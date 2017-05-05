Hold On To Altria - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/4/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 4.

Bullish Calls

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): "Altria did not have a good quarter and the stock didn't go down. What that tells me is where there's smoke, there's fire. It's a good one. I want you to hold on to it. I like that."

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): The company had a good quarter which showed revenue growth. "Let this one ride."

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT): CEO James Whitehurst continues to deliver. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Chemours (NYSE:CC): Commodity chemicals have run up a lot and are not doing well right now. Book profits on half the position in Chemours.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): The stock is too low to be sold.

