OPEC Can't Save Crude Oil

WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) shed 5% on Thursday to $45/bbl, a 2017 low. The market scrambled to find a reason, with CNBC reporting that OPEC delegates downplayed the chance that the cartel will ramp up production cuts, while others stated that there is a big chance of Libya ramping up production. Evidently the market remains focused on OPEC, but I have bad news for oil bulls: OPEC is not the savior that you are looking for.

Bull Turned Bear

At the beginning of the year I was an oil bull as I believed that the production agreement among major producers would be enough to curtail the supply glut and push oil up thanks a booming global economy. However, it was clear to me by March that OPEC countries were reluctant to fully commit to the production cut, as no one wanted to be the one that lost out should other members cheat (read Death By OPEC). Even Saudi Arabia, the mastermind behind the cartel, decided to increase production in February. While the Kingdom subsequently decreased production in March, it was still pumping more than it had been in January. Furthermore, we are not seeing big cuts from OPEC members. According to the April report from OPEC, the only member that trimmed production significantly in March was Nigeria, whose production declined from 1,426 Mbbl/day in February to 1,269 Mbbl/day in March. Note that the large decline may not have been voluntary anyway.

Repeat of Early 2016

So what am I getting at? I think the fact that oil hasn't gone anywhere since the beginning of the year tells us that oil isn't a powder keg ready to explode as bulls would have you think. All the talk about demand eventually outstripping supply has failed to actualize. And that's not all - I also believe that the oil market has everything in place for another meltdown. The current oil price reflects the artificially low supply as the result of the production cut agreement. OPEC countries haven't made all the cuts that they can, but I think we can all agree that they are not turning the tap on either. This means that should the floodgates open, the incremental supply will overwhelm the market once again.

Further Cuts Unlikely

As I've mentioned in previous articles, the effectiveness of the production cut agreement hinges on the subsequent price action of oil. If producers don't see a positive development in oil prices, compliance with the existing agreement should be questioned, never mind new cuts. While there was the initial run-up in November after news of the production agreement broke, oil has essentially traded around $50/bbl, but it is now trending sharply lower.

Source: CNBC

This is not the type of price action that would induce another cut as it does not instill any confidence in members that additional cuts will result in substantial upside. Note that producers can easily generate millions of dollars per day by increasing production - this much they know for certain - hence it would be difficult for everyone to come together and agree on another cut with the promise of uncertain future profits.

More Supply Everywhere

What makes things worse is that the golden opportunity for OPEC to completely crush shale producers has now passed, meaning that domestic production is less likely to take a dip when OPEC does ramp up production should members get antsy about oil prices. More than a year later since oil hit historical lows, the survivors have shored up balance sheets, pinched every penny, and are still exploiting the most productive acreages. Certainly lower commodity prices would send many into tailspins again; but based on what I've seen, domestic E&P players are running much leaner, even if some companies still have optimistic price decks (e.g. CHK with $60/bbl oil). No one in the industry is banking on oil getting back to $100/bbl, Most are taking the appropriate steps to make sure that they can survive in the lower for longer environment, which will ironically prolong said environment.

Bottom Line

I remain bearish on oil. The recent sell-off isn't just the market panicking on fluffy headlines; it is illustrative of much bigger problems in the market. OPEC countries are not seeing the fruits of their labor, meaning that they are less likely to deepen the existing production cut. The fact that domestic producers are much more resilient now also means that when the floodgates do open, things could get worse fast and stay that way. So unfortunately for oil bulls, praying to OPEC would just be a waste of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.