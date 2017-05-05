Gold Junior/Senior Miner Ratio Breaking Down: Cautionary Sign

But now, unfortunately, the junior/senior ratio is showing weakness along with the sector, rather than holding up against it.

Back in November, the junior/senior ratio was holding up fairly well, despite the sector pullback in the second half of 2016.

In a bull market like 2010-2011 or in 2016, juniors outperform seniors. In a bear market like 2011-2015, juniors fall farther and faster than seniors.

The ratio of GDXJ junior gold miners to GDX senior gold miners is one way to track broader trends in the gold mining sector.

In November I wrote about the Gold Junior/Senior Miner Ratio, and how at that time it was not breaking down, which was a good sign. Now, unfortunately, this ratio is breaking down. For me this is a cautionary sign: I think now is a good time to reduce some of one's holdings in gold miners. Of course I am still long many individual junior gold miners and explorers, but I am cutting back some of my exposure right now. I consider this to be simply a prudent step to take.

In this article I will go over the ratios and charts that make me cautious about gold miners right now.

As I explained in the November article, in 2011 the decline of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) relative to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) was an early cautionary indicator about weakness in the booming precious metals rally, before the rally peaked and then collapsed:

Likewise, this ratio bottomed in early 2015, a leading sign that the brutal bear market in precious metals was about to end:

And this ratio was holding up pretty well through the end of 2016, despite the pullback in the second half of last year.

But unfortunately, things have changed recently. Now the GDXJ to GDX ratio is showing weakness along with the sector, rather than holding up against it:

As a technical analyst would say, that is not a good-looking chart on the right hand side over the past couple months.

Of course some of this action is related to the special breakdown in GDXJ and JNUG in April, which I analyze in another current article. To look at the relative performance of junior and senior gold miners while avoiding the specific issues of GDXJ, we can examine a chart of the ratio of the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) to the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) over the same time frame:

The action here is perhaps less extreme, but the trend is similar.

Of course I am not saying we should abandon the gold miners bull market because of one or two charts. I am not selling all my gold miner stocks or anything like that. But I am proceeding with caution. I am reducing the size of many of my gold miner positions. I think about the process this way: I try to cut back my exposure to the level where I will still feel very good about my gains if the bull market continues, but where I will feel very good about cutting back if the recent downtrend continues and gets worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.