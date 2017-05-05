Wall Street Breakfast: It's Jobs Day!

Stocks

COMAC's C919 made its maiden flight today, capping a decade-long effort to build a jet that Beijing hopes will compete with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) is the launch customer for the plane, which already has 570 orders from 23 customers. It also relies on overseas technology from CFM International (GE, OTCPK:SAFRY), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH).

It's Delta Air Lines' turn to take a perp walk as the company apologizes to a family with two infants that was kicked off a flight last month due to overbooking. The latest incident comes nearly a month after United (NYSE:UAL) sparked outrage for dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight. Delta (NYSE:DAL) will refund the passengers and provide additional compensation.

Aimed at lowering supply of medium-duty work trucks hit by softening demand, Ford (NYSE:F) is temporarily laying off 130 workers at a factory near Cleveland. The layoffs take effect next week and are expected to last until a newer version of the company's F-650 and F-750 commercial trucks launches in September.

The Justice Department has begun a criminal investigation into UBER's use of software as part of a company program known as "Greyball." Uber used the technology to evade government officials seeking to identify and block drivers in cities where it faced regulatory challenges or hadn't yet been approved. A NYT report exposed the program back in March.

Bad news for fans of VR film: Oculus Story Studio is being shuttered and will instead divert funds to "support more external production." Despite the news, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is still looking to be a "video first" company. The firm just posted a range of positions to create "motion picture content," including a "film producer," "software engineer, film" and a "production lead for media partnerships."

According to data provider CB Insights, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon Dash (NASDAQ:AMZN), the WiFi-connected, one-button ordering device. "While Dash buttons still require users to press a physical button separate from the product, Wal-Mart aims to integrate IoT into the products themselves for automatic re-ordering with no user input at all," the blog post said.

Family members of San Bernardino terror attack victims are suing Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), accusing the companies of providing platforms to aid terrorists. "Without [the] defendants... the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years would not have been possible," the plaintiffs declared. A number of similar lawsuits have been filed in recent years, but none has advanced beyond the preliminary phases.

The U.S. government has requested a 60-day pause in a case involving MetLife (NYSE:MET) and how regulators designate certain companies as "too big to fail," a major reform arising from the 2007-09 financial crisis. MetLife had asked for a delay in the case last month, saying the court should wait until President Trump's administration finishes its financial regulation review.

ChemChina has won more than enough support from Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) shareholders to clinch its $43B takeover of the Swiss pesticide maker, bringing China's largest foreign acquisition over the finish line. Based on preliminary numbers, around 80.7% of Syngenta shares have been tendered, above the minimum threshold of 67% support.

Fox News in the spotlight. Federal authorities have interviewed current and former employees and on-air talent into the nature of sexual harassment settlements and alleged intimidation tactics at the network, WSJ reports. The government's inquiry has widened to examine not only the structure of Fox's (FOX, FOXA) payments but whether intimidation tactics were utilized against employees.

Adding to a string of losses, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been ordered to pay over $110M to a Virginia woman who said she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene. The Missouri jury verdict was the largest so far to arise out of about 2,400 lawsuits accusing J&J of not adequately warning consumers about cancer risks.

Time to pay for the space race. Jeff Bezos sold 1M shares he owns in Amazon (AMZN) over the past three days, netting a total of $941M. This time around (he usually plans annual divestitures) the money will go toward funding his space exploration company, Blue Origin (Private:BORGN). Even after the sale, Bezos retains about 17% of Amazon's stock, worth some $75B.

Ahead of "Capitalist Woodstock" - Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting in Nebraska - this weekend, Warren Buffett said he's sold about a third of his stake in IBM in 2017. "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago," he told CNBC. "I've revalued it somewhat downward... When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount."