Herbalife Q1: Not So Good

The 10-Q reveals shipped Volume Points in China were down about 3%, not Up 17%.

On the face of it, the Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) press release for 2017 Q1 looked surprisingly good. They handily beat expectations for both revenue and earnings and the stock jumped after hours. However, I've learned that the real story for Herbalife is not in the press release but in the 10-K.

As a Herbalife watcher, there were three areas of interest to me.

Whether China would rebound after its steep Q4 decline. What signs of stress resulting from the FTC requirements are visible in North America? How many Preferred Members has the company had signed up?

Little Trouble in Big China

China Volume Points in 2016 Q4 were down 11% Y/Y. Was this the start of a trend or a statistical aberration? The newly released 2017 Q1 results listed China at 182.0 million Volume Points, up 17% Y/Y. What could be wrong with that? As usual the answer takes a little digging.

The three tables below show the Volume Points, Dollars and Cost per VP for each quarter going back to 2014 Q3. I'll draw your attention to the Cost per VP table and specifically China.

When looking at China the first thing you will notice is that the Cost per VP in China is much higher than anywhere else in the world, but that is a mystery for another day. If you follow along the China line you will see the cost per VP ranges from $1.50 to $1.35 (Avg $1.44) until it gets to 2017 Q1 when it suddenly drops down to $1.18 per VP.

That seems strange? Has Herbalife been discounting heavily in China or perhaps the exchange rate has moved dramatically? The answer is on page 29 of the 10-Q as shown below.

Let's take a closer look at the latter part of that statement:

"Volume points also includes certain sales orders that were not shipped to or received by the Members and their customers by the end of the first quarter of 2017, and therefore not recorded as net sales for the first quarter of 2017 and will be recognized in net sales during the subsequent quarter."

Simply stated, Herbalife is claiming volume points in Q1 that were not shipped in Q1. Those sales will be recognized as revenue in Q2, which is where the Volume Points belong.

How much are we talking about? Well the average cost per VP in China was $1.44 for the period shown in the above chart (2014 Q3 - 2016 Q4). If we divide the actual reported Q1 sales in China ($215.6 million) by the historical average cost per VP ($1.44), we get 149.7 million Volume Points, not the 182 million that Herbalife is claiming.

Herbalife claim amounts to Q1 Volume Points growth in China of 17% by including approximately 32.5 million Volume Points of product that wasn't shipped in the quarter. If we calculate the YoY Volume Point growth in China for Q1 using the actual number of Volume Points shipped, it is quite a different story.

In 2016 Q1 Volume Points for China were 155.2 million. If we use the actual number of VP's shipped in 2017 Q1 the YoY "growth" in China is -3.5%, a swing of over 20% from the number claimed in the press release.

How can Herbalife get away with doing this? Volume Points are a company metric that are not regulated. If they don't claim the revenue for the fantasy Volume Points they are not in violation of accounting practices. Just another Herbalife trick, big headline, small footnote.

The company claims, "Such timing differences are routine, but were heightened for China's first quarter by the price increase announcement." Looking back over the cost per VP in the table above you will not see any swings near the magnitude of the one which took place in China in 2017 Q1.

Meanwhile, Back in the USA

With the implementation of the FTC requirements entering its final phase the shorts have been looking for signs that it is taking a toll on the US business. North America sales declined 7% YoY to $229.8 million in Q1. Troublesome to be sure, but the two numbers that are keeping Herbalife executives up at night are these:

A) North America New Members

The table below shows the number of new Herbalife members in the North America region each quarter over the last three years.

Over the past three years the average for the first quarter is 77,573 new members. In Q1 of 2017, the number of new members in North America plunged 76% to 18,652. North America is the only geography afflicted with a decline of this magnitude.

B) North America Sales Leaders

The table below shows the number of Sales Leaders in North America for each quarter over the past three years, with an average of 87,487 for Q1.

The number of Sales Leaders in Q1 of 2017 declined 31% from the prior three-year average and 24% from Q1 of 2016. Can Herbalife lose 24% of its sales leaders YoY without a significant impact to its sales in coming quarters?

Preferred Member Count

In the Q1 earnings call Richard Goudis (COO) stated, "the total number of preferred customers is approximately 360,000 people." Given this broad statement I assume this total includes all the Preferred Members recruited in India over the last 4 months. See my article "How Herbalife Fooled Wall Street with its Preferred Member Numbers" The company also declined to answer the questions I submitted via e-Mail on the topic of Preferred Members, see here.

Richard Goudis further stated, "since January 13, when segmentation became available, at sign-up from the U.S. members, 80% of our new members are signing up as preferred members." This harkens back to the old claims in the 2016 statement of average gross compensation which implies that 84% of members are discount buyers and the remaining 16% are sales leaders.

But where are all the "discount buyers"? At 84% of the 77,753 (Q1 average new members) we should have about 65,300 new Preferred Members joining in Q1 to be in keeping with the 3yr historical average. Instead we have 14,921 (80% of 18,652), a shortfall of 50,000 consumers seeking a discount on Herbalife products. In essence, about ¾ of the "discount buyer" group have gone missing in Q1.

Conclusion

Herbalife had a strong Q1 and the market has embraced it, sending the stock up 7% in the after hours. Had Herbalife stated a 3% decline in their China Volume Points vs. a highly questionable 17% increase, the reaction would have been quite different.

I don't think anyone disputes that Herbalife can operate profitably in its less regulated form, a system which operates in countries that account for 80% of its worldwide revenue. It has been doing this successfully for decades and is not likely to change.

The real test is whether Herbalife can function in North America under the fully implemented FTC regulations. With North America sales down 7%, new members down 76%, new Sales Leaders down 24% it would seem that the FTC regulations are having a significant effect on the recruiting engine of the company.

In a few weeks, all the FTC requirements will be implemented and Herbalife must finally track all retail sales. Whether distributors thrive in this new environment remains to be seen. If the huge decrease in new members experienced in Q1 continues, it won't be long before the distributors start to feel the pain of decreasing commissions and it will take its toll on the organization.

