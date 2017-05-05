May 5 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending May 5, 2017.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just over 450 bcf (up almost 3% from previous week, but mostly flat y-o-y). The deviation from the norm increased from around +10% to almost +17% (see the chart below). National consumption was up almost 4% w-o-w thanks to a combination of hotter than normal weather conditions in the Southeast and colder than normal conditions in the Central part of the United States. Exports remained the most dynamic part of aggregate demand, rising by almost 32% y-o-y in the week ending May 5.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has slowed to just -1.6%, which is the slowest pace this year. We expect production to expand in annual terms in June/July, 2017. Total imports were up almost 2% w-o-w, bringing aggregate supply to 79 bcf per day. Overall, total supply/demand (NYSE:SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to have reached just over 100 bcf this week. The volume is some 10 bcf smaller than a week ago and almost 20 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, this kind of volume looks bullish for natural gas prices.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

As we said in our previous weekly reports and as we explained in our Trading the Injection Season commentary, traders are focused on the end-of-injection-season inventory. On this measure, too, the situation favors the bulls more. Current natural gas price should be high enough to eliminate excess consumption in the Electric Power sector this summer so that natural gas storage at the end of October 2017 stands at a comfortable pre-winter level of 3,800-3,900 bcf. We call this price level - "a balancing price". Under the latest forecasts, and assuming that market wants to see 3,800 bcf of natural gas in storage by the of injection season, we estimate the balancing price to be $3.280 per MMBtu in May (June, M contract) and $3.400 per MMBtu in June (July, N contract). Note, however, that weather forecast and forward natural gas-coal spreads change daily. Therefore, we update our balancing price estimate on a daily basis.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 67 bcf. We expected an injection of 65 bcf (higher than the consensus of +61 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,256 bcf, which is 303 bcf (or 15.5%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. See our April track record in the table below.

Source: GeckoiCapital

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 52 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our projection is 2 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a "bearish surprise". Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 65 bcf over next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +15.5% today to +11.3% on May 19. See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice, that we have been consistently revising down our near-term storage estimates. Since April 21, the total for three reports went down from 253 bcf to 196 bcf.

Source: GeckoiCapital

