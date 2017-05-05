Oil Can Still Target The $60s

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is one of my favorite markets to trade, so I'm very glad it's finally woken up and shown its hand. For me, there's never been a doubt about the final destination. I'm still convinced oil will trade in the $60s before any meaningful decline. The uncertainty in recent months was around how it would get there.

This uncertainty has now been decisively settled. The only question left is where to buy?

Background

My conviction for higher prices is mostly down to technicals and the cycles I have been tracking. My main guide in this area for nearly a year now has been the comparison with the oil bear market and subsequent recovery in 2008-2010. This chart from 3rd March 2016 explains why:

After a sharp initial recovery from a bear market (oddly enough February to June in both the above cases), prices slow and enter a corrective phase, likely due to hedging and rigs/production increasing.

In 2010, there was a sharp decline in April and May, which we now seem to be repeating. This ultimately led to a capitulation and a continuation of the rally.

The comparison has been remarkably accurate, but it would be folly to expect a perfect repetition. After the March decline, I hesitated: Was the drop to $47 enough? As I said in February, 'I like the $47 target because it is just at the range of the bar preceding the OPEC agreement on 30th November. Ask yourself who was selling and who was buying during this session? My studies have shown the smart money who bought before a big rise will likely buy again.'

Well, they did buy again at $47 in March, but clearly, this wasn't low enough. So how low is oil likely to go?

Finding A Spot To Buy

Buying capitulation is nearly always a good trade in the medium term, but it can lead to short-term pain. I've been buying sharp declines for years and they nearly always go further than I originally think is possible.

Please bear this in mind.

To estimate the low, I use a variety of techniques. My main tool is Elliott Wave, which breaks down the moves into defined patterns with clear expectations. This is my interpretation of the current cycle:

It's a complex count as the price action over the last year has been correctional and choppy.

There are two main takeaways. Firstly, the correction should finish under $42. Secondly, once the correction completes, we can expect a large rally proportional to the one from February to June 2016 (wave W). This will take us above $60.

This information is all we really need to frame a potentially good trade. Buy $42 for $60. The standard 1:3 risk to reward formula gives a $6 stop for an $18 reward.

We can try to tighten up the entry by zooming in to the current decline, and although this suggests price could head closer to $40, the cycles in the lower time frames can change. My personal approach will be to scale into a position in the $40-$42 area, with larger buys if and when there is a reversal signal.

Drivers

Fundamentally, I see the OPEC cuts as a small positive, but I certainly wasn't buying the hype. There are other positives, like primary oil stocks declining slowly (background here), but the picture is generally mixed and higher oil prices have led to increased US production.

The fundamental picture seems to support a large range for prices, but that doesn't mean prices can't spike to either side temporarily.

On the positional side, there are several positives supporting higher prices. The huge spec long position from earlier in the year has now decreased and the capitulation of longs is a plus. Those spec longs will chase prices higher again like they always do. Secondly, producers have had ample opportunity to hedge in the $50 area. Price has been in this range for a year now, and any overhead supply should be much diminished.

I'm also a firm believer of price moves driving the narrative, not vice versa. In early January, oil was going higher because of OPEC cuts. Many couldn't imagine anything else happening, and when I published 'oil isn't done with the $40s' on the day of the January top, there were very few analysts in agreement. The same thing is apparent today, and the title of this article - 'oil can still target the $60s' - looks a bit out of place.

The media is focusing on today's move and reporting falls, while smart money will be looking much further ahead. Are they anticipating rises?

Conclusions

Oil has been consolidating the early 2016 recovery in a complex corrective sequence created by increased US production and hedging. This phase looks set to end soon, and the current capitulation should lead into a sustained rally back above $60.

Buying the capitulation can be tricky, but is very often rewarding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been long CL since the Aug '16 lows, but recently stopped out