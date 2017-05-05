Time To Buy 6.93% Yielding BP?

BP (NYSE:BP) looks like a good deal for income investors after the company reported solid 1st quarter results that improved significantly year-over-year. Besides higher price realizations, the company's dividend has a lot of value for income investors. And though BP's dividend is of higher risk than the dividend of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), for instance, I think it is quite safe now that the company's cash flow has improved.

I remember how distraught investors were a year ago when BP reported dismal 1st quarter earnings thanks to the energy price crisis that saw price realizations fall to their lowest levels in more than a decade. Fast forward one year, and things look much, much better, not only for BP, but for the entire energy sector.

First quarter earnings from big energy companies have been robust, and profits largely got a boost because of higher realized prices compared to last year. BP has not been exception, and also benefited handsomely from the recovery in energy prices.

BP's upstream replacement cost profit before interest and tax - the company's proxy for earnings - hit $1.4 billion in the 1st quarter which compares favorably to a loss of $0.7 billion at the height of the energy price crisis a year ago. BP's downstream profits, which have smoothed things out a little for the energy company in the last year, were $1.7 billion, almost unchanged compared to the 1st quarter 2016 when BP reported downstream earnings of $1.8 billion. BP's total underlying replacement cost profit (that is, after deducting interest expenses and taxes) hit $1.5 billion in the 1st quarter, a 184 percent improvement over the 1st quarter 2016 when BP earned $0.5 billion.

With price realizations recovering, BP's cash flow also improved at a good clip. BP's underlying operating cash flow hit $4.4 billion in the 1st quarter, reflecting a 47 percent y-o-y increase.

Source: BP

Love The Dividend

I think the risk of a dividend cut for BP is the lowest in at least a year. BP didn't slash its dividend during the last downturn, and since energy prices have recovered and have translated into higher profits and cash flow for BP, the chance of distribution cut today is actually quite low in my opinion. BP's shares are throwing off a nearly 7 percent dividend, the reward-to-risk ratio is appealing.

Your Takeaway

BP has had an excellent 1st quarter thanks to the recovery in energy prices. BP's profits and cash flow were significantly higher than a year ago, which in turn helps protect the company's dividend. Since BP has not cut its dividend during one of the worst downturns in recent history, I think the company is not at risk of having to slash its dividend payout now that prices are ticking up and the cash flow situation has significantly improved. An investment in BP yields 6.93 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.