Honeywell: Better Together

Its conglomerate valuation may inhibit temporary realization of value, but in the long run it probably underwrites a higher valuation of the whole.

The proposal to break up Honeywell into an aerospace group and a rump consisting of the rest is unlikely to raise the aggregate value of its parts.

There has been much discussion about Honeywell's (NYSE:HON) valuation, which is allegedly at a discount to that of its peers, and has motivated an activist investor to suggest that the cure for this is to spin off its aerospace activities. These are the valuations of companies that Honeywell lists among its principal competitors (see its Form 10-K, p. 4):

While it is unarguable that Honeywell's valuation is on the cheap side of those companies with which it reports to the S.E.C. it is most comparable, it hardly stands out as a blazing bargain. United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), the company that is most obviously similar to it (with its large aerospace business and its big commitment to HVAC) is deservedly cheaper.

Aerospace (37.5% of 2016 revenue) has unquestionably been a disappointment to Honeywell recently, but it has hardly been a disaster:

Last year's operating margin of 20.3% is certainly no indication of distress, even if it is lower than that of 2015. It is also notably higher than the 18.0% earned by Honeywell less its Aerospace Division.

Over the last ten years, Honeywell's aerospace activities saw a compounded 2.1% increase in revenue compared to 1.0% for the rest of the company but its operating income rose 3.5% annually compared to 6.7% for the rest of the company. Clearly there is a problem with Aerospace: it is not responding as well to Honeywell's disciplines as its other divisions. However, unless we believe that Honeywell management has, unaccountably, failed to apply them as diligently to Aerospace as to its other businesses, this suggests that the (comparative, but hardly acute) problems of Aerospace have to do with industry conditions.

Spinning it off is unlikely, in such a situation, to raise the total value of Aerospace plus Honeywell-ex-Aerospace. I believe that it is unlikely that, if Honeywell is undervalued relative to its peers, Aerospace has much if anything to do with it. Its valuation has been an issue for Honeywell far longer than the recent weakness in its Aerospace division.

I believe that Honeywell suffers from the low valuation that markets generally assign to chemical manufacturing and related engineering activities, which are its most profitable businesses, contributing 23.6% of its 2016 revenue and 27.7% of its operating income. Note, however, that with the October spin off of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) this division will not bulk so large in future: its revenues were reduced by 12.5% and its operating income by 2.6%. Honeywell's slimmed-down Performance and Materials Technologies division will have even higher operating margins than the 22.1% it achieved last year: it is obviously not engaged in commodity businesses. But whether justifiably or not, it attracts a valuation more typical of the basic materials sector. Note Dow's (NYSE:DOW) valuation.

Chemical companies receive low valuations because they manufacture consumables and are capital intensive. Because of the former, they seldom build significant order backlogs, so revenue changes rapidly when demand does. The latter has a constellation of consequences for them. They cannot cut costs quickly when demand declines. They cannot operate economically at low utilization rates, so weak demand results in inventory build, absorbing working capital and depressing the prices that future production might otherwise command. Since scale is essential to efficiency, capacity is 'lumpy,' coming on stream in large increments that create temporary supply shocks.

How hiving off Aerospace would solve the problem of investors' justifiable prejudices about businesses that account for the second-largest share of Honeywell's operating income is mysterious to me. A spin off is more likely to create the worst of both worlds: an aerospace business that would continue to suffer from a temporary downturn and a rump Honeywell that would rely on chemicals for roughly half of its operating income and would be valued accordingly. Market conditions for Aerospace will eventually improve; stock market perceptions of the value of chemical operations are unlikely to, and will continue to foster the perception that Honeywell is undervalued.

It is unusual to find a share that maintains an R2 relative to the broad market as high as Honeywell's 0.6107 over any length of time. R2 is the 'coefficient of determination,' and that reading indicates that the performance of the broad market supposedly 'determines' 61% of the share price behavior of Honeywell.

Obviously, this does not mean that Honeywell's shares have performed in lock-step with the Index: over the period of twenty-one quarters shown above, it has outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index by forty-eight percentage points. None of the more obviously comparable companies have anything like the correlation to the S&P 500 Index that Honeywell International exhibits:

It is one thing to examine the smoothed results that come from series comprising more than 1000 data points, but over the short-term[1] Honeywell's correlation with the Index has been strong and surprisingly consistent, as these things go ─ short term correlations tend to be quite volatile, as the chart indicates, but usually more volatile than Honeywell's were until quite recently.

Honeywell's correlation reached an inflection point on October 6 last year, when management released surprisingly, and as it turned out, unrealistically pessimistic guidance for the rest of 2016 and 2017. Up until then the R2 was even higher at 0.6393.

It is noticeable that, of the companies that Honeywell itself thinks are most comparable to it, 3M (NYSE:MMM) has the correlation with the S&P 500 that is closest to its own. It is unlikely that there is no systematic explanation for this.

I think that the correlation between these shares and the S&P 500 Index is because they are so diversified that investors have no obvious way of pinning their performance expectations to anything other than their outlook for the total economy. Both companies have strong operating cultures and histories of fairly reliable earnings growth. So, provided that they do not do something to disturb this perception ─ such as unexpectedly downbeat guidance (of which 3M has also been guilty, viz. its December 15, 2015 press release and accompanying 6% decline in its share price) or a bid for United Technologies ─ investors seem content to grant them a performance premium over the broad market. For both shares, this has amounted to nearly eight percentage points' annual performance premium over the S&P 500 Index.

Within limits, investors are clearly willing to give these companies the benefit of the doubt. Those limits are, on the one hand, punitive treatment if they depart from the prevailing perception of them. On the other hand, the benefit of the doubt only goes so far: neither are likely to outperform dramatically in any given year.

Yet 3M enjoys a very noticeable valuation premium over Honeywell. A higher dividend payout ratio ─ 52.9% versus 37.7% ─ and consistently higher margins across most of its businesses probably account for a lot of this. Honeywell has had some troubled history that, while in the relatively distant past, investors have not entirely forgotten. And I think that 3M, being even more diversified and consequently even less readily analyzable, receives even greater benefit of the doubt from investors than Honeywell.

It is in this respect that, in the long run, a more focused Honeywell might achieve a higher valuation. Benefit of the doubt will never trump highly visible, strong earnings growth. If Honeywell's four divisions were firing on all cylinders, the aggregate valuation of each of them separately is likely to be higher than that assigned to the conglomeration of them. But over the course of a cycle the separately valued parts are unlikely to maintain a premium over the whole, which has demonstrated that it can use its diversity wisely. Honeywell may opportunistically divest itself of various activities: AdvanSix is not the only possible candidate for sale, as has been suggested elsewhere. But it is likely that the company will remain a conglomerate with big aerospace and materials components.

[1] The statistical error in statistics such as R2 is high, so a series of 90 components is about as short as is statistically meaningful. Even so, it has a high standard error.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.