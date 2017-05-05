Sirius XM Holdings' CVS Business Continues Its Leisurely March

Late last month, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) released Q1 results for 2017, and the way the stock has reacted, it's probably fair to say that the company failed to live up to expectations. After rocketing past multiple post-merger highs and topping out at $5.53 on March 13th, the stock had retreated more than 12%, closing at $4.84 on May 2nd after touching an intra-day low of $4.75. A downgrade by Morgan Stanley to sell earlier in mid-April wasn't helpful, but the key was most likely some weak net subscriber additions.

This is not to say that the company reduced its guidance on any of its key metrics. In his prepared remarks on the conference call, CFO David Frear stated:

We feel confident in achieving our full year guidance for net self-pay subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million. ... ... We feel extremely good about our revenue guidance of approximately $5.3 billion in 2017. ...Based on the strength of this performance, we feel very comfortable reaching our full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $2.025 billion. ... and we remain confident in achieving our full year 2017 free cash flow guidance of approximately $1.5 billion.

Since Sirius management has a history of issuing conservative guidance and then increasing the various metrics throughout the year, simply reiterating the guidance was probably disappointing.

Analysts may use the management guidance figures as a baseline for their projections, but they would then need to develop quarterly figures, figures that are likely to be higher than management's initial guidance. The Zack's consensus of the analyst revenue estimates for the quarter was slightly higher than the actual reported revenue. And even though management reiterated that it would meet its figures, the stock price resumed its downward trend.

The 2017 annual guidance is approximately 1.3 million self-pay net adds. The total number of net adds for Q1 was just 257,000, with self-pay net adds slightly higher at 259,000. Those self-pay net adds were down 26% from Q1 of 2016. To add some perspective to these numbers, after 1,441,000 self-pay net adds in 2014, the number increased 22% to 1,765,000 in 2015, but then pulled back 6% to 1,663,000 in 2016.

At 1.3 million self-pay net add guidance for 2017, a drop of 22% from 2016, maybe a 26% drop in Q1 isn't too far out of line. It's just not what many investors had been expecting. Investors should also note that the paid promotional subscribers - one of the sources of future self-pay subscribers - declined 1%, or 30,000 subs, from Q1 of 2016. However, on a somewhat more positive note, the paid promotional trial funnel was only down 2000 subs from the end of 2016.

The rest of this article will address the activity of the Connected Vehicle Services ("CVS") business. This is the business that was acquired from Agero three-and-a-half years ago, and it is a business that the company has chosen not to report separately. It is a business that has also been slow to show any growth in subscription revenue.

Although, as noted, the company does not report the business separately, the subscription revenue can be derived from the difference between revenue used in the calculation of ARPU and the revenue reported in the income statement. (For a more detailed explanation, refer to this previous article.)

As a refresher, the acquired business was expected to generate $100 million of revenue in 2013 with EBITDA being breakeven. Revenue was also expected to double within three years, and grow at strong double-digit rates for years to come. From the beginning, CEO Jim Meyer has tried to rein in expectations, regularly referring to the business as a march or a Marathon and not a sprint. The table below shows the subscription revenue for the past 13 quarters:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 YTD 2017

Source: Author

While the subscription revenue grew roughly $10 million from 2014 to 2015, it gave it all back in 2016 - not exactly an encouraging sign. In addition to the $20,203,000 of subscription-related revenue, there is also additional revenue included in the Income Statement line item "Other Revenue," although exactly how much is not entirely clear.

Other Revenue includes the fee charged to subscribers to recover the music royalty, certain Canada revenue, certain CVS revenue, and ancillary revenue. Total Other Revenue from the income statement was $150,135,000 for Q1, and the royalty-related portion used for ARPU was $124,460,000. That leaves $25,675,000 of Other Revenue for CVS, Canada and ancillary categories.

From the company 10-Q, we also know that the Canada portion is $12,216,000, leaving, at most, $13,459,000 for CVS, assuming ancillary revenue for the period was zero. Adding the two CVS components together brings the total to a maximum of $33,662,000.

Rather than revenue doubling in the first three years, the subscription portion has shown an initial bump in year two before falling back to the first year levels in its third year. Now we find out that Q1 2017 CVS subscription revenue of $20,203,000 was down 18% from Q1 2016. Maybe the best thing one can say is that it grew 1% sequentially from the $20,031,000 posted in Q4 of 2016, something it had failed to do in the first quarter of the two previous years.

If this business is a march or a Marathon, it certainly appears that it's proceeding at a rather leisurely pace. CVS revenues haven't been growing as originally expected, and it still isn't clear if there will be any significant revenue generated from these services. And, current comments by management about connected services and its platform - called 360L - didn't focus much on the revenue opportunity from these services. Here are some comments by Meyer from the conference call:

Our biggest technical initiative remains the development and deployment of 360L as our next-generation two-way platform for connected vehicles. As I've said before, the vision is really quite simple. We want to provide a seamless, easy to access, easy to use listening experience, no matter wherever, whenever and however our subscribers want it. 360L will help secure our dominant in-car listening position, and we are excited by the opportunity to offer car buyers and our subscribers the enhanced functionality and content enabled by this exciting new platform. And we're even more eager to demonstrate how 360L can improve our marketing and CRM efforts in particular, removing friction and making it easier to convert and up-sell our subscribers. ... ...With better apps and support from additional connected devices, we also intend to drive expanded listening at home, at the office, and on the go. As I've said before, we are very committed to seizing opportunities that are developing in the connected vehicle space and investing in this area.

If an improved listening experience and improved marketing results in better conversion rates and certain subscribers buying more expensive packages, it will be a plus. It's just that it's not quite what I expected would be the main purpose of the acquisition when it was announced nearly four years ago.

