Fed Officials May Give Hints On Rate Hikes, Balance Sheet Normalization

After the Federal Reserve (Fed) left the monetary policy unchanged this week and labeled first-quarter economic weakness as "transitory," a deluge of appearances from several of its policymakers on Friday may provide markets the opportunity to get further clarification on the probability of a rate hike at the next meeting in June, as well as when the central bank may begin to normalize its balance sheet.

Though the spotlight searching for clues of future Fed policy moves would normally focus on its chair Janet Yellen, she may fade into the markets' background given the fact that her speech, tentatively scheduled for 1:30 PM ET (17:30 GMT), centers on the topic of "125 Years of Women's Participation in the Economy," thus implying there will be little opportunity for investors to glean clues from her speech on the way forward for U.S. monetary policy.

Attention may then focus on an appearance by Yellen's number two at 11:30 AM ET (15:30 GMT). Vice chair Stanley Fischer will be giving a speech entitled "Monetary Policy Rules and Committees" at the Hoover Institution's policy conference. The gathering held at Stanford University is scheduled to address such issues as Fed balance sheet size, interest rate changes and asset purchases in general terms, which could open the door for Fischer to give insight into the central bank's plans for further removal of accommodative policy.

Furthermore, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren will all participate in a policy panel at the aforementioned conference that is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM ET (17:30 GMT) and is expected to have a question and answer round with the audience and media.

Additionally, John Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, will be giving a keynote address to the meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee scheduled to discuss "Reforming the Fed and Government-Sponsored Enterprises" at 12:45 PM ET (16:45 GMT).

Ahead of the string of Fed appearances and the publication of the April employment report, markets priced in the odds of a hike at the June meeting at around 67%, according to Investing.com's Fed Rate Monitor Tool.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was up just 0.01% at 98.62 by 3:13 AM ET (7:13 GMT), while Comex gold futures gained $4.78, or less than 0.4%, to $1,233.38 a troy ounce.

Original Post