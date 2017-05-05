Fait Accompli - The French Election

Sunday, May 7, 2017 will likely be remembered as the day Europe, as we know it today, survived or died. Out of eleven candidates in the first round of the French election for the successor of President François Hollande, only two are left standing.

The front runner and favorite in the election, Emmanuel Macron, is a pro-European Union candidate who would become the youngest leader of France at 39 years old since Napoleon Bonaparte. Macron received 24% of the vote in the first round. The challenger, Marine Le Pen, is a staunch nationalist and anti-European Union candidate who won 21.3% of the ballot. Together, both finalists could not muster a majority of the vote, and the victory will come down to support from others who did not make the cut. President Hollande's support will go to Macron, but it is a small minority of the vote. Hollande is a Socialist, and his party only received 6.36%. The major players are now Francoise Fillan, the third place finisher who has thrown his support of 20% behind Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon who received 19.6%. Melenchon's supporters are not likely to vote for the status-quo favorite Macron and could turn to Le Pen.

In what could be a blessing or a curse, the leaders of Europe have lined up to support Macron as Le Pen wants to take the nation in an entirely different direction. Whatever happens, the French election on Sunday, May 7 is likely to create a fait accompli for the rest of Europe.

May 7 determines the future of Europe

The two finalists debated on Wednesday, May 3 and while Marine Le Pen was the master debater, Macron held his own which was probably all the candidate needed to do to win the election. Now the election is in the hands of the people of France.

Macron is leading in the polls by 15-20%, though they have been tightening over recent days. But we all have learned that polls can be very wrong. Last June, the polls got Brexit wrong and in November when Donald Trump became the President of the United States pollster, and pundits were left scratching their heads wondering what went wrong with their numbers. While Macron appears to have an insurmountable lead in the French election, taking anything for granted would be a mistake after last year's events.

France is the second largest economy in the European Union, and if the nation elects an anti-EU President, it is likely that all hell will break loose in Brussels and Frankfurt, the power centers of the Union. While the leaders of Europe will scramble, market volatility is likely to explode in the event of a Le Pen victory. The May 7 election in France will determine the future of Europe and the euro currency. Get ready; we will likely see lots of currency volatility on Sunday night. Le Pen means a much lower euro currency and if the favorite, Macron, prevails the euro will likely continue to grind higher.

The French and the path of least resistance for the euro

In the wake of Wednesday night's debate, the euro currency took out the $1.10 level against the dollar for the first time since November 2016. The status quo in Europe breathed a sigh of relief after the faceoff between the two candidates and the euro put in a bullish technical pattern on the daily chart on Thursday, May 04. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the euro versus the U.S. dollar highlights, the European currency put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart in the aftermath of the debate and the rising probability that Emmanuel Macron will become President of France on Sunday. With the euro at $1.10 against the dollar, the currency may have gotten a little ahead of itself and could pull back whoever wins the election. We could see a case of a buy the rumor and sell the outcome if it comes down to a Macron victory on Sunday.

One year later the British seem to have their act together

In the wake of the Brexit vote last June, the pound fell apart. The British currency suffered from the shock of the referendum, and it fell from $1.50 to $1.3250 right after the vote. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the British pound versus the dollar illustrates, the pound continued to fall reaching a low $1.2001 during the middle of January. Since then the pound has come back, rising most recently to just under the $1.30 level as Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election to consolidate her domestic political power base as she prepares to negotiate the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. The pound has recovered which means that the referendum was not the end of the world for the United Kingdom. One year later, the British seem to have their act together which could be a sign to the French, who are currently in the final stage of contemplating what a rejection of the Union would mean for their nation.

Le Pen and the trend

Marine Le Pen is a flawed candidate but so is Macron. Both received less than one-quarter of the vote in the first round of the election. The one thing that Le Pen has going for her as we head into Sunday is recent history. In markets, the trend is your friend, and the trend in selecting politicians or political direction for a country has been to reject the status quo and adopt a nationalist and populist direction. While the trend may favor Le Pen, it is her background and history that will likely cause her to lose the election. However, the market reaction is likely to be a function of what percentage of the vote she receives. Trailing by 20% in the polls, anything over 40% would constitute a victory for the anti-European candidate and would reinforce problems within the Union.

Le Pen's core message is the one that caused the British to exit the European Union. The waves of immigration from the Middle East and Africa have resulted in a dilution of economies in Europe, and many have perceived the new arrivals as terrorist threats. There have been many attacks in France, the latest coming right before the April election. Unfortunately, regardless of the result of the election, terrorism will be an issue that France and the rest of Europe will continue to confront in the weeks and months ahead.

When all is said and done in France, all eyes will shift to Germany where an election will take place in September.

Germany comes next

While the British will go to the polls in June, the chances are the electorate will give thumbs up to the new and popular Prime Minister Theresa May as she prepares to take on the powers of Europe to negotiate the nation's way out of the Union. In September, Germans will go to the polls to decide if they wish to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term.

A long and hot summer will stand between the French and German elections, and lots can go wrong in the interim. Germany is, by far, Europe's largest and most influential economy. Terrorism, economic issues in Italy and the potential for another expensive bailout, and the unknown over coming months could cause a surprise in the German contest where Merkel will face populist and anti-Union candidates for the highest office in the land. While France is the first test for the future of the European Union, Germany is the final exam. The French will likely give tacit approval to the Union as the election of Macron this Sunday looks like a fait accompli at this point. However, the Union will stand another more important test for survival in September. Given the many issues facing Europe, it is too early to call the German election a fait accompli. A Le Pen victory would be a shock to markets. Volatility could be extreme if she wins. Meanwhile, a Macron triumph is already a given as far as markets are concerned and could be greeted with a yawn and even some selling in the euro currency as it reached the $1.10 level against the dollar already this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.