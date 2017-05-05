Why AB InBev Stock Is Rated A 'Sell' Today

By Rob Otman

AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) is a $242 billion company today. Investors that bought shares one year ago are sitting on a 0.6% total return. That's below the S&P 500's return of 19%.

AB InBev stock is underperforming the market. It's beaten down, and recently missed earnings expectations. So is it a good time to buy? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) Growth: AB InBev reported recent EPS growth rate of 773.73%. That's above the beverages industry average of -11.44%. That's a great sign. AB InBev's earnings growth is outpacing that of competitors.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the beverages industry is 24.39. And AB InBev's ratio comes in at 25.88. Its valuation looks expensive compared to many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity: The debt-to-equity ratio for AB InBev stock is 150.74. That's above the beverages industry average of 65.92. That's not a good sign. AB InBev's debt levels should be lower.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: AB InBev's FCF has been lower than that of its competitors over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of AB InBev comes in at 3.78% today. And generally, the higher the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. AB InBev's profit margin is below the beverages average of 13.1%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity gives us a look at the amount of net income returned to shareholders. The ROE for AB InBev is 2.19%, and that's below its industry average ROE of 19.03%.

AB InBev stock passes one of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a Sell.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

