Concho Resources' (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Concho Resources Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host Ms. Megan Hays. Ma'am, you may begin.

Megan Hays

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Concho's first quarter 2017 earnings call. On the call with me today in Midland is Tim Leach, our Chairman, President and CEO; Jack Harper, Executive Vice President and CFO; and members of the Concho senior management team. Our first quarter earnings release and corporate presentation are both available on our website. We plan to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q today market close.

Please note that we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations this morning. Also, some of our comments may financial measures. Forward-looking statements and other disclaimers as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and corporate with that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Tim Leach

Good morning. Thanks for joining us on the call. Last quarter, we outlined what to expect from Concho in 2017. We're set to deliver differentiated growth within cash flow. Our outlook was rooted in a strong performance track record and fueled by our high operational excellence, cost control and good capital management. Our first quarter results show that we're off to a great start for the year. Oil production increased 28% over the first quarter of 2016 and represented 13% organic growth over the fourth quarter.

We achieved well performance in the Delaware Basin and in the New Mexico Shelf, and we've raised our full year production growth outlook. Strong production growth was met with per-unit cost reductions. Production and interest expense decreased 27% and 42%, respectively, compared to first quarter of 2016. Importantly, we posted our seventh consecutive quarter of spending within cash flow. Our ability to generate free cash flow gives us confidence that we'll continue to be a leader in capital efficient growth.

We delivered excellent results in a challenging environment by sticking to our proven strategy, staying, disciplined and leveraging our core advantages, which are execution strength and scale. If 2016, was the year of acquisition in the Permian, we believe 2017 will be the year that execution strength and scale, differentiate the industry leaders from the rest of the pack. is the product of having one of the best teams in the industry.

They're constantly improving the productivity of our wells, and scale is their runway for creating value. The advantages of scale include the size and quality of, our drilling machine and our strong size and quality of our properties mean we're able to drive high margin production growth while we're capturing upside and resource potential.

We find significant value in owning big, blocky positions in the right places with high ownership. Our drilling machine has drilled the most horizontal wells in the Permian Basin over the past 5 years, developing the multizone resource in the Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and in the Mexico shelf. We leverage the data and knowledge gained from these results to create significant advancements across our entire portfolio.

A large-scale drilling program and asset diversity within the Permian also help us to better manage risk to capital efficiency. And by maintaining a strong financial position, we have substantial operational flexibility. Our scale uniquely strengthens our platform for the next phase of development in the Permian.

Our shift to horizontal development in 2011 marked an inflection point that changed the game for Concho and the trajectory of our performance. At the time, our core asset was the New Mexico Shelf, where we had drilled nearly 800 verticals wells and had just completed the Marbob acquisition.

This strategic acquisition enhanced our position on the shelf and established our initial foothold in the Delaware Basin. However, the market was skeptical on both the Delaware Basin and whether horizontal technology would work in the Permian oil fields. We began testing and completing bypass zones and quickly established the commerciality of multiple targets across a thick hydrocarbon column in a large geographic footprint.

Our drilling machine defined our M&A strategy and converted horizontal resource into a strong production base. Today, we have the most robust drilling inventory in our company's history, and we have an intense on realizing the full potential of that inventory.

As a result, our business has reached another inflection point as we transition to manufacturing transition to manufacturing mode. The objective is to optimize returns and recoveries with long lateral wells, multiple landings and batch completions. Manufacturing mode will drive long-term capital efficient growth and ultimately, will create value on a like we experienced in 2011. Now I'll turn the call over to Jack discuss the quarter in more detail.

Jack Harper

Thanks, Tim. As Tim mentioned, the first quarter was an excellent quarter and a great start to the year. Our production of 180,000 BOE per day exceeded the high end of our guidance range and represented 10% growth over the fourth quarter, led by a 13% crude oil growth quarter-over-quarter. Controllable cash costs, production expense, G&A and interest decreased on a per-barrel basis by 8% compared to the fourth quarter. In a landscape where many of our peers are working to achieve free cash flow, I want to point out again that we've generated free cash flow for consecutive quarters.

This is a powerful reflection of our asset quality and of our team's ability to drive productivity improvements while controlling costs. And our balance sheet is as strong as it's ever been. Following the sale of the Alpha Crude Connector system, we have $717 million of cash and ratio of 1.2x. Earlier, Tim described Tim described execution strength and scale as our core advantages. Underlying those advantages is a financial and operational discipline to direct capital to the highest potential opportunities. We demonstrated that in the first quarter as we delivered outstanding performance while shifting to manufacturing mode across our assets. Our portfolio of large, mostly contiguous assets within the Permian provides us with ideal platform to support manufacturing style development. This style of development enables our teams to more capitalize on the incredible amount of resource in place.

Large also generate a significant amount of data and discovery that we can leverage to continuously .Slide 5 in the earnings presentation highlights key projects across our portfolio in the Northern Delaware Basin the Windward project includes 8, 2-miles wells targeting the lower Avalon. In the Midland Basin, we're currently drilling a large-scale project on the Reliance acreage that we acquired in late 2016 13 2- 5 landings across the Spraberry and Wolfcamp zones. The lateral placement is facing between wells equates to 32 wells per section.

The team is utilizing leading-edge technology to assess well spacing and completion design. The Brass Monkey project in the Southern Delaware Basin includes 8, 1.2mile wells in the 3rd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp intervals. These projects are representative of the inflection of our business. The shift to manufacturing mode will accelerate our understanding of well spacing, lateral placement, and completion techniques while maximizing recoveries and returns.

Now let me review our performance by asset. In the Northern Delaware, we delivered record production on an absolute and lateral length adjusted basis. Notably, these wells are positioned to cross a large geographic area spanning 3counties and 5 zones. Recall our recent acquisition in the Red Hills area in the Northern Delaware Basin. That acquisition expanded our footprint by 25% and enhanced our long lateral inventory. In 2017, this area is leading the transition we have plans to develop this asset with several large scale projects targeting multiple intervals in the Avalon, Bone Spring and Wolfcamp.

And we're extending the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp oil further north into our deep area. Three strong Bone spring wells are outperforming 2016’s results by more than 130%. Key drivers for the uplift include refining the lateral placement and completion design. We continue to capture efficiencies in capture efficiencies in the Southern Delaware Basin where average peak, 30-day rate and lateral length were both records for the company. In the Midland Basin, we added 21 new roads with an average lateral length of nearly 10,000 feet.

These wells produced an average 30-day oil rate of 1,000 barrels per day. Our activity in the Midland Basin spans 4 zones across the entire acreage. And in the New Mexico Shelf, completion advancements continue to drive better results out of this Legacy Oil Play. During the first quarter, we completed the Sneed well in the Paddock Zone, with a depth of approximately 5,700 feet. This well set a company record for the New Mexico Shelf, with production averaging more than 1,000 BOEs per day, of which 82% was oil. It's a dynamic environment, but staying focused on our strategy and leveraging our core advantages, execution strength and scale, to extend our track record of creating value Now let me turn the call back over to Tim

Tim Leach

We built a platform of broad and deep competitive advantages. This is a result of the disciplined execution disciplined execution of our strategy. Over the past decade, we've led our industry in discovering the high-quality resource in the Permian Basin, while also delivering industry leading performance. We believe that with the amount of in front of us, we will lead our industry in the next developing the Permian and extend our performance track record for the next decade. With that, we'll open now, the call, up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen [Operator Instruction]. And our first question comes from the line of Phillip Jungwirth from BMO. Your line is now open.

Phillip Jungwirth

Thanks good morning. You guys are in a pretty enviable position, growing over 25% within cash flow you're near 50. And I know further acceleration with the ACC proceeds has been discussed. But I was wondering how you think how you think about the trade-off between a higher growth rate, which is already substantially above large cap peers with a potential loss of capital efficiency, if you were to increase activity sufficient to say growth rate close at 30%.

Tim Leach

Well, I think the capital efficiency is the key to your question. And we do have a plan that we are very proud of, that delivers 20% growth inside of cash flow and we'll continue to exercise that in 2017. I think that kind of performance, even as the company grows, you can kind of expect out into the future we've given guidance out 1 years and I think that makes us unique.

Phillip Jungwirth

Okay, great. You had some nice results on the shelf, not just this quarter but the prior quarter. I was hoping you could speak to what's driving this improvement? And would you say you're earning less advancements in terms of completion design on the shelf versus, say, the Northern Delaware?

Tim Leach

Well, I think the advancements on the shelf are a result of enhanced completions, more sand, better well placements, laterals, things like that. Things that are being transferred out of the deeper zones, deeper Delaware and Midland Basins, and applied to zones on the shelf. And it's much shallower, much less expense to drill those wells, but the returns are just as competitive as the deeper basins.

Phillip Jungwirth

Great that last I will discuss the may be round project in the Midland Basin are targeting 5 landing zones .And I ask this because I know when you acquired the Reliance package, you had identified only the Wolfcamp B, Middle and Lower Spraberry as targets in the acquisition economics. I was wondering what gives you confidence to test 5 zones.

Tim Leach

Yes, we were testing all those on an additional Wolfcamp zone in that test. And its well result my zone and industry peers around us that give us that confidence.

Phillip Jungwirth

Great thanks.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of David Tameron from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

David Tameron

Tim, the focus will be on the process going forward. So you mentioned a couple of things, like maybe more 2- some landing zones. What else - I'm just trying to think of this from a process standpoint how do we look at this versus what you've done? What type of efficiencies do we see? The rig cadences look like? I'm just trying to figure out some more details trying to figure out some more details of what development looks like versus what you've been doing the last year so.

Jack Harper

Sure, David. This is Jack, I mean; it's a combination of a lot of things. You've seen us move the lateral up, where our average well length would be over 8,000feet year. Makes up a 1,000 plus feet from last year. The percentage of wells on pads has gone from 50 to over 60 this year.

And probably more relevant is the size of the projects or the pads has increased year-over-year. And so the whole idea is not to overuse the efficiency but it is increased efficiency. But as far rig cadence and completions, that may change that modestly. What we're after is to spend the dollars in the most efficient manner.

Tim Leach

David, I would also add that we mentioned trying to optimize both the recovery and the rate of return. And these big pads where big pads where you hit all these zones at the same time achieve that. I mean, you get the efficiency by being able to price out hundreds of stages at the same time and also bring on all those wells from bottom whole pressure is that the optimal so it implies longer lead times it implies bigger more intensive projects for infrastructure. And I think since we have multiple core areas in the Permian Basin, we're one of the unique companies that can do all that and still deliver predictable kind of growth.

David Tameron

Yes, okay. No, that's helpful. Any guides or any feel what type of efficiencies this can generate when you start looking at 2019 versus or 2018 versus '2017, when you look out a year or 2? What number are you looking for?

Jack Harper

Well, I think if you look at the guidance we’ve laid out of growing 20% over the next 3 years within our cash flow that stands out relative to our peer group. And I think as we've said in previous calls, the efficiencies we have built into that program are the efficiencies as we know them on this year started so to the extend we see enhanced - enhancements from there, that would be additive.

David Tameron

Okay. One final one and I'll let somebody else jump on. When we think about the well results, when you start doing optimal spacing, for lack of a better word, in stages, like, should we expect some degradation versus what you have seen in what you have been put up the last couple of quarters? I mean, is that the natural progression?

Jack Harper

No, I think - I mean, as we've talked about well station and densities and things like that, I think we've been realistic /conservative not to get out over our skis. And so seeing improvements, not degradation.

David Tameron

Yes, okay. No, that's helpful

Jack Harper

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Freeman from Raymond James. Your line is now open.

John Freeman

Good morning, guys.

Jack Harper

Good morning, John.

John Freeman

We look at your longer-term guidance out to 2019, how should we be thinking about the capital allocation versus today? When I'm kind of looking at kind of 40%, 30, 20 can mix if that across your 4 regions do you kind of think in your plan that, that stays about the same? Or are there certain Delaware Basin or something as infrastructure gets - continues to get built out maybe that get some incremental share of the capital.

Jack Harper

Yes, John, looking out longer term, you'll see some increases in absolute spending in the Midland Basin. And I think that percentage may pick up a little bit over time. But you will see a balance between all three of those core areas as we got forward.

John Freeman

Okay, and just I one follow-up. I mean, you've got, obviously, some multiple and given just how conservative you all tend to be in waiting for a good bit of data on these. Kind of just when you all these different projects you've got across the different operating areas, like, when do you all anticipate you're going to have an when you’re anticipate you going to have an idea of, okay, this is the correct spacing in this particular area? I mean, for example, like the Brass Monkey project like, how long do you need to see that produce before you feel comfortable?

Jack Harper

Sure. We tend to like more time as opposed to how were spacing those wells based on what we know today. And generally speaking, as we've said before but for very, we generally more than about 8 across any given zone. But to understand the production profile and really draw some conclusions, it takes a long time. And so that's all part of the track record when we looking out longer term, plans and why we don't want to get ahead of ourselves.

John Freeman

Thanks to appreciate really nice quarter.

Jack Harper

Thanks John.

Operator

And our next question comes from the Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is now open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning MD Jack, I was just looking at Slide 10, where you outlined in that Northern Del Basin, the Red Hills, you made the comment about seeing potential extended oil plays even further north. Could you talk - you've, obviously, had great development in that Red Hills. I'm just wondering as you sort of proceed a bit north in that, is that something you'll start remainder this year? I just want to make remainder this year? I just want to make sure I'm aware how you're going to develop that.

Jack Harper

Yes, absolutely, Neal. And we've drilled a lot of wells up there over time. But currently, the completion design and the placement of the laterals is something we're very focused on and is really what drove those great results in the first quarter.

Neal Dingmann

Okay, And follow-up. You guys certainly don't seem to have - pertaining like some people down in, I've noticed that have - starting to have a bit of takeaway issues, but you guys certainly don't seem to have that. Is it fair to say you continue to stay ahead of that? And that's sort of baked into your growth that you've laid out?

Jack Harper

Yes, absolutely. We have about 85% of our oil on pipe now good systems in place, in both the Northern and the Southern Delaware. And so we are - we and the industry have been able to stay ahead of that.

Neal Dingmann

Very good thanks much for the details.

Jack Harper

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the Scott Hanold from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Scott Hanold

When you set back and look at over the next year couple of years and you're not focusing too much as much on the current commodity prices, but when you look at limits in develop - limits to development, what are the things that are limiters, in your view? And what are you all doing now to get in front of that.highlighting our execution risk versus our peers over the last several quarters. And so I really feel like we're advantaged in that regard. But we, like everybody out here, will fight an ever- increasing crowd of companies and rigs operating out here. But I like where we we're at 20-plus rigs right now. And our plan over the next 3 years, while it moves up, it doesn't move up in a hugely dramatic fashion over that number. And as we said on the previous question, infrastructure, while, we're always mindful of that is -- it is staying up and even ahead of where we need to be right now.

Tim Leach

one of the points I was trying to make in my comments were when you look back in the last decade and think of the risks to of the past, and then you think about looking forward, what we put forward, I think, we've done a really good job of derisking. I think the next decade is less risky for us than the last decade was and we generated pretty good results in the last decade. So we're pretty excited about the platform that we've built to create value over the next decade.

Scott Hanold

Okay, I appreciate that. And maybe a follow-up question. It sounds like you hinted that better well targeting helped improve some of the results in the recent couple of quarters. And I think big data is something that others are talking about Can you all talk about some of the initiatives you are doing in terms of doing better formation targeting?

Tim Leach

What we certainly like we commented in the start, we drilled over the last 5 years more wells than anybody else has out here. And so I think we've got more proprietary data than anybody else has. We're right in the middle of big data and all the rest of the classes to make our wells better. That includes landing zones and many, many other things. I think we have an advantage because of how many wells we drilled and how much data we have. We have really, really big data. And so I think that's one thing that's driving our success. And we talked early on about the steep learning curve that companies would be on, and we kind of paid our dues to get up the learning curve, and I think it's an advantage.

Scott Hanold

Did you -- just to make sure I heard you right, did you say you're about, like, "halfway" through so there's a lot more room for improvement?

Tim Leach

wasn't trying to give you a calibration on it but, yes. I mean, we're seeing constant improvements in the way our wells are performing.

Operator

Our next question comes from the Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan.

Arun Jayaram

Good morning Tim, you're the second major operator who's talked about this multizone development manufacturing style development looking good interesting. I was wondering if you could maybe talk about the evolution to this? I think of the Permian today as being kind of these 2- to 3- well pads. But what will the oilfield of tomorrow kind of look like in the Permian as you move to this kind of new development style?

Tim Leach

Yes. I think it's a really big theme going forward. And it's a big theme that's going to imply a bunch of additional efficiency and a bunch of additional recovery. Because these project areas will be where you go in and fully develop or close to fully developing a section at a the time, which is going to completely change the style. Over the last decade, we spread our capital out and tested many different zones in many different geographic locations, trying to find the spots of the Permian Basin. Well, that phase is kind of ending, I think we've got the answers we need. And so you're going to see intense development on individual sections where it's several hundred million dollars of investment and 30- plus wells a section, and it's going to imply a very intense infrastructure, which we have, but also high recoveries because it's the most efficient way to put the wells in the ground and optimize the returns. So I think that's how we continue to drive really good metrics and really good value creation in this industry.

Arun Jayaram

How important will scale be in this?. Because it doesn't sound like everyone will be able to do this unless you have a lot of kind of blocky positions and infrastructure availability to do this.

Tim Leach

We highlighted our property position. You need it to be blocky for the 2-mile laterals. You need high ownership in these big projects, so, yes. And we have tried, we talked for quite a while now about the machine. And the machine includes the infrastructure to make all this happen.

Arun Jayaram

And my follow-up, Tim, is could you talk about Concho’s efforts in terms of delineating the Upper Wolfcamp Sands and the Northern Delaware Basin as well as your 3rd Bone Spring results in the south?

Tim Leach

Okay. Well we highlighted the Wolfcamp expansion in a previous conference call, I think. That's going really well. And in fact, the sweet spots, I think, are expanding. And the Southern Delaware Basin, I mean, we've hit several zones down there that are giving us, on long laterals and that big, blocky position down there, competitive rates of return. So all is well

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Hall from Heikkinen Energy.

Michael Hall

Thank you. Good morning Good morning Congrats on a solid update. Just curious if you could maybe discuss a little bit around your views on the importance of having capacity to get out of the basin, either on gas or oil. And your views on taking potentially firm capacity on any of the announced lines that we've heard about recently.

Tim Leach

Sure, Michael. We -- clearly having capacity out of the basin is extremely important. And fortunately for us and the industry, there's a lot of expansion happening in both oil and natural gas. We have historically not committed firm capacity to these lines, frankly, because other people have been willing to, and I don't believe that we plan to do any of that in the near term.

Michael Hall

Okay, fair enough. And how about in terms of variability in crude quality throughout the broader Permian and Delaware, in particular? Are you seeing any variance in pricing as it relates to gravity or crude quality?

Tim Leach

I mean, to this point, some of lighter barrels have been able to be blended in such that you haven't seen a real dramatic difference in the price. But I think as we've go forward and especially as the Wolfcamp out to the west continues to get developed more and lighter barrels come on, there will be more batching opportunities and probably a little bit more discounting there. But generally speaking, I don't believe it will affect the economics that much.

Michael Hall

Maybe last of mine, just talk a little bit about service costs and kind of how those discussions have potentially changed with the volatility we've seen in crude year-to-date relative to the last update. It seems like efficiency gains have largely been able to offset some of the inflation the industry's been seeing. I'm just curious on your views how long you think that kind of could remain in play?

Jack Harper

Yes, I think you captured it pretty well there. In the first quarter, we did not see a lot of pressure, and any pressures we have seen since then are well captured within our assumptions in the plan. And as you described, fortunately, efficiency gains are playing a big part to offset any gains that we may see now or in the future.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Campbell from Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning and Congratulations on the quarter and also I wanted to say, welcome back, Is this the first time you've highlighted the 3rd Bone Spring as Red Hills producing interval?

Jack Harper

Well, where we were highlighting it this quarter is just north of Red Hills. And so I think it's the first time in recent history that we have talked about it. But we've drilled 3rd Bone Spring wells up there for a number of years.

Jeffrey Campbell

When I look at your Red Hills map, it looks like you've -- that, that 3rd Bone Spring result that you highlighted is proximal to Upper Wolfcamp Sands and also Wolfcamp A results that you've highlighted. I was just wondering, are these really pretty proximal? And do you have any plans to try to develop a multi-interval project in that area like you've highlighted in Midland this quarter?

Jack Harper

What we did, and that will be Wolfcamp moving north there will be something we're paying close attention to and testing. And so, yes is the short answer to your. to your question.

Jeffrey Campbell

Let me just ask one little bit higher level one. As oil prices continue to be under pressure, can you quantify or qualify how you feel about your current position -- and here I'm thinking about all your manufacturing mode innovations -- versus the last time oil prices were weakening?

Jack Harper

Yes. I don't remember the exact oil price. But when we laid out our budgeted our budgeted plan this year, it was at a pretty similar level to where it is right now. And so with the enhanced well results we're seeing and the level of cost increases we've seen, we're comfortable with the plan right now. But it's like it's been over the last 2 years, it's very volatile and we're keeping both hands on the wheel.

Jeffrey Campbell

And let me just follow that up. I mean, that's kind of what I was thinking from my own research. But depending on how things go, will you continue to use, staying within the cash flow as kind of a governor on your spending? Or are you willing to overspend cash flow a little bit depending on how things lay of.

Jack Harper

spending within cash flow has been a 7-quarter exercise for us that -- and I think one of the differentiations between us and others is our ability to grow or how much we can grow inside of cash flow. So I don't want to muddle that message up. At the same time, we approximate our cash flow at the beginning of each year and build a capital budget around that. The efficiency gains is really what has driven our ability to under spend our cash flow and show dramatic growth. I think that will be the same going forward. And we got additional cash on the balance sheet that has fortified our balance sheet. It gives us lots of options in the future, whether to use it for acquisitions or additional drilling. But right now, I like our plan for '17 and we're going to kind of stick with it.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield from [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Good Morning Great update. So to build on the last question, can you broadly outline your key remaining delineation objectives for 2017, 2018, when you think about the Northern Delaware Basin? And I ask this because you arguably have 10 to 14 perspective intervals in the Red Hills area. And I really want to understand like how you think about sequencing those projects from an optimal perspective.

Jack Harper

Yes, Derrick. I mean, that's a daily, weekly conversation we have here. And you set a plan in place, but then you learn all the time and try to incorporate that as quickly as you can into the plan. But as we sit here today, the zones that we've highlighted so far this year in Red Hills and in deep in the State Line area, which are primarily Bone Spring, Wolfcamp and Avalon, is where the main focus is going to be. But you're right, I mean, it's a -- there's a lot to choose from. And so doing it in the best way is a real focus for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then maybe switching gears to the Southern Delaware. With that Brass Monkey pilot, what's the implied spacing assumed in that test per interval? Assume we're looking at basically 2 landing zones, one the 3rd Bone Spring, one in the Wolfcamp A and perhaps applying a Chevron pattern?

Jack Harper

Yes, that one actually is a -- includes wells in the 3rd, 2 landings in the A and 1 in the B. So depending on the success we'll see there, not any of those zones is implying more than 8 across, I believe.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of James Sullivan from Alembic Global Advisors

James Sullivan

Good Morning guys, I want to go back just quickly to the deep area out there in the Bone Spring well performance. Obviously, it was kind of a pretty impressive performance. Can -- you guys have a big data set out there, as you pointed out, drove a lot of holes in a couple of years ago. Can you characterize whether the geology of the 3 wells that you put on there is substantially different from the other areas out there where you guys have some data? And is the delta then just principally attributable to the targeting and the completion optimization?

Jack Harper

That's correct. I mean, we've -- the completions have continued to evolve in all of our areas but specific to there and that's really what's driving those results. And as you said, targeting our landings.

James Sullivan

Okay. Great then just quickly following up on that, can you -- I appreciate that you wouldn't want to give precise costs here. But can you characterize the well costs there versus, say, Red Hills? If you could just give like an order of magnitude on the lateral length adjusted basis?

Jack Harper

Yes, on a 2 mile well mile well up there, you're looking at an $8 million to $10 depending on various factors. And in the Red Hills area, it can be similar, again depending on the landing and the design.

James Sullivan

Okay. So not an appreciable difference?

Jack Harper

Switching gears so quickly obviously, you guys elected to reduce the lender commitment together at the borrowing base increase here. Anything to read into that, or are you guys just managing your commitment fees.

It's really kind of has to do with where we are in the life of the company and the need for that much on a committed borrowing base. We certainly have more capacity than that borrowing base reflects. But we also have more options for financing than we've ever had too. That's really it -- just managing the expenses and rightsizing to our - to the size and time we are in the company's history.

James Sullivan

Okay, that makes sense. And lastly, just on the topic of the bigger terms of number of wells per pad, you're talking peak volumes. Can you guys just talk a little bit about how you guys think about managing peak volumes, vis-a-vis your field infrastructure and trying to manage the risk of overcapacity there? I think you guys already manage your flowback. But what do you do to handle that and make sure you're not overcapitalizing any portion of the field at any one time?

Jack Harper

Sure. I mean, the best thing we best thing we can do is plan ahead on infrastructure and otherwise. And also to the extent we can have some modular equipment that can be reused in other areas, and so we're very focused on and planning ahead internally, but with our third parties for oil and gas takeaway. So that's a big effort. I think that's an area that Concho has a great advantage in and we'll continue to try to get better from here even.

James Sullivan

Okay great eliminating guys thank guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brian Singer from Goldman Sachs .Your line is now open.

Brian Singer

Thank you. Good morning couple of acquisitions of assets that would seemingly show up on your maps in Lea and Eddy Counties. And as a company that's been very, very active consolidation I wonder if you could disturb talk about your interesting consolidation? And why maybe sometimes it does or doesn't make sense for operators that have acreage in the region to be consolidating that acreage versus new entrants?

Tim Leach

Well, as we've highlighted having big, blocky acreage positions with high ownership is very important to development. So I think you'll see a lot of trading going on between the big operators to block up their acreage. When things come up for sale, we have a very high bar on -- since we have so much opportunity, things that are contiguous to properties we already own, things that allow us to extend our lateral length are much more valuable to us than kind of a scattershot acreage. And also I'd say with the inventory we have today, it depends on what price you have to pay to get acreage on whether or not we would be interested in it. So we are in a good position to evaluate does making acquisitions add value to our company? And we are very, very focused on these big, blocky machinelike development projects we're going to have in the future and making sure that we have all the blocky acreage we need for those things. So I think we're in good shape. As we've said in the past, we look at everything in the Permian Basin because it's our backyard. So it's not unusual for us to be in data rooms and things like that. But we've been very picky on what makes sense for us to buy.

Brian Singer

Great thank you My follow-up is on natural gas, a bit of a follow-up to, I think, your comments earlier. How are you thinking about natural gas realizations in the Permian, either before or after the transportation elements that you pursued and are pursuing?

Tim Leach

I think -- and Jack will jump in and probably add more color to this. But for us the number 1 concern just being able to move it and get it sold. The realizations -- it's such a small percentage of our overall cash flow stream, I don't think much about natural gas realizations natural gas realizations actually. But we do think about transporting it, not having to flare it and getting it out here and getting the liquids out of it, that's kind of the primary focus

Brian Singer

I look forward to talking to you in future quarters. Thank you.

Tim Leach

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A session. And now I'd like to turn the call back over Tim Leach for that remarks.

Tim Leach

So, yes, thank you again for, I know it's a really busy morning this morning. And thanks for following Concho. I look forward to talking to you in future quarters. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program and you may now disconnect now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

