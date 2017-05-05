Hold On To Altria - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/4/17)

Includes: CC, GIS, MO, RHT, SHOP
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Don't sell General Mills stock this low.

Shopify continues to rise on revenue growth.

Stay away from commodity chemicals.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 4.

Bullish Calls

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): "Altria did not have a good quarter and the stock didn't go down. What that tells me is where there's smoke, there's fire. It's a good one. I want you to hold on to it. I like that."

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): The company had a good quarter which showed revenue growth. "Let this one ride."

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT): CEO James Whitehurst continues to deliver. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Chemours (NYSE:CC): Commodity chemicals have run up a lot and are not doing well right now. Book profits on half the position in Chemours.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): The stock is too low to be sold.

