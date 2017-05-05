Blue-Chip Long/Short Portfolio Example: Victory Formation Edition

Several readers have asked me to explain what a larger hedged portfolio of ideas would look like today. I have mentioned such a design in the majority of my writings. This article outlines a net neutral, for stock market direction, portfolio of blue-chip stocks picked by my Victory Formation system. Basically, it holds a roughly equal dollar amount of short positions to fully offset the longs in the portfolio, and retains a good 20% of net equity in uncorrelated gold/silver positions to hedge equity price swings.

Nearly all the selections included in the portfolio have been discussed in my articles on Seeking Alpha since November. I have traded in and out of many of them in my personal investment accounts. The longs include several general market ETFs, as it is incredibly hard to find fundamentally undervalued companies with the market next to all-time high pricing levels in May 2017.

The portfolio's value will change largely as a function of the longs outperforming the overall market and the shorts underperforming. This idea can be a little hard to grasp at first. I thought it would be a great exercise on Seeking Alpha to create a net-neutral example readers can track over time. The objective is to earn 5%-10% annually, no matter where the market is headed, including straight down crash or regular bear market possibilities. The main advantage is earning returns far above those available from bank savings or low-risk bond market alternatives, without taking on the same long-only portfolio risk given an economic recession or poor stock picking.

The main disadvantage, in theory, is opening your account to "unlimited" losses if your short positions rise dramatically in price, while your long positions languish or decline in value. In practice, holding a number of short positions, especially slower moving blue-chips, in concert with a like number of longs helps to offset the potential for huge losses from short selling gone wrong.

We are able to use leverage without interest expense (still paying dividends on short sales), investing far greater than the initial 100% of capital to fund a portfolio. Shorting stocks brings in cash initially to your brokerage account, and can generate a positive effect on overall portfolio diversification and de-risking. If executed intelligently with a variety of securities in unrelated industries, you as an investor will greatly reduce daily volatility or beta, allowing you to sleep better at night in rapidly changing pricing environments.

The risks of the leveraged net-neutral design are two-fold. The biggest risk comes from using leverage. If our investments collectively move in the wrong direction at the same time, we can lose considerable money, even during a flat stock market pricing period. A 20% or 30% annual drop is not impossible, if all the long picks head south and the short choices instead rise in price. A second risk comes from the fact an investor is willing to bypass potentially oversized gains, versus participating in a long only portfolio during a strong bull upmove. If you are searching for a sharp rise in your portfolio in 2017-18, a different design, with greater risk-taking will be required.

Wall Street Survivor Tracking Portfolio

I created a portfolio at the Wall Street Survivor website on May 1, 2017. Readers can access it through this link to track a net-neutral design over time. It is listed as a practice portfolio, starting with $100,000 in hypothetical money, at a rate of $10 in commissions per trade. 26 positions dropped the portfolio value by $260 in brokerage commissions on day one. A snapshot of the equity positions and portfolio balances is pictured below.

I made some notes on the balances page above to help explain how the long/short account works. A short seller borrows shares from another owner in a margin loan account or banks/brokers that lend shares for income. Since we are selling stock upfront, an investor gets the cash either credited to their account or counted as a margin position without technically being a loan. Different brokers and the size of your account treat the transaction in a variety of ways. In addition, maximum margin loan levels as a percent of invested capital including position types, plus charged interest rates can differ. If you are considering a long/short portfolio design, remember they are not generally available in IRA accounts and plenty of research to determine the best broker for your situation is highly recommended.

Longs

SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF(NYSEARCA:VOO), PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), MetLife (NYSE:MET), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and The Gap (NYSE:GPS) represent the long exposure in the portfolio.

I have struggled most of 2017 finding long ideas that make sense. Investor optimism since the November election that large tax cuts and deregulation will be reality soon have pushed valuations from their absurdly high plateau in 2014-16 to an even greater height. Record price to sales for the market in early 2017, alongside a near record CAPE number (cyclically adjusted price to earnings) and total stock market value vs. GDP ratio make it hard to argue U.S. stocks are a sound long-term buy right now. As a result I think a diversified ETF exposure position in the SPY SPDR and Vanguard VOO S&P 500 replicating products, QQQ Nasdaq 100, and a minor weighting in small caps through IWM Russell 2000 will serve the purpose of providing long market exposure.

BHP Billiton may be the best industrial commodity play available to public investors right now. I penned a story about the company in December. Cheap fundamental valuations vs. its recent trading history and strong 2016 buying momentum are the positive ownership arguments. A great inflation hedge going forward, I suggested investors look to purchase BHP on weakness, like we have seen the last few months. Large investor Elliott Management is demanding BHP sell or spin off its oil production business and restructure to unlock hidden shareholder value. I believe this is a good idea.

Suncor Energy has held up well in the integrated oil sector the last 2-3 years. I wrote about the company in early January as a solid risk-adjusted selection to participate in future oil price rallies, with limited downside. Whether it's price or volume momentum, Suncor looks quite healthy. A strong balance sheet and rebound in earnings during 2017 highlight the quality of this first-class Canadian issue. There is still room to acquire shares before oil prices rebound significantly. Supply has peaked all over the world in 2016-17, outside North America. Many oil experts are worried the current low oil price is discouraging the long-term investment needs of new oil field development to meet growing global demand a few years from now. Without doubt, Saudi Arabia will want much higher crude oil prices in 2018, as they plan to IPO half the nation's assets in a $2-3 trillion equity offering.

Qualcomm has been buffeted in 2017 by its struggles with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over licensing fees. Lawsuits and failed royalty payments by Apple have pulled the Qualcomm price down. However, the company's future cash flows are set to grow substantially, outside of Apple. The NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) takeover would diversify the company away from its licensing model, and turn the new organization into a global semiconductor leader in size similar to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). I wrote about cheap valuations and decent longer-term momentum as my reasons for optimism in late January.

My positive feelings on BHP Billiton, Suncor Energy and Qualcomm were explained again in March. I suggested buying on weakness could prove a profitable strategy for these names.

MetLife is a bond proxy insurance operation. While most financials seem to have run a little ahead of actual economic results, this company is selling for 10x forward EPS estimates by Wall Street analyst consensus. MetLife has relatively strong momentum trends in place vs. the S&P 500, and has acted as a defensive play during bear markets in stocks historically. Considering MET's large holdings of bond assets (with more than $500 billion in long-term investments on the balance sheet), I find it quite positive the stock price has made headway as debt prices have tanked since the summertime.

EOG Resources is a top growth candidate in U.S. oil & gas exploration and production. The stock price has held up better than the vast majority of similar businesses during the oil bust of 2014-16. Production is set to rise between 2016-2020 at an annualized rate of 15%-20%, according to company estimates. EOG sports a solid balance sheet with tangible book value roughly equal to its liability total, and production costs are very low. View the positive trading momentum trends in the 2-year chart below.

Las Vegas Sands is a rarity in the world of real estate related investments on Wall Street - it has actually risen in price since July. Most REITs and income payout vehicles that play off real estate holdings have declined since the bond market reversal last summer. Gambling revenues have been strong in Macau, China climbing +16% year-over-year in April, while Las Vegas strip revenue jumped +8% in March. Barring a major global recession, Las Vegas Sands should see operating results improve markedly in 2017-18. The stock has strong momentum, a decent balance sheet vs. cash flow generation, and pays a 5% dividend yield.

The Gap was reviewed in my article from March on top retailer choices for investment. If you can ignore talk of new import tariffs and trade restrictions by Republican planners in Washington, retailers are dirt cheap right now. Stories abound on how brick and mortar retailers are in a death spiral from online sales growth. In the end, it is possible both issues have been overstated and priced into Gap shares already. Since its May 2016 bottom in the $17 area, plenty of volume accumulation has been occurring. Buying a brand name leader, with an inexpensive stock, unloved, but under accumulation is usually a good long-term idea on Wall Street. Gap has a strong, conservative balance sheet and great management also. As long as people continue to wear clothes, this company should be able to survive just fine, if not thrive over the intermediate-term.

Shorts

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Verizon(NYSE:VZ), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Novartis(NYSE:NVS), and General Electric (NYSE:GE) round out the short position.

Simon Property Group's difficult situation was discussed in an article during December. Simon is one the largest REITs in the world with a focus on retail locations and malls. Stagnating property demand from retailers, as online sales grow and grow, is the primary reason to avoid Simon. Expanding financial leverage on the balance sheet, and the potential for sharply higher interest rates affecting demand for income generating investment vehicles in 2017-18 are other reasons to shy away from this equity.

I am pair trading Las Vegas Sands against Simon Property (and to a lessor degree Gap). What's important is the spread change between the two, not necessarily their overall direction. I am anticipating Las Vegas Sands will continue to "outperform" Simon, like what has taken place the last year. This spread trade could have earned 50% on your invested capital in a simple long/short equal weighting design in the past 12 months. Whether they both decline or rise is immaterial, as long as Las Vegas Sands acts better. That's also the basic premise behind the whole long/short portfolio model - we want the longs to perform better than the shorts. You can view the chart below on the big difference in returns between the two.

Medtronic was reviewed in February on Seeking Alpha. Medtronic pays almost no income taxes presently, so U.S. tax reform won't help shareholders much. But a proposed border tax on imports, or special tax on foreign companies could drag results lower quickly. Medtronic manufacturers and sells an extraordinary number of its products overseas. The company is overleveraged and stock valuations are stretched. Weak trading momentum the past year may indicate a large share price drop is coming later in 2017.

Twenty-First Century Fox was the subject of my last article on Seeking Alpha. I am worried the advertiser boycott that led to Bill O'Reilly's departure may galvanize new efforts to alter Fox News' programming slant. Whether you agree or not, more centrist-leaning, less confrontational ad agencies and consumer product companies may switch their dollars to other networks now, if Fox remains on its current programming path. In the end, Fox's overleverage and stock overvaluation today could be the recipe for a sharp, quick decline given a recession or growing advertiser boycotts.

Eli Lilly has been overpromising on its product development for a year or more, and Wall Street has bought in to the drug pipeline talk. Two of its future new drug growth drivers have been shot down by the FDA the last six months alone. I wrote about the company's extended valuation in January. From an operating standpoint, Lilly will have issues with President Trump wanting to both require more manufacturing in the U.S. and negotiate lower drug selling prices to government programs. Basically the U.S. government may be on the verge of raising Lilly's cost structure, while lowering its revenues. Such a double whammy, on top of failed new drug development equals profits could decline in coming years. You can review the weak stock price and rising sell volumes on the graph below.

Vodafone was highlighted as an overleveraged sell candidate from Europe in a December story. The company's dividend is too high relative to earnings and weak free cash flow generation. Wall Street analysts are calling for little growth in revenues, especially when translated into stronger U.S. dollar terms. Against US$90 billion in debts and contractual obligations, $1.5 billion in annual free cash generation has not cut it since 2015-16. Vodafone has one of the ugliest chart patterns the last year, including plenty of volume selling. To be honest, increasing competition in its European markets and a recession could spell bankruptcy or a major asset reorganization to stay afloat by 2018.

Ford Motor was a feature story in December. Still high debt and leverage at a 2016-17 peak in the new car sales cycle should have investors worried. The stock price has underperformed sharply for years, with plenty of technical reasons to avoid ownership. In addition, Republicans in Washington including President Trump seem focused on increasing taxes and barriers to trade with Mexico, a critical manufacturing and parts supply hub for automakers like Ford. Altogether the profit outlook for Ford may be very bleak going into 2018-19, especially if the U.S. economy is hit by recession.

Nike shareholders are counting on decent economic growth in the world, and a continuation of free trade trends. With a business model reliant on free trade with Asia, the push toward protectionism in America could really upend Nike's future prospects. I mentioned the headwinds facing Nike in this December article. The stock quote is overvalued vs. its recent trading history, and weak trading momentum has been the rule since reaching its late 2015 peak price. In the end, Nike's growth days may be behind it, and the onset of a recession in 2017 or early 2018 would further dent its currently high Wall Street growth valuation.

Verizon suffers from too much debt and competition. Phone service providers are finding it ever more difficult to earn a profit. Expensive technology spending upgrades to keep networks competitive and a lack of differentiation between carriers is turning the business model into a low-margin commodity like enterprise. I discussed Verizon's tough future in November. $220 billion in total liabilities vs. just $22 billion in accounting equity is a ratio that should scare away any rational investor. A negative $100 billion in tangible book value is frightening. Given a downturn in profitability from recession, rising interest expense and robust price competition, I wonder what long-term value is underlying this name. Understanding the stock quote is about the same as five years ago and even ten years ago when life was good, what will its deepening leverage problem mean for future ownership value?

Starbucks has been a top consumer and investor choice for several decades. The coffee retailer and restaurant leader is finding it increasingly difficult to keep growth rates high. U.S. sales are flat at existing stores over comparable seasonal periods. They are trying everything from special one-time drink creations to adding food items to the menu, in an effort to pump traffic and sales. The latest growth strategy is a risky push into China. Given any decline in relations between the U.S. and China under Trump, the Starbucks brand could encounter a number of operating and profitability issues in Asian markets. Wage gains at the bottom of the U.S. pay scale are raising costs and hurting employee retention rates. A stronger U.S. dollar currency, plus any jump in gas prices or a recession affecting overall restaurant spending are added risks that Starbucks may fall short of earnings estimates in 2017-18. An expensive stock valuation and weak trading momentum signal Starbucks has little room for disappointment. I explained the uphill battle to maintain its high stock price in January.

Diageo was part of my write-up on the alcoholic beverage industry in February. The company has excessive debts and rising competition problems from smaller brewers and distillers. The stock price peaked in 2013. Operating results have been moving in reverse since 2014. All the while Diageo has been increasing financial leverage on the business to prop up per share results. When you adjust for inflation, sales are actually lower now than a decade ago. Wall Street estimates are calling for a continuation of weak growth trends into the immediate future. I am theorizing the springboard stock rise pictured below in 2017 should be used by investors to sell shares.

Novartis was highlighted in December as a top European name to consider selling. A stronger U.S. Dollar comparison, weak European markets, and the high odds of detrimental changes to doing business in America under President Trump should keep a lid on operating totals in 2017-18. The stock is richly priced vs. its normal trading ratios of fundamental performance. Technical momentum indicators have been rotten since the stock peaked in 2015. On top of that, the whole pharmaceutical industry is looking suspect after the biotechnology bubble burst the same year. We may witness a 3-5 year underperformance trend in health care related stocks from U.S. government changes in payouts, protectionist taxation ideas, and a slow growth economy.

General Electric has been the subject of several articles, one in February and another in April. In a nutshell, GE is representative of big business in America, not in a good way. Profit margins have jumped from a large financial engineering common share buyback spree. But, record financial leverage and debt levels have the drawback of potentially crashing U.S. business profitability in the next recession. GE has never held more debt than today as a percentage of net tangible assets. The company has $275 billion in debts and liabilities vs. a negative tangible book value to support them. The huge and growing debt load has kept the stock from rising much since 2000, 17 years ago.

Now Republicans want to mess with GE's free trade business model, including production at cheap overseas locations. A border adjustment tax or import tariffs could wreak havoc with General Electric owner worth. An almost sure global recession, and dramatically higher import manufacturing costs will turn the company's outlook upside down, I fear. With the statistical odds of a recession appearing to be high, eight long years into an economic expansion, GE's income levels could turn down sharply soon.

Gold/Silver Exposure

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) represent the hard money, uncorrelated, often countertrend to stock market direction investments to round out a fully hedged equity portfolio.

The ProShares Ultra Gold product is a low-cost, double the exposure play on U.S. Dollar gold prices. Over the last decade, it has done a great job of returning 2x the ups or downs in the physical gold price. The out-of-pocket operating expense for the fund's forward contracts, futures, and option positions has worked out to about 3% annually in real world returns. I like using the UGL product because of its super low operating and time decay expenses, as long as interest rates remain low, against the leverage it provides. Below is a chart comparison of its fluctuations vs. the lower cost 1x (or no) leverage SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the past 18 months.

iShares Silver is a play on the eventual regression of the gold to silver ratio from 75 to 1 today to a normalized number in the 40-50 range. A result of percolating inflationary pressures from endless fiat money printing, on top of the odds of new political instability worldwide in coming years, silver could easily double or triple the upside performance of gold the next 3-5 years.

Newmont Mining is the top blue-chip gold mining buy right now, from my slant of thinking. I wrote an article in April explaining why I like Newmont, including the steady momentum accumulation of shares here. In summary, an improving balance sheet, low cost operations, and a recognition by large investors that the company is headed in the right direction is the buy argument. You can review its 2-year chart below.

Final Thoughts

All things considered, a largely diversified, net-neutral market exposure portfolio at the 138% invested level is viewed as a conservative setup for a long/short portfolio. For a total of $138,090 invested using $100,000 in beginning equity, this sample portfolio had $78,328 in long investments and $59,762 in short positions when created on Monday, May 1, 2017. Daily volatility (beta) for the entire portfolio should be quite low, and not correlated much with daily market gains/losses.

This sample portfolio is very close to a net-neutral reading of 0% net long or short for overall market direction exposure, if we do not consider the uncorrelated gold/silver investments in our calculations. The precious metals vehicles represent $14,954 (15%) of invested capital, for roughly a 20% exposure considering the Ultra Gold is 2x long position in gold. Subtracting the gold "longs" from the $78,328 in total longs gives us $63,374 in regular long stock market exposure. Subtracting the sold short sum of $59,762, the portfolio is realistically about $3,612 "net" long. Hedge fund lingo would say the portfolio is 3.6% net long on $100,000 initially invested.

The goal of the portfolio is to have the longs perform better than the shorts, as a group. For example, if the longs outperform the S&P 500 rise or fall by 5% (we don't really care about general price direction) and the shorts underperform by 5% over a given time period, the 138% invested design should return 6%-7% depending on expenses. I have not decided if I will just keep the portfolio as a buy and hold idea we can revisit and dissect, or if I should tweak the positions as an active management experiment for readers. Stay tuned.

Investors should contemplate using stop loss orders on each position as a way to control individual losses. I would suggest the 20% level as a good area in this specific portfolio design. You can always replace a money losing idea with another long or short selection to maintain weightings close to zero for net-neutral exposure to market direction.

As always, please read up on long/short portfolio theory to educate yourself beyond this example. There are numerous ways to design a hedged portfolio, depending on your situation, view of the world, and risks/rewards you seek. Good luck and thanks for reading my work on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LLY,DEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have owned or shorted many of the stocks listed since November 2016, and may enter new positions in the near future, trading the same direction as mentioned in this article.