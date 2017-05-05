Caterpillar Could Be Set To Break Out Of Its Slump... Here's Why

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) just broke out of its sideways pattern on strong earnings news. It's experiencing a turnaround in its construction and related businesses. That turnaround is helping to fuel improving financials for CAT. So let's take a closer look at CAT to see if it's a worthwhile investment right now.

About Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar is a well-known world leader in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment. It also makes gas engines and electric turbines. Just about everyone has seen one of their bulldozers or trucks being used at construction sites. It's had a bit of a rough streak lately, with the housing crisis in 2007-2009 and then the economic collapse of China back in 2015. But the construction, energy, and transportation sectors are picking up again here in the US, so CAT is poised for a comeback.

Caterpillar's Stock Charts Show a Recovery

CAT's stock charts show that the stock has recovered in recent years. We'll start with a monthly chart. The chart shows that CAT was caught in a long term trading range, and then a downtrend in 2014. The fallout from the decline in the construction and energy sectors hit the company hard.

Figure 1: Monthly Chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The weekly chart shows that CAT started to bottom in 2015, and completed its bottom in late 2016. CAT has been moderately trending up since then. It's been stuck in a sideways pattern since November of last year. It just broke out of its sideways pattern, though, earlier this week on earnings news. The volume on the weekly chart has been quite strong; with mostly green volume that has intermittently moved above the moving average. There have also been a few very high volume surges where high frequency traders (HFTs) got in the mix.

Figure 2: Weekly chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The daily chart shows that CAT gapped up on 4/25/17 on an excellent earnings report. The candles drifted up slightly right before the breakout in April, then the stock gapped on the earnings news. Price has been sliding down since then, and could partially fill the gap. Interestingly, the red volume spike on 3/2/17 shows that HFTs tried to sell CAT down but failed. That demonstrates that buyers dominated the sideways action, and were strong enough to resist the attempted sell down by the HFTs. The buyer dominance is confirmed by the daily volume patterns, where we see the green volume dominating for the most part. Volume has held steady at the moving average during the sideways pattern, with more numerous and larger green volume bars.

Figure 3: Daily chart of CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Now let's check a couple of indicators to see if they confirm what we see in the price action. We can see that Wilder's Relative Strength Index held steady during the recent sideways pattern. It jumped up with the gap, and now is trending down slightly confirming the weakness in the near term price action. Stochastics has made higher lows during the past few months, confirming that CAT was building energy to the upside. It's close to a cross-over right now, however, so the stock may move down a bit further.

Figure 4: Indicators for CAT. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

CAT is still a little ways off from its all-time high of about $117 back in February of 2011. So it has some room to move up. However, it could experience some profit taking and even a reversal at the yearly highs of 2014. So let's check Caterpillar's financials to see if they can continue to drive this stock up.

CAT's Fundamentals Show Improvement

Caterpillar's fundamentals started to turn around late last year. A quick check on Google finance shows that revenues declined through the 2nd quarter of 2016. Since then, revenues turned around and rose for two straight quarters. Earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) haven't shown the same improvement though. EPS has been up and down for the last several quarters. Caterpillar's costs are part of the problem. Costs have been up and down and all over the place. The company needs to do a better job of stabilizing and reducing its costs in order to consistently grow earnings.

Figure 5: Income statement for CAT. Data provided by Google Finance.

CAT has a lot of long-term debt, which is typical for a large construction company. Debt is holding steady at least and not growing. The current ratio is 1.32, which is a little on the low side. We should note that CAT also pays out a nice dividend of $0.77 per share.

Figure 6: Balance Sheet for CAT. Data provided by Google Finance.

What Does the Future Hold for Caterpillar?

A review of the last earnings report shows that CEO Jim Umpleby was very bullish on Caterpillar's future performance. Umpleby stated, "Our team delivered outstanding operational performance and, for the first time in more than two years, same quarter sales and revenues increased. We're also benefiting from our significant cost reduction and restructuring actions, which have improved cash flow and further strengthened an already healthy balance sheet." The CEO said there are signs of recovery in several of its industries. This recovery was strong enough for Caterpillar to raise its guidance for 2017. The company now expects $38-$41 billion in revenues, up from $36-$39 billion. Restructuring costs are taking their toll on Caterpillar's earnings though. Management said that restructuring costs are higher than expected due to "ongoing manufacturing facility consolidations." So EPS for 2017 were revised down from $2.3 to $2.1.

Caterpillar didn't provide any guidance for the next quarter in their report, but we can look up that information on EarningsWhispers.com. The Analyst's consensus for CAT is revenues of $10.64 billion and EPS of $1.09 (excluding construction costs). It remains to be seen how much the restructuring costs impact earnings going forward. Eventually the restructuring should lead to cost savings for CAT, but it's not clear when those savings will be realized. It'll be a few months until we find out, as CAT doesn't report again until about July 25th.

Conclusion

Caterpillar's financials are showing a lot of improvement, since several of the sectors that it services are turning around. This is reflected by that fact that the company's stock has climbed steadily since 2016. Its guidance shows that revenues should continue to improve for the year. Costs are hitting the earnings pretty hard though, including the corporate restructuring costs. If the company can do a better job of controlling costs and growing earnings, the stock can continue to move up. It also pays out a nice dividend, making it even more attractive for a long-term hold. CAT is under profit taking right now though, so it's best to wait for the price to stabilize again before moving in. Overall, it looks like Caterpillar has turned things around and it's certainly worthy of long-term consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.