Agrium's Merger With Potash Corp. Makes More Sense Now

Agrium's first quarter (which is traditionally the weakest quarter) shows a much higher operating cash flow on the back of an improvement in the wholesale division and the retail operations. The merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) will close this summer, and generate $500M per year in additional synergies.

Introduction

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is one of the largest producers and distributors of agricultural products. The company also has a very large retail network with approximately 1,500 facilities, and this division takes a lot of the volatility out of Agrium's performance (the retail network has pretty stable margins and recurring revenues which isn't always the case when you produce and sell fertilizers).

A paper loss, but much better cash flows

Even though Agrium sounds very upbeat in its bullet points, the numbers show a different picture. The total revenue decreased slightly, and whilst the gross profit increased by almost 1%, the EBIT fell by approximately 25% to $57M. That being said, the EBITDA actually increased from $189M to $196M on the back of higher contributions from both the retail division and the wholesale division.

This might be seen as disappointing, but the majority of the cost increase was related to an increased selling and G&A expense due to the incorporation of a new retail network into Agrium's business structure. As these expenses (mainly staff) are pretty much fixed, it's obvious the contribution will be lower in the down-season and this will be compensated in the company's peak seasons. According to a more detailed overview per business segment, the SG&A increase in the retail division was approximately $41M, and this indeed had a huge impact on the income statement as a whole.

The net loss attributable to the shareholders of Agrium was approximately 11 million, or 8 cents per share, and that's a lower result compared to the EPS of $0.02 in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

Is this alarming? No. The combination of higher fixed expenses and an off-peak quarter make the situation sound worse than it really is. That's also being confirmed in the cash flow statements, where the operating cash flow actually is showing an improved situation. On top of that, Agrium incurred $16M in merger-related expenses, which have impacted the pre-tax results by 11.5 cents per share. Without these expenses, Agrium very likely wouldn't have reported a net loss.

On an adjusted basis (excluding the tax payments which are related to the performance of (a part of) the previous year and excluding the working capital changes), Agrium reported a total adjusted operating cash flow of $78M. That sounds low, but that's pretty normal for the first quarter, and it already is a substantial improvement compared to the $66M in adjusted operating cash flow last year.

The company was very clearly free cash flow negative as the total capex was approximately $150M, but this once again isn't anything I'm worried about. Whilst the average quarterly capex will very likely increase in the next few quarters (to $165-175M/quarter), the operating cash flow should skyrocket (compared to the $78M in Q1).

An updated financial guidance, but it still excludes the PotashCorp synergy benefits!

When Agrium reported its FY 2016 results, the company's guidance was pretty useless. With an EPS range of $4.5-6, Agrium's guidance didn't really provide any clarity, so it's really good to see the company has now been fine-tuning this first guidance.

The $4.5-6 range has now been narrowed down to $4.75-5.75 per share. That's still a wide margin, but at least the lower end of the guidance has been hiked, and we expect to see Agrium continuing to reduce the margin after its Q2 update. The second quarter will be extremely important, as it usually 'makes or breaks' the year for Agrium.

The company is expecting an H1 EPS of $3.75-4.25 and as the Q1 EPS was negative, the Q2 earnings will come in at $3.83-$4.33 per share whilst the corresponding cash flows should receive a very nice boost as well. This should immediately cover the company's full-year capex estimates of $600-700M and perhaps add some cash to the balance sheet to reduce the net debt position in anticipation of the merger with PotashCorp.

It has almost been a year since both companies announced they would combine their forces, and Agrium now thinks it's just a few months away from completing the deal. Agrium is still aiming to achieve a total synergy benefit of $500M per year which is pretty substantial for a company with a combined market cap of approximately $26B. I now fully support the merger, on the condition the combined entity will predominantly focus on reducing its net debt as its main priority. And perhaps a temporary dividend cut wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Investment thesis

It would be unfair to judge Agrium on one quarter, which traditionally is the weakest quarter of the company's year, and I expect Q2 to be a blowout quarter as Agrium will be able to benefit from its expanded retail network. Should Q2 be bad, Agrium's entire financial year will be pretty bad, but I remain optimistic for now.

The merger with PotashCorp will create an agricultural giant and the anticipated synergy benefits are very substantial (it will add 1.35% to the free cash flow yield on an after-tax basis). Now the share price has come down to the low-$90's, I think Agrium provides very good value for money right now, and with a 3.85% dividend yield, the company is a good long-term buy whether the Potash merger closes or not.

