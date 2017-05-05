InfraREIT's (HIFR) CEO David Campbell on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InfraREIT Inc. (NYSE:HIFR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Executives

Brook Wootton - VP, IR

David Campbell - CEO

Brant Meleski - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Greg Gordon - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the InfraREIT's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Brook Wootton.

Brook Wootton

Thanks Amy. Good morning and welcome to InfraREIT's 2017 first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me today are David Campbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Brant Meleski, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to make everyone aware of certain language contained in our Safe Harbor statement. The company cautions that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our projections and expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our reports filed with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of today. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

In addition, during this conference call, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, are available on the Investor Relations section of our web site.

I'll now turn the call over to David Campbell.

David Campbell

Thanks Brook and thank you to everyone joining the call this morning. I will open today with highlights from the first quarter, followed by comments about load growth in Sharyland service territory, regional market dynamics, Hunt's product development activities, and our pending rate case. I will then hand it over to Brant, for a discussion of our financial performance and capital expenditures forecast.

I'd like to direct your attention to the supplemental slides that we posted to our web site this morning. Turning to slide 2, we are pleased to report solid results for the first quarter. Lease revenue increased in line with expectations, reflecting growth in rate base and revenue at Sharyland. We invested more than $50 million in the first quarter, with investments focused on supporting customer and load growth, and helping provide safe and reliable service to Sharyland's customers.

As a reminder, our current asset base is roughly 70% transmission and 30% distribution. Transmission lines in the Texas panhandle comprise roughly 40% of our current rate base. Another 50% is in West Texas and the remaining 10% is in South Texas and other regions.

Slide 3 presents detailed metrics related to Sharyland's residential and industrial customers. The customer count is expanding at a robust pace, with a 4.6% increase in residential customers during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016.

The chart on the right of slide 3, profiles changes in peak demand for industrial and large business customers. This group represents Sharyland's largest customer segment. The aggregate amount of build kilowatts continues to grow rapidly, showing more than a 12% increase during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Slide 4, profiles growth in oil production in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and Southern New Mexico. This area continues to be the most active in the North American oil basins.

In the Permian, oil companies have ramped up their activities, in response to sustained oil prices around $50 per barrel, driving an overall increase in oil production. Over time, this should lead to corresponding increases in power demands and infrastructure investment opportunities.

Slide 5 demonstrates the total number of wind generation interconnection agreements in the Texas Panhandle region through 2019. While the addition of our second circuit and the synchronous condensers will expand the export capacity of the existing transmission system, further grid investments in the region will be required to accommodate significant new wind installations.

The growth fundamentals that we see in the Texas Panhandle and our West Texas service territories, complemented by discussions with customers about their expected new projects and electrical needs, and form Sharyland's annual capital expenditures planning process. We remain bullish on the long term fundamentals in both regions.

Turning to slide 6, an important element of InfraREIT's growth strategy is the acquisition of transmission project developed by our development partner. Two of the projects highlighted on the page, the Golden Spread interconnection and the Cross Valley Transmission line are currently owned and operated by Sharyland. InfraREIT expects to have the opportunity to reengage in discussions about the potential acquisition of these two projects at a later date, as market conditions evolve.

Over the next few years, infrastructure additions adjacent to the Cross Valley project are expected to add roughly $20 million of CapEx, an increase of more than 10% relative to Cross Valley's current asset base.

In the Texas Panhandle and South Plains region, Sharyland is engaged in discussions with several developers who are interested in connecting InfraREIT's existing transmission system. In many cases these generation interconnections would involve relatively small amount of footprint CapEx, with a larger amount of capital investment that would be a ROFO project funded by our development partner.

As discussed on previous calls, we are monitoring closely, the progress of two new transmission projects in Texas. First, the proposed South Plains transmission project, would increase the export capacity for panhandle wind generation, and strengthen the regional transmission system. This project is currently under review by ERCOT's regional planning group.

Second, the potential integration of Lubbock Power & Light, or LP&L, is being considered by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. In the next few months, both ERCOT and SPT are expected to issue reports to The Commission regarding LP&L's potential integration into ERCOT. Ultimately, the PUCT will be the decisionmaker on both the South Plains Transmission project and LP&L's potential move to ERCOT.

Hunt, our development partner is also advancing discussions regarding the Southline project in Southern Arizona and New Mexico, as well as other projects across the Desert Southwest.

In combination, we expect the Golden Spread, Cross Valley, and other development projects will, if required, to be important elements of InfraREIT's growth strategy, complementing the growth in our core service territory.

Turning to slide 7, I will briefly touch on the rate case. On December 30, InfraREIT's regulated subsidiary SDTS and its tenant Sharyland, filed an amended rate case application with the PUCT. On March 28, an abatement of the rate case proceeding was granted and a hearing on the merits that was scheduled for March 29 through April 7 was canceled, pending ongoing settlement negotiations. We continue to work towards a settlement with all parties in the rate case.

In summary, 2017 is off to a solid start. We are focused on meeting the infrastructure and reliable needs of customers across our service territories, and we look forward to our continued discussions with the parties, as we work to reach a resolution on the rate case.

I will now turn the call over to Brant.

Brant Meleski

Thank you, David. Let me begin with details of our key financial metrics for the first quarter, which are summarized on slides 8 and 9. Lease revenue grew just under 18%. Net income for the quarter grew 25%, while earnings per share were up 29%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% relative to the first quarter of last year, and cash available for distribution was consistent with the prior year at $19.3 million, while non-GAAP EPS was slightly lower than the prior year, at $0.30. These results were in line with management's expectations.

Slide 10, breaks out the drivers of our non-GAAP EPS changes. Non-GAAP EPS was down roughly 3%, driven by a 17.5% increase in lease revenue, offset by increases in G&A, depreciation and interest expense, along with a reduction in AFUDC and lower base and percentage rent adjustments.

The increase in G&A expenses driven by a year-over-year increase in the management fee, along with an increase in professional service fees associated with regulatory matters. Depreciation expense increased based on assets placed in service, while interest expense in AFUDC changed as a result of our financing activity.

Turning to slide 11, we see InfraREIT's liquidity as of March 31, 2017. We ended the quarter with approximately $166 million of available liquidity, and our long term debt totaled $716 million. As part of our general financing strategy, we expect to refinance our revolver with long term debt later this year.

On slide 12, I'd like to point out that our growth in financing strategy has remained consistent since our IPO. Our strategy is to grow our dividends per share, through investments in footprint projects and acquisitions of T&D assets. We also expect to fund our footprint capital expenditures through the end of 2019, without issuing additional equity, while continuing to target our consolidated credit metrics of 60% debt-to-total capitalization and 12% adjusted FFO to debt.

Slide 13 highlights our projected capital expenditures; we are reaffirming our 2017 through 2019 footprint capital expenditure ranges and our expected range for 2017 is $175 million to $240 million. Our 2018 range is $75 million to $150 million and for 2019, our expectation is in the range of $25 million to $110 million.

As described on our year end call, we see a lower level of base footprint capital expenditures in 2019, as we will substantially update it and expand the transmission system in the Stanton area, from 2013 through 2018.

Additionally, in the Texas Panhandle, we are also expecting a lower level of large discrete capital expenditures, as we expect to complete a large expansion of that system in 2018.

As David mentioned, we remain bullish on the medium to long term outlook for capital expenditure in ROFO opportunities to support new load growth in and around Sharyland service territory and new generation interconnections.

As previously mentioned, we are not providing earnings guidance, until after the resolution of the rate case, so we have clarity as to the amount of payments in terms under the new leases. Once the rate case is resolved, we will schedule an Investor Day to provide information regarding our earnings, dividend and growth plan.

Thank you again for your interest in InfraREIT and participating in our call today. We will now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Greg Gordon at Evercore ISI.

Greg Gordon

Thanks. Good morning guys.

David Campbell

Good morning.

Greg Gordon

Couple of questions. The rate case settlement is sort of -- we have been on rolling updates here. Could you give us any sense of whether you are close to an agreement, you have made significant progress on the parameters of the agreement, and whether we will ultimately get a final decision some point soon, anything beyond what has been already disclosed, that you can give us in terms of color, would be helpful?

David Campbell

Greg, good morning. This is David. We really can't give you any further updates. We are obviously in active discussions. There is the abatement of the hearing and we file weekly status report, relaying that we continue to advance those discussions, but can't really provide any further details at this time.

Greg Gordon

Fair enough. When I think about the decision making parameters of you and your management, in terms of creating the maximum value for shareholders from the assets that you own; is it right to think about -- and I know you have never really articulated this, but as an analyst, is it right that I should be thinking about, what level of economics, in terms of the tax hearing under a REIT framework makes sense, and that they create -- if there is sharing, that it drives value to customers, but that it also creates enough value for shareholders that, we keep the REIT structure in place, and that if you couldn't reach an agreement on that level that -- there would be serious consideration of this converting back to a C-Corp and using other, more traditional means of tax planning, in order to manage the business?

David Campbell

Greg, I think that it's -- sort of an answer in two parts. I think in the context of the rate case itself, there are a number of issues that are -- were part of our filing and our request, and the number of items that were teed up by interviews and discussions. So there are a range of issues that would be covered in either a resolution through a litigated outcome or through a settlement. And the tax agreement is one of those potential items.

And like every company, you look across the full array of those and continue settlement discussions, if there is a place where all parties can reach a mutually acceptable solution.

In thinking about it more broadly, there are other factors that might have implications for the right structure for supporting the strategy of our business. There's consideration of corporate tax policy at the federal level, that could inform decision making, and what that ultimately includes and when, is relevant. So there are a lot of different factors that the board would likely consider and that management would make recommendations around, and what's the right form to support the underlying strategy of our business.

The strategy of our business is to, and we got the utility in West Texas and the panhandle with some great growth fundamentals and development partners, created some interesting opportunity that we hope to pursue. So the structure underneath is going to be -- in consideration with our board, will be, what's the best way to maximize value for all, in light of that underlying business strategy that we have. But there are still a number of factors to consider for -- as we evaluate, [indiscernible] going forward.

Greg Gordon

Sorry to press you on this a little bit, but there is a point logically, where, there is a level of tax sharing that is so large that, the economic benefit of being a REIT is diminished to, or is actually a detriment to the economic value of the company, if it were in a normal utility holding company structure? At that point, you have to consider, whether that was still the best strategy for the company, fair or unfair?

David Campbell

I think it's definitely fair to say that the -- the company will evaluate and respond all developments in the rate case, I mean all factors including tax rate and review. Whether any alternative to the business structure arrangements, including a possibility of the transaction would make sense. So I think it's -- ultimately the read is in underlying structure, and whether the relative advantage or the disadvantages is one of the factors that will be considered in that. I think you have raised a fair point, that you'd want to look at this full array of pros and cons associated with it, as well as all the other factors in the rate case, and making ultimate determination of what makes sense.

Greg Gordon

Great. Final question. The ranges of outcomes on total footprint CapEx are obviously fairly wide. But you did also point out that, and our internal analysts and our energy team point out the same that, growth in the Permian is -- in the panhandle is, is really starting to explode the upside again. Are you going to give us sort of a quarter update of where you think your footprint CapEx is, as we get closer to the actual sort of definitive timeframes, tighten up those ranges for us, so we get a sense of whether we are getting a pull-through of that economic demand?

David Campbell

We certainly want to, and I will let Brant to supplement. We like to provide as much clarity as possible on the total CapEx plan. We have learned over the past year, that the producers do adjust their plans pretty dynamically. There is no plan there has been a rapid uptick as we noted, and we try to provide information from Sharyland around the underlying growth drivers that we are seeing, then you'd see double digit growth, for example in our build KW for our large industrial and business customers.

So we will -- we can tighten ranges. Now of course, we are dependent a little bit on what the producers ultimately do, and how firm they are on their plan, and they tend to be most clear about their plans in the next six months. And with decreasing levels of certainty in clarity on what they will do in the out years. So I would anticipate we will continue to have wide ranges, because the producers will be most firm about their near term intentions, and they have built their supply chains in their business model to be pretty flexible, and I know that that doesn't map as well with a three year CapEx plan, that's why we put out the wider range. I do [Indiscernible] over time, we hope that we will be able to tighten them. But the out years, I think, we will continue to see wide ranges, only because the -- particularly in West Texas, the oil producers and midstream providers are -- have pretty flexible models, and if oil prices take a rapid change in either direction, I suspect that we'd see a pretty dynamic response.

Brant Meleski

Greg, it's Brant. I would add to that. I mean, the other thing on the ranges is, part of this is a learning experience for us here as the company, when we first IPO'ed and became public, I would say our ranges were probably two-type, given the amount of variability and spend we actually see and how variable it can be, by drivers in the service territory that David just described. And so, we are still working to completely understand that over time, how much that can move in a given time period, subject to swings in oil prices. So yes, if we do find ourselves seeing tighter, either expected range of outcomes or just volatility with movement in oil prices, we may be able to tighten it up in the early years, but as David said in the outer years, given how quickly the oil companies, and frankly even the wind farm owners' willingness to commit to new projects up in the panhandle. Until there is more certainty there, the out year is always going to have a wider range for us.

Greg Gordon

So very clear. Thank you guys.

David Campbell

Thank you, Greg.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Campbell for closing remarks.

David Campbell

Great. Thanks Amy. Thanks again for listening in to our call this morning and for your interest in InfraREIT. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.