Williams: You've Got To Be Bullish

With one out of five Transco expansions completed, this is going to be a monumental year for the company and we should see cash flow improve heavily.

Williams (NYSE:WMB) just reported quarterly earnings and missed on the bottom line; however, the report was quite positive and while the stock is trading down today, it's due to commodity prices being significantly lower and not at all due to company-specific fundamentals. In fact, the report was rather positive, in my opinion, and the company is making significant strides to de-risk its business model and the large profit turned this quarter is indicative of just that. It's a buy, especially for the long-term, and the commodity weakness today creates a solid entry point.

Source: Williams

Earnings Shows Great Strength For Williams

Below are the key takeaways from the report:

Better financials across the board, with EBITDA, revenue, and net income all improving YOY

There was a quarterly decrease in sales and EBITDA, but the company swung to a large profit QOQ

There are five Transco expansions due to be complete this year, with one already complete

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) will be selling its interest in the Geismar Plant for $2.1 billion

Analyst Day is just a week from today

The financials are everything here and tell quite the positive story for the company. First, the fact that the company improved YOY by $438 million in terms of net income is impressive and really shows how far this company has come in what has been a challenging LTM. The company's general shift has been towards natural gas, rather than crude or products transport, and the Geismer sale helps to reaffirm that strategy shift.

One area of focus for the quarter has to be margins. The gross margin ticked up to 70.88%, which is the highest it's been in years. That's a drastic shift from the 56% experienced just last quarter. The operating margin was actually lower QOQ, down from 26.43% to 21.78%, but considering coverage is near 3x, this isn't a concern right now. The profit margin, however, is the real story here. Coming in at 18.76%, this is also the best margin in the category experienced in years and is a large improvement QOQ, considering Q4 2016's net income margin was -0.68%.

With Analyst Day just a week away, there's also many key dates that investors should keep an eye on. The Geismar sale will close this summer, so we will see that effect on the Q3 2017 report. Additionally, every Transco expansion is on time. The Atlantic Sunrise expansion is due to be in service in 2H 2017. The Hillabee expansion is expected to see full service in Q3 2017, with partial service this quarter. The Dalton expansion will see full service in Q3, and the Virginia Southside 2 and New York Bay expansions will be in-service during Q4. So, a diversified completion timeline, but all on track per the company's original guidance. This is highly reassuring.

One of the more interesting items on the report was that the company has already completed one of five Transco expansions this year, the Gulf Trace project. This adds 1.2 Bcf/d of capacity and with four more expansions on the books for this year, we should continue to see a positive trend in both sales and net income. The Atlantic Sunrise expansion has seen its final permits be filed and construction has already started on the mainline facilities. The Northeast Supply Enhancement has already seen its FERC application be filed. The unique benefit of this expansion is that it adds 400 MMcf/d in capacity and has around $1 billion in fully-contracted supply.

The sale of the Gesimar Plant is critical and CEO Alan Armstrong said it best in the press release,

We continue to strengthen our foundation for long-term, sustainable growth in our core business, as highlighted by the recently announced agreement to sell our interests in the Geismar olefins facility while gaining a new third party fee-based revenue stream for our Bayou Ethane system. With the expected sale of Geismar, and the sale of our Canadian business in late 2016, we'll realize around 97 percent of our gross margins coming from predictable, fee-based sources

The fact that this company will now have 97% of gross profit from fee-based sources makes this company infinitely more stable and a better bet to own than before. That means a lower level of volatility for the stock in the future, provided more debt isn't taken on contributing to a higher gearing, and it means more stability for the dividend. What this positive earnings report does is set the stage for a greater dividend. As we know, the company increased its dividend by 50% last quarter and that helped to bump up the yield as in mid-2016, the company was forced to cut its $0.64 quarterly dividend. The current yield is now 3.96% and is a solid way to play the recovery in volumes for fee-based transporters. Coverage now stands at 2.86x, which is more than adequate in my book and really allows for a ramped-up dividend growth rate over the short and medium-terms.

Source: Bloomberg

Sideways Trading: Breakout Soon?

There was strong buying ahead of earnings, as the stock ticked up nearly 2% intraday prior to the release of the report. That's a sign to me that investors were optimistic about the report and the numbers confirm it, despite the miss on the bottom line. In today's session, Williams is trading down, but both natural gas and crude oil are down and, if anything, it's an opportunity to buy in - especially for the long-term. In terms of whether or not we'll see a breakout soon, that largely depends on two things: the pacing of Transco expansion completions and commodity prices. While this company is 97% fee-based, volumes still depend on prices and we're going to need to see price strength in commodities for this stock to see strength. Fortunately, the dividend is sizable enough now where investors are compensated to wait.

Source: Bloomberg

Based on historical pricing from a five-year chart, it's feasible for this company to double over the medium-term as the cyclical recovery continues. Once commodity prices sort themselves out and we see a sustained recovery in volumes, we can expect heavy buying power behind this name. It's not unreasonable to expect that this stock could hit $60 by mid-2019 and $50 next year. The risk component is that the stock has a trailing one-year volatility of 37%, but it's been lower in recent months as the stock has flattened out. Especially with more Transco completions and a higher fee-based revenue model, we should really expect volatility to continue to roll off, making it an ideal time to buy.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

With the analyst day on May 11, it'll be important to get all of the available information and see if there are any changes from this report. The first quarter for Williams was strong and while we are seeing some weakness in commodity prices right now, this is a long-term game and I fully expect WMB to put up outperforming returns over the next two to three years. The Transco pipeline expansions help support that thesis and the large increase in net income this quarter helps as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.