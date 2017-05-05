Risk Arbitrage Today: Can Westar's Merger Be Saved?

Westar Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) filed a petition for reconsideration with the Kansas Corporation Commission on Thursday. The appeal was in relation to the order denying approval of Great Plains Energy's acquisition of Westar. The petition requests additional time until the end of May to allow further discussions between the companies to determine whether a mutually agreeable revised transaction might be negotiated that resolves the concerns identified by the Commission.

We have heard the Commission regarding the structure of the transaction, including its concerns related to purchase price, and capital structure. Given the unique benefits resulting from our combination, we believe it is appropriate to explore whether there is room to work with Westar and directly address these areas, while maintaining the shareholder value creation opportunity inherent in this merger. In any case, we would only pursue a revised agreement if we determined that it delivered more value than Great Plains was able to achieve on a stand-alone basis-Terry Bassham, chairman and chief executive officer of Great Plains Energy

Reading the commission's order and reading between the lines of the above quote suggest a possible change in deal terms to a mix of stock and cash. The merger background section of the definitive merger agreement details the first offer from Great Plains.

... based on an acquisition of Westar by Great Plains Energy at a premium of 20%-25% over the current market price ($37.84) of Westar's shares of common stock, with consideration payable 70% in Great Plains Energy common stock and 30% in cash-From the October 2, 2015 calendar entry in the background of the merger section

NXP Semiconductors

Merger stock NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) released its quarterly report on Wednesday. While the results were a little lower, the comparisons were impacted by the divestment of NXPI's Standard Products business.

Within the Automotive group, our first quarter revenue was a historical record at $906 million, up 13 percent year on year due to strong demand across the entire product portfolio, with our automotive microcontroller and advanced analog products continuing to experience exceptional traction-Richard Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer

In April, NXPI said the filings related to the transaction were filed or accepted for filing in China, Russia and the EU. The EU will decide by June 9. U.S. regulators cleared the deal without conditions in April.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) agreed to buy NXPI for $110 per share in an all-cash deal last October. NXPI shareholders will vote on the merger later in the year. The deal is structured as a tender offer and is expected to close by the end of the year.

NXPI stock has been creeping closer to the $110 deal price.

NXPI data by YCharts

Stillwater Mining

U.S. platinum miner Stillwater Mining (NYSE:SWC) has completed its merger with Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL). The deal was for $2.2 billion in cash. Holders of Stillwater will receive $18.00 per share.

PrivateBancorp

Will PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) shareholders approve the bank's pending acquisition with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) next Thursday? CIBC gave those shareholders more incentive to vote "yes" on Friday when they raised their offer for PVTB. The new deal is for $27.20 in cash and .4176 of CIBC's shares. The cash component is three dollars higher than the previous bid, with the stock ratio remaining unchanged. The new proposal is the Canadian bank's best and final offer. This is the second time CIBC has raised its bid for PVTB. The original offer came 10 months ago and was for $18.80 per share in cash and .3657 of a CIBC share. That total consideration is more than $12 less than the current offer.

On Monday, advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that shareholders of PrivateBancorp vote against the takeover, writing that "the upside potential of a stand-alone strategy appears more compelling."

PVTB data by YCharts

Capital Bank Financial

There was a takeover in the regional bank sector on Thursday that looked more like a takeunder. Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ:CBF) agreed to be bought by First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) in a cash and stock deal.

The merger, if completed, will create the fourth-largest regional bank in the Southeast with about $40 billion in assets. This is the latest tie-up between regional U.S. banks, which have gotten together in part due to low interest rates.

Under the agreement, each holder of Capital Bank stock will be entitled to receive cash or stock with a value equivalent to 1.75 First Horizon shares and $7.90 in cash, subject to election allocation and proration. In aggregate, Capital Bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash.

First Horizon operates 170 branches across Tennessee and the Southeast, and Capital Bank operates 193 branches in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia.

Closing is subject to approvals by shareholders of both companies and is expected to happen in the fourth quarter.

VWR Corp.

Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that VWR Corp. (NASDAQ:VWR) is in advanced talks to sell itself to private equity firm New Mountain Capital. VWR is a distributor of lab products in North America and Europe. It has a market cap of $4.5 billion and has been a public company for just two and a half years. Of course, with all rumored deals, until it is signed it is just a rumor.

VWR Price data by YCharts

Weekly Merger Fund

Every week we will highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today, we take a look at the current top holdings of The Arbitrage Fund.

The Arbitrage Fund

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings (NYSE:AWH) Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) The Valspar Corporation (NYSE:VAL) CST Brands (NYSE:CST) NeuStar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR) PrivateBancorp

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) inked a deal to buy Valspar way back in March 2016. The merger seems to be close to the finish line at this point. FTC approval is still needed. In April, SHW entered into a definitive agreement with Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to sell the assets related to Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings business for $420 million in cash.

With this agreement, we believe that we have addressed regulatory concerns appropriately and we are moving forward to obtain approval for our acquisition of Valspar-John G. Morikis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams

The merger agreement expires on June 21.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WR, NXPI, SWC, VAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.