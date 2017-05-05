Hercules Falls Off A Cliff

Externalization is downright terrible. It creates an immediate conflict between management and shareholders. When AGNC internalized it cost them about 5 years of management fees.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) announced on May 3rd, 2017 that they were planning to hold a special meeting to approve externalization of their management structure. Shares were down between 11% and 12% as of the time of my writing (late in the trading day May 4th, 2017).

Their press release opens:

Due to the high volume of quote marks within the quote, it seemed more practical to simply share an image. The press release goes on much further.

How to Vote

Shareholders should send in their vote. You can find the details here, on the PRE 14A.

What to Vote

My outlook on this is extremely clear. I believe investors are best off voting "Absolutely Not." Absent such an option, simply voting "No" would be the next best option.

Why Is Externalization Terrible?

Let's start this discussion by addressing whether externalization is terrible. The answer for that is simple: "Yes, it is terrible."

However, some shareholders may not know why it is terrible. After all, the board is encouraging shareholders to vote for it. Isn't the board acting in their best interest?

I don't see it that way.

Mr. Henriquez is the Chairman of the board, CEO, and president. He is also the one creating the external manager. This is one of the inherent problems of having the CEO and the chairman be the same person. From the perspective of the CEO, externalizing often makes great sense because it means there is an opportunity to make even more money. The external manager can have a very favorable contract with huge penalties for termination. To internalize the management, shareholders may be forced to either pay that huge termination fee or buyout the external manager.

Internalization

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) had an external manager. When they internalized it cost them around 5 years of management fees. The savings after internalizing are substantial, but they have $554 million on the books in "Goodwill."

Perhaps the most ironic thing about the entire situation is that AGNC's shareholders actually got a better deal than leaving the external manager alone because the savings from internalizing are around $80 million per year. That is actually an excellent yield on their "investment" of paying out $554 million.

Dual Role

This comes back a bit to the problem of the chairman of the board and CEO being the same person. It should be the chairman of the board recommending shareholders vote against this. Every employee will reasonably attempt to maximize their own income potential. There is no problem there. Management can most effectively do that by externalizing the management duties. That is in management's best interest, but it isn't in the best interest of the common shareholders.

How About A Great BDC?

Anyone want to take a stab at which BDC is the best in the sector? In my view, the easy answer is Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). MAIN is about to declare their first quarter performance, but we don't have access to it yet. Therefore, I'm using their Q4 book value of $22.10. Remember, book value is a major factor in pricing BDCs. How much do you think MAIN sells for? $39.44. Shareholders are so enthralled with the excellent internal management there that they bid a BDC up to a 78% premium to trailing book value. When the results are out, I would expect BV to be up, though I don't cover MAIN often enough to have any precise forecast of BV.

Now I'm saying MAIN brags about this, so hold me to that claim. Here is page 6 from MAIN's Q4 2016 presentation. I've added the red arrows and text:

This is near the very start of the presentation. MAIN is going all out to highlight exactly why shareholders should want internal management. Their performance relied upon low operating expenses and on being able to issue at a huge premium to book value. Why did they trade at that huge premium? Because they were capable of producing better operating results… because of lower operating expenses.

Why Do Shareholders Hate External Managers?

As an analyst who spends the majority of his time covering mortgage REITs, there is a huge overlap. When mortgage REITs were holding extremely liquid assets and traded at discounts of over 20% to book value, which ones do you think were most proactive in buying back shares? If you guessed "the internally managed ones," you are precisely correct.

With an external management agreement, which typically includes a base fee on assets under management, there is a huge incentive to avoid buying back stock. Regardless of what management states, this is a huge conflict. If management believes they have any duty to the external manager (I believe they should have none; the manager should be a fiduciary), they will see a fundamental problem with buying back shares since it drives down compensation to the manager.

That doesn't mean that none of the externally managed mREITs or BDCs were buying back shares, but they were generally very sluggish to make any movements towards buybacks even if it was going to be extremely accretive to shareholders.

Did They Really Say That?

This is a quote from the PRE 14A form linked above:

Q: What impact would the implementation of the Advisory Agreement have on the Company's expenses? A: We believe that we cannot precisely compare the costs to the Company of operating under the internal management structure to those expected to be incurred using an external management structure. For example, the portion of certain fixed costs, such as rent, are expected to decline under external management since a portion of those costs will be borne by the Adviser or, over time, by other funds or accounts managed by the Adviser, and therefore will not be payable by the Company. Similarly, since it is unlikely that if the Company stays internally managed and it grows that the amount of space occupied by the Company would decline or the number of employees would decrease, these costs will likely decline on a relative basis after externalization (and would likely increase under the internally managed structure). Further complicating any comparison of costs is the fact that incentive compensation paid by the Company while under internal management is not formulaic, as compared to the incentive fees payable under the Advisory Agreement and the fact that the Base Management Fee payable under the Advisory Agreement will increase (as a dollar value, although not as a percentage) as the Company's average gross assets increase. On page 15 we have set forth table showing both the Company's actual expenses as well as those that would have been payable or reimbursable under the Advisory Agreement and the Administration Agreement, respectively, on a pro forma basis in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. As you will see from the table, total pro forma operating expenses in an externalized structure would have been higher than actual expenses when we were internally managed; but this comparison does not take into account potential savings that could result from the Adviser expanding its assets under management and reducing the relative proportion of expenses being paid by the Company. There is no guarantee that these potential future cost savings will be realized by the Company.

Management feels the costs can't be precisely compared, but a pro-forma comparison is usually a good place to start and they did provide it on page 15:

The issue isn't just that expenses would've been higher, it is that the external manager creates two conflicts. The first is that management wants to maximize their fees based on assets and interest. The second is that management would be free to split their time managing other assets while still being paid the full fee. This is problematic. If shareholders really want an asset management company involved, perhaps HTGC could simply create one as a subsidiary.

That would still allow management to be involved in managing additional assets, but any extra income created from those activities would go to shareholders. After all, the shareholders are already paying for the compensation package.

Conclusion

External management agreements are generally a terrible deal. Many shareholders are smart enough to recognize that now and the result was the share price dropping by 11% to 12% as of my writing. Perhaps the problem is the potential for such a deal to pass even after the market clearly responded by dropping share values. It is illogical that any investor would want to vote for externalization given the market's immediate reaction. This proposal should die in flames, but "should" does not always mean will.

So why do I bother to come over to this sector to cover it? Because many subscribers and followers are invested in a large portfolio of high yield assets. That means some will be holding HTGC, and I want to follow through on my duty to them by giving shareholders easy access to the information they need to make an informed decision.

I believe investors should vote "no."

There is no buy or sell rating here. This research is strictly on how shareholders should vote.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PREFERRED SHARES FROM AGNC IF THEY TAKE A SIGNIFICANT DIP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. My heart goes out to shareholders impacted by this event.