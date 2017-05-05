Warren Buffett Makes An IBM Splash Ahead Of Woodstock For Capitalists

Since then, Amazon is up 158% and IBM is down 10% (excluding dividends).

Last night, Warren Buffett announced that his Berkshire Hathaway sold one third of its stake in IBM. He was also critical of IBM's operating performance.

Last night, Warren Buffett made a splash and announced that his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) sold one third of its formerly 81 million share stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) at $180 per share or better. No question Mr. Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, but what is remarkable is how deftly he is on the marketing front as he coyly announced this IBM sale the night before his big annual meeting, Woodstock for Capitalists. He did the same thing recently when he announced, live on CNBC, with his favorite anchor, Becky Quick, that Berkshire aggressively added to its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

As I recently wrote in an Instablog piece, this formally settles the debate between the Great Stanley Druckenmiller and Mr. Buffett as to who was right about IBM. Mr. Druckenmiller very vocally went on the record and stated that he put on a big pair trade: long Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and short IBM (see November 2015 Forbes article). In fact, as far back as November 2013, Mr. Druckenmiller disclosed that he was short IBM (then trading in the mid $180s) (see Bloomberg article).

It looks like one heck of a pair trade. From November 2013 through yesterday, check out the share performance. Amazon is up 158% and IBM is down (excluding dividends) 10%.

Source: Google Finance

Let's take a look at some other high level charts that solidify Mr. Druckenmiller's core bearish arguments.

Revenue was $92.8 billion in FY14 and was $79.9 billion in FY16.

I don't see any segment exhibiting, much, if any revenue growth.

Source: IBM FY16 Annual Report (pg. 37)

Finally, as Mr. Druckenmiller accurately predicted, IBM had years of under investing in capital expenditures and innovation, despite its media marketing campaigns (Watson and "Why I'm an IBMer"), and misallocated its capital in the form of share buybacks.

Source: IBM's FY16 10-K (pg. 69)

Takeaway

Warren Buffett certainly made a big splash and created lots of media attention the night before Woodstock for Capitalists (Berkshire's annual meeting). That said, this is material news given Mr. Buffett long term investing orientation. He rarely sells any shares unless he concludes he is wrong on his core thesis. So I think we can now officially say that Mr. Druckenmiller's bold pair trade of long Amazon and short IBM proved visionary and consistent with his stellar long term investing track record.

