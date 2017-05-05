LivaNova: Long-Term Value

With the stock up 40% since late 2016, there could be some profit taking on this name, but I still see great value in this name as long – term.

On 3rd May 2017, LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) reported mixed Q1 2017 results. Revenues slightly missed while EPS beat, thanks to a good cost control in R&D and SG&A expenses.

The stock closed up 4% given the bearish sentiment into the results and the announcement of the acquisition of Caisson Interventional, which has been appreciated by the market.

Q1/2017 results

LivaNova reported Q1/20177 sales of $285M, 1% below consensus expectation, while EPS of $0.71 were 4.5% higher than consensus, driven by a good Opex control by the management. FY 17 guidance has been updated to reflect the dilution from the acquisition of Caisson Interventional. LivaNova expects an Adjusted EPS for 2017 between $3.10 and $3.30, taking into account $0.15 of dilution for the acquisition.

Main takeaways from the quarter

Despite it's well understood that 2017 will be a "year of transition" for LivaNova, I think that the corporate signals from the Q1/2017 results are encouraging.

In my previous article on LivaNova, related to the Neuromodulation business, I said:

"Looking forward, LivaNova will launch the next-generation VNS device in H2/2017, called SenTiva, which should benefit from a smaller size and from a full body MRI compatibility, thus I think it’s reasonable to expect a high single digit growth for the Neuromodulation division in 2017 and beyond.”

LivaNova reported strong result for this division in Q1/2017. Neuromodulation sales were $87M, showing 7.7% organic growth YoY, driven by a solid performance of Aspire SR across both U.S. and Europe. It’s also worth noting that LivaNova has also submitted the filing application for their new VNS device, SenTiva, to the FDA, which will help to further accelerate the momentum in H2/2017.

Related to the CRM business, I said:

“Despite LivaNova announced at recent Q4/2016 results to have received the approval for this IS4 standard, I’m a bit skeptical about the opportunity for LivaNova in this segment. It seems that they always need to catch-up with their competitors because CRM is a market dominated by large US Medtech companies with significantly larger R&D and market resource compared to LivaNova. Thus, I think that a conservative assumption is assuming 0% growth for the foreseeable future for LivaNova in CRM.”

LivaNova reported weak result for this division in Q1/2017. CRM sales were $58M, showing -3% organic growth YoY, driven by a weak performance of the ICDs which compensated a good momentum of newly launched products (PLATINUM CRT-D and KORA250). I think that these results confirm my skepticism about the profile of this division and I still believe that the new CEO should think about a potential disposal of this franchise.

Related to the Cardiopulmonary (CP) franchise, I said:

“I estimate that the CP division will show a limited organic growth in 2017 and that could come back to 3/4% growth in 2018 and thereafter.”

CP sales were $107M, showing -2.5% organic growth in Q1/2017. The performance of the CP division has been weaker than my expectations in Q1/2017, but the management seems to have made some progress related the remediation plan for their 3T cooler business. LIVN received CE mark for this remediation procedure, thus I believe this franchise will accelerate over the coming quarters.

Lastly, related to the Heart Valves franchise, I said:

“Thus, assuming that the mechanical valves and the old Tissue valves will continue to decline at mid to high single digit in 2017 and beyond, the key growth drivers for the division will be the Perceval Valves, which should generate at least 80-100M of sales in 2018. On the back of these assumptions, The Hearth Valves business should achieve at least a mid to high single digit growth in 2017 and beyond.”

LivaNova reported mixed result for this division in Q1/2017. HV sales were $31M, showing -0.8% organic growth YoY, driven by a weak performance of the traditional tissue valves which compensated a good momentum of their newly sutureless valves (PERCEVAL). Thus, it will be fundamental for the management to stabilize the traditional tissue valves franchise over the coming quarters and their messages from the conference call suggest that they are optimistic to be near an inflection point for this division.

“Let's talk about tissue valves. I think we're continuing to make headway here. I'll focus on the two positives for a second. Perceval continues to have strong double-digit growth and particularly in the U.S. And the decline in mechanical heart valves, which was high double-digits for a long time, is starting to get down into the mid to high single-digit range. So we're getting back mechanical heart valves towards what we call the market decline rate which is something we've talked about in the past. The continuing disappointment for us is the traditional tissue valves. Again, we're working on that. I consider this one of the big challenges for the organization. The whole portfolio was underinvested in and under-focused on for a long time. And I think we're continuing to see some of the fallout from mitral flow. But this is a focus area for us as a management team. And while we continue to focus on Perceval, which we believe, as a sutureless valve, is differentiated in the market, getting the tissue valve stabilized probably in the second half is an important focus for us.” Source: LivaNova’s Q1/2017 Conference Call

Lastly, LivaNova announced the acquisition of the remaining 51% stake in Caisson for up to $72M. Caisson is a leading company which is developing a novel transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR), which could become a multi-billion market given the unmet need and the lack of approved products for this indication. The acquisition will imply some near term dilution on earnings ($15c in 2017 and 2018), but it could become transformative for the future growth of LivaNova. More information about the mitral valves replacement market can be found in this interesting article.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals are encouraging, with some good messages related to the Neuromodulation Division and the acquisition of Caisson, despite some weaknesses related to the CRM franchise. With the stock up 40% since late 2016 and not trading anymore at discount to its 2 years average historical P/E, there could be some profit taking on this name, but I still see great value in this name as long – term investment. You can found here a more comprehensive quantitative valuation of the company.

