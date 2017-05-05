Oil Continues To Dive

It's been a bad couple of weeks for crude oil (USO). Less than a month ago, NYMEX crude went for as much as $54/barrel. Since then, the price has dropped 20% basically in a straight line. On Thursday, oil bulls were smarting, as crude dropped from $47.50 to $45.50.

That wasn't the end of the sell-off though, as prices suddenly accelerated to the downside late Thursday night:

At this writing - around midnight eastern - oil is off another 3%, taking its losses to 8% over the past 24 hours. So far, there is no immediate explanation for the latest plunge. I imagine that by Friday morning, the media will come up with some justification for the latest decline. Though, I'd argue, none was really needed. Oil had busted long-running technical support, and the selling is now feeding on itself. As you can see, once $47 went down, it became likely on a technical basis that sellers would crush oil further yet:

I'd been nibbling on some oil stocks for dollar-cost averaging purposes recently. I had members asking me if I was taking further action on those on Thursday - but no, I wasn't. Once support falls, you have to get out of the way; there's a place for knife-catching, but it usually isn't in the commodity pit.

The independent oil and gas names got smacked Thursday, with 3 to 5% losses across the board. More levered players such as Chesapeake (CHK) got hit for 7%+ losses. Unless there's a sharp reversal in oil between Thursday night and trading on Friday, we should expect another rough day for oil stocks.

Why Is This Happening?

Crude initially rallied, like most other commodities, following Trump's victory. That made sense; in the context of a reflationary swing, there should be more demand for oil. If we needed more copper, iron ore and other such commodities that popped with Trump's victory, oil deserved to rally as well.

Throw in some OPEC supply management with actual teeth, and the oil market looked quite bullish. However, the story started to break down around year-end. Oil tried to spike twice, but failed to top levels seen earlier in 2016. Many other elements of the Trump trade - such as banks and industrials - soared far beyond where they'd been earlier in the year. Oil, however, couldn't clear prior resistance.

As the Trump trade started to waver in March, oil quickly gave way. It plunged back to the trendline, as historically large oil long futures positions were liquidated. In March, however, with continued OPEC restraint, a weak dollar, and a bounce-back in optimism on the Trump trade, oil was able to right the ship. It steadied itself at the key support level and moved back up to as high as $54.

That would be as far as oil would get though. And that wasn't far enough. Oil had made a lower low, and was running out of momentum. Throw in more Trump doubts, some new weakness in China, and a dimming of geopolitical concerns, and the buy-case has diminished for oil. Other commodities such as gold, silver, and various softs have all started to dive in recent days, and oil traders saw the writing on the wall; $60 wasn't coming on this cycle, so best to sell before it broke down.

Thursday finally busted the key support level, and for the moment at least we're now in freefall. I've heard many bulls out defending oil's fundamentals over the course of the past 24 hours. But it simply doesn't matter in the short-run. In a hotly-traded sentimental market, technicals rule the immediate price action.

What's The Trade?

For now, the trade isn't in crude oil directly, unless you know what you're doing in that market specifically and have tight risk control. These sorts of extended plunges are most dangerous for most people to trade.

The big-cap oil companies have hardly declined with oil yet. Exxon (XOM), for example, has basically traded pinned at $82 for many weeks now.

XOM data by YCharts

Now that the market has decided that oil is now a sub-$50 commodity again, look for a quick whack into the high 70s. Maybe XOM is a short if you're nimble. If you're looking to add to positions, Friday is unlikely to be the day to do it. Patience will get you a better price.

I've been slowly putting together a position in BP (BP). Alas, oil is down more than 10% since I started buying, and BP itself hasn't budged. Again, I'm not going to commit any more capital here until it gets significantly cheaper (or oil bounces a lot):

BP data by YCharts

Some of the smaller oil & gas names have really taken a hit, however. Within these names, Friday might be a good time to go shopping - particularly if there are more 3-5% declines across the board. Watch the quality of the balance sheet closely though; a 20% decline in oil over the course of a month is no laughing matter. Make sure the player you consider buying can still make their debt payments if $44 is the new price of oil going forward.

Emerging Markets To Get Hit?

One thing that has really surprised me is that there are few if any signs of concern out of emerging markets. It seems that since people have determined that Trump won't be protectionist, and that global inflation is coming, investors have stopped worrying entirely.

Take Colombia (GXG) for example. In 2014-15, this market traded with oil virtually tick for tick. Every slight wiggle lower in oil caused a run on the Peso and Colombian stocks. Now, however? Nada:

GXG data by YCharts

Just to keep up with oil, Colombia would have to fall below the December low - which is more than 10% down from here. I own a lot of Colombian stocks (which I have long-term capital gains status on mostly) so I'm not going to dump them here. But risk/reward is quite bad for adding positions, and opportunistic traders could short the ETF.

Or take Nigeria (NGE), whose economy's exports are roughly 90% oil. Once again, where's the concern?

NGE data by YCharts

Sure, Nigeria was down on Thursday, but it has a lot farther to fall to keep up with oil. You can make a similar argument for Russia (RSX) as well:

RSX data by YCharts

If oil is going to new 52-week lows, Russia isn't staying up here. You can be sure of that.

Junk Bond Mania To End?

SA author The Heisenberg has labored diligently to explain the correlation between oil and high yield bonds. I'll refer you to his work rather than repeating it here.

Let me just point out that high-yield bonds (HYG) seem completely oblivious to the latest decline in oil:

HYG data by YCharts

It's worth taking a long hard reflective pause if you own junk bond ETFs at this point. HYG, for example, yields just 5.1%. Given the levels of distress in energy, physical retail, restaurants, and other sectors of the economy, it's worth considering if this low spread to higher-quality bonds is really sufficient to justify the level of risk you're taking. Junk bonds are going to go much lower if oil settles in the low 40s.

As for the S&P 500, this is a strong bull market. It's risky to try to predict tops. Until early this week, it seemed bulls had a fairly easy path on up to 2,500. However, a sudden breakdown in the energy complex (with a side of REIT panic selling) might be enough to throw a spanner in the works. 2017 hasn't been an exciting year for the general US equity market so far, but oil may help bring some much needed volatility back into the picture.

