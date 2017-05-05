Hercules Capital: This Is A Game Changer

Business development company Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) announced yesterday that it wants shareholders to approve a change to its management structure. As a result to this announcement, Hercules Capital's shares slumped ~12 percent in one of the worst days in history for the business development company and its shareholders.

Hercules Capital made a special announcement on Wednesday in which the company called for a special meeting of stockholders to approve an investment advisory agreement with Hamilton Advisers LLC. Per the statement:

We intend for all of our existing management and personnel of Hercules to join Hamilton, so shareholders of Hercules will continue to be served by the same team that has made Hercules the leading provider of specialty finance to venture growth, pre-IPO and M&A stage companies. Because of the continuity of our team, we do not expect Hercules' distribution rate or investment performance to be adversely impacted by externalization.

So, there we go: Externalization is an issue all of a sudden.

Internal Vs. External Management Structure

Business development companies can be structured in two ways: They can be internally managed, or they can have a separate, external management company running the show.

Internally-managed companies rely on their employees to turn a profit for the benefit of their shareholders. Most business development companies have external managers, though, meaning investors usually buy a stake in a company that only owns the assets, which are then managed by a team of investment professionals that are working for a separate company.

Generally speaking, companies that are managed internally have a better reputation because the incentives between the employees and the stockholders are greatly aligned. On the other hand, if a company is managed externally, the management company/team usually gets compensated based on the amount of assets, which in turn strongly tilts the odds in favor of dilutive share sales. The issuance of shares has been a big controversy at other business development companies - think Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) for example - and it hasn't helped the BDC's share price much at all.

I Don't Like It...

As far as I am concerned, the externalization is not in the interest of shareholders, and, frankly, I am glad I sold 50 percent of my shares in Hercules Capital before the sell-off, but that is besides the point. I think Hercules Capital's shares have done well for shareholders partly because the company had an internal management structure, which it is now about to lose.

Hercules Capital is widely oversold after yesterday's sell-off, but investors do have a point: Externalization of management is a negative from a shareholder's point of view.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital plans to move from an internal to an external management structure, which I believe is not in the best interest of shareholders. External managers always have their own agenda, and since interests between shareholders and external managers are less than perfectly aligned, Hercules Capital's appeal for income investors will suffer. I wait for a recovery to sell the remainder of my shares.

