6% Yield And 40% Upside At Kite Realty Trust

The sentiment of the market is ever evolving and is famous for rapidly changing from optimistic to highly pessimistic (and vis-versa). Sometimes this happens for the right reasons, and then at other times, it is really difficult to understand the justification behind such large and quick market movements.

This is the case of Kite Realty Trust (NYSE:KRG). Despite not having shown any material signs of long-lasting fundamental weakness, the share price was cut by 40% in less than a year:

Source: google finance

After the recent drop, Kite is trading at only 10 times its FFO; which compares very favorably to its peer group and appears unreasonably low for a quality REIT.

So what really happened to Kite?

Kite is a large owner of retail properties, and Wall Street has decided to massively discount these properties with abnormally high risk premiums because of its fear that e-commerce will cause material pain to these properties.

I do not believe in this theory. Opposite of that, I believe that shopping centers and malls are attractive assets to our society and that their utility is not in danger. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. That said, Kite is not a retailer, it is a landlord. If tenants vacate, it can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce. Some of the large tenants that we know today including Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C Penney (NYSE:JCP) or Macy's (NYSE:M) may disappear, but others will come replace them. It is just part of retailing.

Shopping centers are still doing lots of business, and consumers still prefer shopping at them compared to shopping online by a large margin. As of 2016, online sales were only 8.7% of total retail sales. This number will grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. This is especially true when considering that most of Kite's properties are grocery-store anchored. I understand that a Class C Mall with poor quality tenants may suffer from this, but I expect people to continue shopping for groceries in physical stores for many years to come. Online shopping just cannot compete in this segment.

I find it fascinating how the market suddenly shifted its mood towards shopping centers. E-commerce and its risk to traditional retailers have been known for many years. Despite that, shopping centers very quickly went from being respectable long-term investments to being perceived as "high risk" due to the fears of the market.

As a contrarian investor, this gets me excited. I strongly believe in market overreaction and this is what happened in the case of Kite in my opinion. Short term fears created a great opportunity to buy a quality name at a highly-discounted valuation.

About Kite Realty Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is an internally managed REIT engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States.

As of March 31, 2017, Kite owned interests in 120 properties totaling approximately 23.6 million square feet. The focus is put on top MSAs including cities with superior demographics and better NOI growth potential:

Source: KRT Presentation

Kite puts lots of effort in building a portfolio that can prosper despite the continued growth of e-commerce. It invests in need-based properties with valued oriented tenants that may be more resilient to the internet. As of today, 92% of the portfolio is internet-resistant or omni-channel according to the management.

Moreover, over 67% of the properties are grocery store-anchored; providing significant and sustainable traffic to its properties. People need to eat and this is a great risk-mitigating factor in my opinion:

Source: KRT Presentation

Since 2010, the company has undergone a complete portfolio repositioning towards higher quality assets which comprise 82% of the portfolio today. The results of this strategy are well reflected in the improved fundamentals. The average annualized base rent is up 23%, the adjusted FFO up 21%, the occupancy of small shops has risen by over 1000 basis points and the leverage has also significantly come down:

Source: KRT Presentation

In this sense, Kite is not a passive property holder and rather its strategy is to maximize the cash flow by actively improving and trading its properties. The firm very commonly engages in redevelopments and new acquisition/dispositions to achieve additional growth. In fact, today the REIT is expecting to be continue to be a net seller in 2017 of $45- $55mm worth of properties. This may cause short term dilution of cash flow, but improves the long-term growth and risk profile of the firm. Despite the repositioning, the track record still remains very satisfying as the REIT has managed to increase its dividends per share by 26% since 2010 while at the same time lowering its risk profile.

The tenant mix is of high quality with many investment grade rated top tenants including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to name a few:

Source: KRT Presentation

Finally, the balance sheet is reasonable considering that it has a fixed charge coverage is in excess of 3.3, very little maturities until 2020 and only 7% exposure to floating rates. Moreover, the REIT has obtained an investment grade rating from both S&P (BBB-) and Moody's (Baa3).

Opportunistic Valuation

Currently, Kite is trading at approximately 10 times its FFO. To put this into perspective, shopping center REITs trade today at an average of 14.7 times expected 2017 FFO, regional malls at 11.6x and free standing REITs at 16.6 times.

Source: NAREIT

The above table provided by NAREIT shows the average FFO multiples paid for different retail REIT segments today (circled in red). You will note that Mall REITs trade at a discount relative to the shopping center peer group and this is well justified given that they are the most affected by e-commerce. The interesting thing is that Kite is a Shopping center REIT, but trades at the discounted valuation of a Mall REIT.

By looking closer at the direct peer group, it is very evident that Kite trades at a much lower valuation today:

Source: KRT Presentation

While the median FFO multiple of the peer group is close to 18, Kite remains at a low 10. Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT), Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR), Regency Center (NYSE:REG) and Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) are all high quality companies, but so is Kite and as such, I believe that the valuation gap is way excessive.

One of the main reasons behind this undervaluation is the recent portfolio repositioning in my opinion. The REIT has been selling lower quality properties and reinvesting in better quality which caused dilution over the short term. It seems however that the market has overlooked the fact that the REIT is approaching an end to its repositioning. As of today, the REIT has already transformed 82% of the portfolio into higher quality assets and yet, it still trades at a much lower valuation than peers. The risk profile has now been significantly reduced and the REIT should today deserve a higher valuation multiple.

The fundamental performance of the properties does not coincide with the valuation either. In terms of average SPNOI growth, Kite is leading its peer group, yet it trades at one of the lowest valuations:

Source: KRT Presentation

The dividend yield is also above average at 6%, and yet the payout ratio is some of the lowest of its peer group; indicating that the high yield is safe and sustainable:

Source: KRT Presentation

Conclusion

Kite has in the recent years improved the quality of its portfolio and deleveraged its balance sheet. While in the past, it may have deserved a discount to its peer group, today the valuation gap appears excessive given the recent repositioning towards higher quality.

Assuming that the FFO multiple expands back to more reasonable levels, the upside could be very material:

Source: author's valuation model

At 15 times FFO, Kite would still trade at a discount and it would result in up to 48% appreciation from current levels. Given that the REIT recently lost 40% of its share price (for unjustified reasons), it does not appear unrealistic that the REIT regains back some of the losses.

It is exactly this type of contrarian investments that often lead to outperformance. Kite is down 40%, but the underlying value of the properties has not changed. Opposite of that, since last year, Kite has kept working on its strategic plan of transitioning towards higher quality; which should justify a higher FFO multiple.

An investment today in the shares of Kite yields a sustainable 6% in addition to superior upside potential. I am not LONG yet because I already hold lots of retail in my current portfolio, but Kite is on top of my watch list today.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.