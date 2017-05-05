Carbo Ceramics Is Oversold Right Now

Down Big

Since reporting first quarter earnings, Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) is down almost 30%, which is a bit peculiar, because what they reported was not decidedly negative. In fact, despite missing on earnings per share, revenue rose to $34.7 million, beating estimates. Moreover, and more importantly, according to CEO Gary Kolstad, the company expects to see a reduction in their cash burn going into the second quarter and are "targeting cash neutral operations on a 2017 exit rate basis". They are also working to diversify their product offerings and have seen an improvement in frac sands sales. Simply put, the company's fundamental picture looks better than it has in some time. And this is at a time when the industry as a whole is still suffering. If CRR management is able to make good on their promises and we see a real recovery in oil prices, this stock should be worth several times what it is now. Even if you are skeptical that management will be able to execute, or that they are too optimistic in their estimates in regards to their cash flow situation, it's hard to deny that the punishment the stock has received over the last several days has much more to do with emotions than with reality. And that's the point: the stock is extremely oversold technically right now, sitting not far above it's late-October lows, even as the fundamental picture seems to be improving.

The Technical Picture

Looking at the one-year chart, several things stand out. First of all, you can see just how oversold this stock is; the full stochastic can't get much lower. Moreover, you can see the that the sell-off really began well before the company reported earnings. This is important, because there are several things going on here. After a huge run from November of last year to mid-February, the stock was quite extended and due for a pull-back. Profit taking and likely a new round of shorts pulled the CRR back down to the $10.50 range, which had previously been established as a support level. Typical in a situation like this, the stock bounced, saw more profit taking and then slid even harder, falling through support. This induced even stronger selling. The company then reported earnings and the stock completely fell apart. Again, there is no real fundamental reason the stock has been punished so badly; it's a collection of technical factors, and being so, it should correct from this extremely oversold position in due time.

Also worth noting is the positive price action we have seen over the last several days. The stock found footing at the same level where it had late last year, after hitting a low in early November. After finding support there, the stock was up near 10% yesterday on strong volume. That's been followed up today by another strong candlestick.

Looking at the three-year chart (weekly) also give some insight. You can see the hammer created late last October when the stock bounced off it's lows, and a similar candlestick most recently. This looks like a stock finding a bottom. Moreover, just look at the divergence between the price MACD over the past two years: momentum has been improving steadily as the stock slides lower. That's because what we are seeing is a decelerating downtrend, a classic bottoming out pattern of a stock basing out before moving higher. This isn't the chart of a company that is slowly dying because of mismanagement or industry decay, this is the chart of a company turning around.

Also worth noting is the 125 day rate of change over the past two years. It very clearly shows the same rounding pattern we see in the price action and signaled by the uptrend in the MACD.

To Sum it Up

The violence with which CRR has sold off in the past weeks is untethered from the reality of the improving fundamental picture of this company, and with the stock so oversold at this point, and positive technical signals flashing, this could be a great opportunity to buy this stock on sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.