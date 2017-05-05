Shake Shack: A Very Mixed Quarter

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) reported first quarter earnings on Thursday and the numbers did not please shareholders. Same store sales declined 2.5 percent for the first quarter and same stores guidance was also lowered for 2017. There is good news, though: Shake Shack beat analyst expectations for both EPS and revenue. However, those numbers do not take away from the fact that Shake Shack is having slowing same store sales and is trading at a very high valuation. Shack Shake is down over 2 percent aftermarket in light of the first quarter report.

Let's look the raw numbers. On both EPS and revenue Shake Shack did not report bad numbers at all. They reported revenue of $76.7 million beating analyst expectations of $74.7 million. EPS for the quarter also exceeded analyst expectations coming in at 10 cents per share; analysts expected 8 cents per share. Shake Shack's same store sales, a key metric for Shake Shack and the retail industry in general, decreased 2.5 percent for this quarter. Shake Shack has been reporting decreasing same stores numbers for the past 5 quarters which is an alarming trend for shareholders. The 2017 full year guidance for same stores sales was also flat showing that management is not too optimistic about same store sales either.

But as a reminder our small comp base is made up of only 32 shacks, the majority of which exist in the Northeast region which was most affected by cold weathers and the holiday shift in March.

The CEO, Randy Garutti, cited weather, holiday shifts and too much exposure in the Northeast region in the conference call as the main reason for weak same store sales. To me personally, this seems like an excuse. It is a fundamental flaw of the company if they are too exposed in the northeastern region. The unfortunate trend of decreasing same stores growth has been apparent in the past few quarters - it is not a one quarter anomaly. The CEO can try to spin this and blame it on bad weather and bad holiday shifts but he can not spin the fact that same store sales have been decreasing and are going to be flat for 2017.

There is still hope for shareholders though, Shake Shack is trying to aggressively expand its domestic stores. They originally planned to open 22-23 domestic stores in 2017 but that has since been raised to 23-24. This will be over a 50 percent increase in stores; they currently have 32 stores. Shake Shack also has no debt currently which is one less thing for shareholders to worry about.

Investors who bought shares during the IPO of Shake Shack are down over 25 percent as of today. Even after that, Shake Shack is still fundamentally overvalued. Currently, Shake Shack is trading with an extremely high P/E ratio of 62.49. Analyst expectations for Shake Shack are very high, with slowing same store sales, it is hard to say if those are justified or not. Unless Shake Shack somehow changes that trend, I do not see them being able to survive such a competitive industry.

Hopefully, Shake Shack can turn it around, but so far, the picture is not looking good. I would give Shake Shack a sell rating for now unless there are more bullish developments.

