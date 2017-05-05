Trump Tax Cuts Can Trigger New Commodity Boom

While the market's focus is still on the commodity glut, there are more and more signs which point to an end to it. Potential Trump tax cut may be trigger.

It was at the end of the last century when there was talk of $5/barrel oil, based on the belief that there was so much new supply coming from places like Russia that low prices were with us as far as the eye can see. Shortly after the turn of the century however oil prices, as well as the price of many other commodities started taking off. The main historical factor which most people think of when contemplating the causes of the last commodities boom is China. It was China's seemingly insatiable appetite for commodities ranging from oil to copper which lifted most of the market as far as most people are concerned. One factor which is often overlooked is the fiscal policy of the US.

The budget deficits, which happened in large part as a result of the Bush tax cuts, in effect led to an increase in US dollars available on the market, resulting in a dollar weakening trend.

Source: Macrotrends.net

The Bush tax cuts were supposed to stimulate economic growth and pay for themselves. There is some debate in regards to the final tally that the tax cuts added to the yearly deficits. It could be argued that economic growth would have been far less without those tax cuts. The total amount, not including any economic growth effects came out to $2.5 Trillion over ten years, including the associated interest costs.

Source: Citizens for Tax Justice.

This effectively means that the average yearly deficit was potentially increased by $250 billion per year, when not factoring in the resulting growth it led to. I personally do not think that it led to a great deal of growth, simply based on US growth rates for the period, which when we include the 2009 contraction was less than spectacular. According to World Bank data average yearly US growth for the period was about 1.4% per year. I would hate to think that those tax cuts played a very significant role in achieving those growth rates, because if that is the case, we have some serious issues to talk about that go beyond talking basic policy such as taxation.

Regardless whether the final number was $2.5 Trillion or perhaps significantly less, due to the positive effects of increased revenue due to any resulting increase in economic growth, there seems to be no contesting the fact that those tax cuts added significantly to US debt issuance, meaning that in effect there was an increase in US dollar-denominated paper assets on the global market. Given basic economic laws of supply and demand, it stands to reason that together with other factors which added to yearly deficits, such as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Bush tax cuts contributed a great deal to the weakening trend we see in the US dollar index chart during the period in question. A weakening US dollar generally tends to be correlated with improving commodity prices, because so much of the world's commodities are traded in US dollars.

One thing I should note here before I go on to discuss the Trump tax cuts and the effects it is likely to have on the US federal budget, I want to point out one thing about the difference between the Bush deficits and the Obama deficits, and the effects on the global currency markets. Some may want to argue that the US dollar should have continued to weaken beyond 2010, because after all US deficits during the period were higher on average compared with the Bush years. The problem with that argument is that we are talking of a period when all major economies were increasing deficits to relatively high rates, due to the global financial crisis. Because of that, it did not have such a negative effect on the dollar compared with other currencies.

The Trump tax cuts.

It is not yet clear what the size of these cuts are, what will be the offsets, therefore what the final hit to the budget will be. Right now we are talking about $6 Trillion in tax cuts, with some talk on cutting some spending and eliminating tax loopholes in order to help pay for the tax cut shortfall. There is of course the customary claim of higher economic growth which will result in the tax cuts paying for themselves, but that does not seem to be very realistic, nor is it supported by past history, as we saw with the Bush tax cuts.

If this tax plan goes through, it will most likely lead to much higher deficits going forward. This comes on top of deficits that are already rather high, with the CBO projecting deficits that are likely to be higher in the coming decade compared with the longer term 2.8% average. The trend is forecast to be steadily worsening until 2026.

Source: CBO.

This projection does not account for any changes to current policy, nor does it account for any major economic slowdowns, which frankly is rather unrealistic given that we are already in the eighth year of recovery after the last recession. If the Trump tax cuts were to add about 2% of GDP to the deficit, it would mean that we could easily see deficits in the 5-6% range within a few years, and if there will be a global recession during this period, we could easily see deficits that will be much higher than that.

As was the case during the Bush period, we will likely see a resulting selloff in the US dollar, as an increase of US paper leads to oversupply, given current demand. A weaker dollar will in turn lead to commodity prices getting an upward boost, just as it did during the Bush presidency. The only thing that could prevent this from happening would be a commodity glut. Most indications are however that we are just starting to come out of a glut, not unlike it was happening soon after the year 2000. The IEA is warning that after glut, we are facing oil shortage, due to cuts in investments. In fact, it is projecting that we are already currently in a supply/demand shortfall situation, albeit with huge stockpiles still needing to be worked down.

Source: IEA.

As I pointed out in an article a few months ago, it is also possible that we may have seen a bottom to uranium prices after a decade of decline. Even if the real bottom was not reached in November, 2016, it will likely be reached soon as the supply/demand situation continues to become more and more favorable.

It is true that this time around there are a few factors which may justify the "this time is different" claim. For one thing, we do not have the China effect which led to robust global demand for commodities. China slowed down significantly since then, while other potential repeat stories such as India are not yet there in terms of being on the cusp of industrialization and infrastructure building that we saw in China during that period. It is possible for this reason and perhaps due to other factors that any new commodity price boom will not be anywhere near as spectacular as the last one. A Trump tax cut will however be yet another factor which will create the necessary momentum needed to ignite another commodity rally.

