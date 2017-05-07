15 Straight Dividend Hikes, Raised Guidance Again, Major Earnings Growth, 12% Upside

The company had record Revenue, Net Income, EBITDA, and DCF in Q1 '17, and triple-digit growth over the past 4 quarters.

They also just raised 2017 earnings and cash flow guidance again - guidance calls for 12% to 15% distribution growth.

Mgt. has raised the quarterly distribution for 15 straight quarters.

Looking for strong earnings growth and dividend growth? Check out MPLX LP, (NYSE:MPLX), a midstream dividend stock we started coverage on in a late 2016 article.

MPLX has been on a rapid growth trajectory over the past several quarters, as it expanded its assets via dropdowns and a large merger.

Profile: MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by its general partner, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC), to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. In 2015, MPLX merged with MarkWest, whereby MarkWest became a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPLX.

MPLX is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX provides services in the midstream sector across the hydrocarbon value chain through its Logistics and Storage and Gathering and Processing segments.

Distributions: As MPLX's growth has rolled on, management has been able to raise the distribution for 15 straight quarters. They also guided for a 12% to 15% distribution increase in 2017, so this trend should continue.

MPLX is yielding 6.48%, and pays on a Feb-May-Aug-Nov cycle:

Distribution Coverage: Their business model has generated ample DCF to cover these rising payouts - in fact, DCF/Distribution per Unit coverage has increased in the last 3 quarters, from 1.22x to 1.29x, with aTTM 1.25x average.

There should be one quarterly distribution during this trade, which should be between $.55 to $.56/unit, given management's 12% to 15% distribution growth goal for 2017 - (the most recent distribution was raised from $.52 to $.54).

There's also room for potential price gains - with a $.67 spread between the $34.00 call strike and MPLX's $33.33 price/unit.

In a static scenario, your yield would be 5.67%, in a 4-month+ time period, or 15.68% annualized.

Record Earnings: MPLX had record Revenue, Net Income, EBITDA, and DCF in Q1 '17.

Management has achieved triple-digit growth in all 4 categories for the company over the past 4 quarters, via its rapid expansion of assets:

2017 Guidance Revised Upward: On the Q4 '16 earnings report, management issued guidance ranges for 2017, which they just revised upward, on the Q1 '17 report - EBITDA by $200M, DCF by +$100M, and Net Income by $50M.

We prepared this table, in order to show the % growth ranges for these new figures - 20% to 30% for EBITDA, 4% to 17% for DCF, and a whopping 136% to 200% for Net Income. The Distribution guidance remained at 12% to 15% growth:

Here's the latest breakdown of organic growth Capex by region and business segment - management is allocating 49% of its investment funds to the prolific Marcellus region.

This explains the increased guidance - these expansion projects should all start producing in 2017; some of them are already in operation:

Management is also decreasing MPLX's commodity exposure, via emphasizing a fee-based business model, and by hedging the company's exposure.

Natural Gas price exposure is $.05/weighted gallon, which equals around 1.5% of MPLX's low end 2017 DCF guidance of $1185M, and Crude Oil exposure is minimal:

Performance & Analysts Targets: MPLX had been outperforming the market and the Alerian MLP ETF, (NYSEARCA:AMLP), earlier in 2017, but with crude's recent pullback, MPLX, like many other dividend-paying Basic Materials stocks, has underperformed.

Therein lies the opportunity - MPLX is now over 12% below analysts' lowest price target of $33.33:

Valuations: We've updated this midstream valuations table, which also includes some midstream firms we've covered in recent articles, such as Enable Midstream Partners LP, (NYSE:ENBL), Summit Midstream Partners LP, (NYSE:SMLP), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX), and Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), in addition to Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP), DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DCP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

Although its yield is below the group average, MPLX has the highest distribution coverage factor in the group, excepting KMI, which slashed its payouts. Its Price/Book of 1.26 is the 3rd lowest in the group, and is far below the group average of 1.93.

(We didn't include KMI's distribution yield and coverage in the averages below due to them being outliers.)

Financials: Management has improved its ROA, ROE, and Operating Margin over the past 3 quarters. Although they took on more debt, to help finance the recent acquisitions, their Net Debt/EBITDA ratio actually improved, due to higher EBITDA.

MPLX has the 3rd lowest Debt/Equity ratio in this group. Their improved ROA and ROE still trails the group average though. (They also don't report current assets and liabilities on quarterly releases.)

Debt & Liquidity: The firm has ample liquidity, with virtually all of its borrowing capacity available. Debt jumped to $6.655B, from $4.423B, in Q1 '17, in order to finance recent acquisitions, but, as shown in the previous table, is still below peer group averages.

