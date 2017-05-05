Let The General Motors Proxy Contest Begin

The stock price is down 12.8% from when it first repurchased shares at $38.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is facing a proxy contest from Greenlight Capital. This has been known for a while, but the level of concern from General Motors was unknown. That is until tonight when a phone call was received asking if the white proxy ballot was received.

Naturally, the General Motors Board would prefer that the Greenlight green proxy card be tossed and or ignored. However, given the weakness of the stock price, there are likely to be many frustrated investors that might be open to shaking up the board.

The board has spent over $6 billion buying back stock at an average price of $33.58; they began buying stock in March 2015 at $38.03. The chart above shows the stock and market capitalization performance since March 1, 2015. General Motors has repurchased 179.6 million shares, and at today's closing price of $33.15, they are underwater by $76.5 million. The board has authorized a total of $14 billion for the repurchase of shares.

The board has spent $3.74 per share outstanding on January 28, 2015, under the share repurchase plan. Looked at another way, the board has paid more for owners to sell stock than to owners that own the stock. Thus, it should not be surprising that investors seeking cash have sold. General Motors could have paid investors an additional $1.80 or more per share in dividends for the past two years with the money spent repurchasing stock.

General Motors stock is nearing its IPO price of $33.00; it closed today at $33.15.

The gentleman calling about voting the proxy was told that the board only need to look in the mirror to understand why they are facing a proxy contest. If the management and the board were confident in future earnings power of General Motors, then they would not need to play the financial engineering game. They would not have sold bonds to help fund its pension fund, as they would have used cash. The board would have been bold by stating it would pay a regular quarterly dividend and a special variable dividend based upon a percentage of earnings. This would provide income investors some comfort and provide growth investors a vehicle for growth in one stock, rather than the two classes of stock proposed by Greenlight Capital.

The poor stock performance has given Greenlight Capital a fair chance of gaining seats on the board with its proxy contest. Shareholders frustrated with the share price performance might think, why not give Greenlight Capital candidates a chance? They cannot do worse than the current board, right? I would caution those investors to look at what has happened with Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) after it had a board shake-up.

In 2015, I wrote, "GM Shareholders, Say No To Self-Nominated Board Member, Proposed $8 Billion Stock Acquisition.

Using $8 billion worth of cash to acquire a non-income producing asset may increase the debt financing cost. The increased interest expense would reduce the income available to common stockholders. In addition should the proposed $8 billion acquisition occur then the remaining owners would own a more leveraged and risky investment. Investors that desire more leverage can make use of margin loans."

The 6.25% bond due October 2, 2043 was then trading at 123.43 for a yield near 4.74%. Today, the last trade was at 108.88 for a yield closer to 5.60%.

Investors have demanded a higher dividend yield since the board authorized the share repurchase plan. Investors knew the firm was becoming more leveraged and risky.

The Greenlight proxy statement contained trading data for its activity in General Motor shares. Below is the trading data for March 2017 taken from the proxy statement.

It is unclear what happened on March 7th, as it sure looks strange that 99.43% of the reported volume would have gone to a single buyer. Does anyone have any idea what could have happened? And if the stock was thought to be cheap, why the big sale on March 10th?

Bottom line

General Motors may, or may not, be undervalued. However, the board faces a proxy contest that could have long-lasting effects on the company and the share price.

My take is that the board created the valuation issue by engaging in the financial engineering, err, share repurchases. A stronger message would have been to pay investors to own the shares via dividends. By engaging in the share repurchase plan, it sent the message it was not confident in the future earnings power. Otherwise, there would have been a dividend increase for 2017, right?

To unlock value, the board needs to give investors a reason to buy the stock. For the past two years, the board has given investors a reason to sell the stock.

