. I think on a go-forward basis, the priority really is going to be making investments in the business. Organic growth, inorganic growth, we've been active out there from an M&A perspective. And I think our primary focus is going to continue to be there. So I guess I would say that the share buybacks are probably going to be a little lower on the priority list as opposed to M&A and maybe some organic investments that we need to make.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz of Oppenheimer.

Brian Schwartz

Mohamad, I have a couple of high-level questions here for you just about them market out there, your expertise. We all know that cloud adoption, the exploration of data volumes and ramps somewhere, those all remain very strong sector tailwinds for the business. But I'm curious in your reseller or your field conversations, are you hearing or seeing of any other disruptive signs starting to emerge here in the market that could increase the product penetrations or maybe even drive new opportunities here for the product suite?

Mohamad Ali

Yes. I mean, we've talked a lot about building out this complete data protection solution. The last call we had, we have talked about kind of 3/3 grids. And I think we're the only provider in the midmarket now that covers that whole data protection grid regardless of where your data is, if it's physical, virtual or in the cloud. That solution actually gives us 2 other areas to play in that's interesting. One is something that's been there for long time, and we'll continue to be there I think forever, which is archiving, right? And so we actually recently launched a 7-year archiving program built on the same data protection technology that we have, just tiered slightly differently and priced differently, et cetera. And then in the other direction, you have what I'm starting to call workload portability. And we actually just had a very, very large partner in this very room that we're speaking in right now. And that partner, they manage workloads across the planet for every design company you can imagine. And one of the services that they are providing is they are -- they have a technology that allows the customer to determine what the cost of operating on various clouds are? And based on that, they will effectively arbitrage where the workload goes. And one of the -- and so now they have the technology to figure this out. What they're missing is the technology to actually move the workload around at will. And I think as the cloud proliferates into this multiplicity of clouds, moving amongst these clouds is going to become very important, and there are partners that do -- want to do exactly that. And that's not something that's going to be a big business for tomorrow, but maybe 5 years from now, that could be a very interesting opportunity.

Brian Schwartz

Mohamad, the second question that I had for you I get it quite often, so I thought I'd ask you. It's about the differentiation for the business and the product suite in the market. And I do realize -- I think we all realize that a lot of the business comes automated or indirectly to Carbonite here through the channels and the website, which is great. But when you are having your discussions with some of the top resellers, what are you hearing out there when you are winning? What is providing the most differentiation for the product suite?

Mohamad Ali

Well, I think the fact that we now have a solution portfolio that covers almost any scenario, and the 2 axes that I provided before was backup, DR, HA, which is hours, minutes, seconds in terms of recovery across physical, virtual and cloud locations. We also provide a very large number of operating systems and support. And so that includes IBM iSeries, that includes even things like Solaris as well as Windows and Linux. So for certain types of industries, especially banks, for example, or credit unions, many of them are still running -- they might have one computer that is running an iSeries application. And because we cover this full breadth, they just have to deal with us or the partners just have to deal with us and we can cover all their scenarios. Whereas if they didn't go with us, they'd have to get the virtual solution from somebody, a physical solution from somebody, the iSeries solution from somebody. So there may be 3 or 4 piece parts that they have to put together. So bringing a sort of a single data protection solution -- and especially the mid-market. It's complicated to have to buy several things, manage several things. They really like the fact that we're bringing a full suite to the table.

Brian Schwartz

And one question for Anthony I want to bring you in. Any comments on what you're seeing in the aggregate? So right for the total SMB business, not the consumer business, but what you're seeing overall in terms of pricing trends for your business? Are they improving? Are they steady? Are they decreasing? And then the second question on pricing is how should we expect that recent acquisitions to impact the pricing trends for the overall SMB business overtime?

Anthony Folger

Thanks, Brian. Yes, I guess from a pricing standpoint, part of Carbonite's DNA all the way back to the beginning has been this low-cost infrastructure, which has always allowed us to price very competitively, and we continue to do that. So as we move upmarket, to us pricing is in a very comfortable place. We've adjusted price already on EVault and even on some of the Double-Take product lines because of the efficiency that we have on our platform. So we're not feeling pressure. And certainly, the higher up we go and the more we interact with the enterprise, the less pressure there is on price. So we're not, I don't think, seeing a challenging trend when it comes to pricing. And I think, as we continue to get more and more efficiencies in our data centers and in the platform, that certainly bodes well for margin expansion as we move forward.

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mohamad for any closing remarks. Sir?

Mohamad Ali

Great. Thank you, Latif. And thank you, everyone, for joining us tonight. We continue to be in a great trajectory. I'm excited about the year ahead and I look forward to updating all of you on our continued progress at the many investor events we have scheduled for this quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. And thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation. This concludes your program. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.