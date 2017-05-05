How To Trade Cars.com Spin-Off

Introduction

We recently wrote two articles on Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) (here and here). We initially recommended the stock on the 31 st of January when it was trading at $22.69. Today the stock is priced at $25.03 (10.1% gain as opposed to 4.7% for the S&P500). We recommended the stock based on the restructuring that is going on. We mentioned that within a few months, Tegna was going to spin-off Cars.com and this event will bring more visibility to the company's assets. We assigned a value of $39 per share based on a sum of the parts valuation. Today we update our recommendation and provide a valuation for the new shares of CARS, the "new" shares of Tegna, and an eventual valuation in case CareerBuilder is sold.

Cars.com spinoff

The slide below summarizes the transaction.

(Source: Company presentation)

Today announced Tegna Board of Directors has approved the previously announced spin-off of Cars.com, which will create two publicly traded companies: TEGNA and CARS (Cars.com). The spin-off will be effected through a pro rata distribution of all outstanding shares of Cars.com to TEGNA stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2017 (the "Record Date"). Stockholders will retain their TEGNA shares and receive one share of Cars.com for every three shares of TEGNA stock they own on the Record Date. Cars.com shares are expected to begin "regular way" trading on June 1, 2017.

Prior to the separation, Cars.com will make a one-time cash distribution of $650M to TEGNA. Cars.com expects to enter into new credit facilities with borrowing capacity of approximately $900 million and expects a portion of the facilities will remain undrawn at closing. It intends to invest in organic growth initiatives and selective acquisitions to create shareholder value and does not anticipate paying a cash dividend.

It is expected that TEGNA's existing credit facility will remain in place following the transaction, and the company expects to target long-term leverage levels in line with its peers. The company intends to use the $650 million tax free distribution from Cars.com and cash flow from operations to reduce leverage and, to that end, will extinguish its current share repurchase program, with plans to reassess in the future (this seems to be a change of direction compared to the previous slide where the company mentioned that they would repurchase shares after the spin-off). TEGNA expects to pay a regular cash dividend of $0.28 per share annually (from the current $0.56). The company intends to continue investing in organic and strategic growth opportunities and also intends to maintain the financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions when appropriate.

Considering that Tegna has approximately 215 million shares outstanding, the Cars.com spinoff should have approximately 71.6 million shares. Upon completion of the separation, TEGNA will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TGNA and Cars.com will trade regular way on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CARS.

Strategic fit

Why this makes sense? The two companies are different. Although they can both be considered media companies, the underlying businesses are strategically very different. Further, the two companies have different growth trajectories and different types of assets. Therefore, by separating them, the management will be able to focus on their respective strengths. Also, and most important for our thesis, by valuing the companies separately, shareholders will gain in value and will keep the security that best fits its criteria.

Cars.com value

Tegna has a current market cap of $5.4B, which summed up to the current debt of $3.6B, gives us an enterprise value of approximately $9B. Considering that the company will "lose" Cars.com but will gain $650M through the dividend, the stock price should and will move. Here we try to assess how it should move to establish potential trading strategies. In our previous article, we assigned a value of $4.3B to Cars.com (in line with today).

In the latest financial report, Tegna mentions that the digital business is comprised by cars.com and Career Builder. In 2016, this segment achieved $1.4B in operating revenues. The below screenshot, taken from the company annual report, shows the main figures. The digital segment generated operating income of $230M (EBIT). It is important to note that this figure is not only related to cars.com but also the other digital businesses. The company writes "the increase was driven by continued revenue growth at Cars.com of $37 million, or 6%, G/O Digital of $28 million or 94% (due to combination of a new commercial agreement which started in mid 2015 and organic growth) and CareerBuilder of $16 million, or 2%."

(Source: Tegna annual report)

Further, at page 47, the company writes that Cars.com's 2016 annual revenue was approximately $633M, representing a growth of 6% compared to 2015. CareerBuilder's 2016 annual revenue was approximately $714 million (Tegna owns 53% of the company). Cars.com growth is slowing down, but it is still robust. In 2015, the adjusted EBITDA margin for Cars.com was 40% (growing from 23% in 2014 and 18% in 2013). Therefore, considering that revenues and costs for the digital segment have grown at a similar pace, we can assume a similar EBITDA margin. See below for a pro-forma income statement.

(Source: Company presentation)

Therefore, in 2016 cars.com should have an adjusted EBITDA of $253M, up from $238M in 2015. See below for a pro-forma income statement.

(Source: Tegna annual report)

Stock prices post spin-off

In order to get a better understanding of the potential value of Cars.com, we look at various competitors. As the company reports, EBITDA multiples paid for companies listed below range from mid-teens to low-twenties.

Thoma Bravo reached an agreement to acquire TRADER Corporation in July 2016 for $1.2bn

XIO Group acquired J.D. Power in April 2016 for $1.1bn

IHS acquired CarProof in December 2015 for $460mm

Cox Enterprises acquired DealerTrack in June 2015 for $4.5bn

If we look at currently listed entities we can find the follow EV/EBITDA multiples. Let's compare these numbers with the current valuation of Auto Trader Group PLC. This UK company engages in the digital businesses, selling online procurement site for automotives. The company sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, trucks and insurance products. Therefore, it looks like it could be a very appropriate comparison. Over the last year, Auto Trader increased its revenues to £282M (+10%), its EBITDA to £182M (+16%) and net income to $127M (+1200%; source: 4-Traders). Again, it looks like a very similar company. The company's enterprise value is currently trading at 20.4X the expected EBITDA for 2017 and 18.5X the EBITDA for 2018 (source: 4-traders). Hence, the valuation multiples proposed by Tegna look appropriate. We assign an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.5.

Hence, 17.5 * $253M = $4.4B. From this figure, we need to deduct the $650M dividend for Tegna that will come from debt, so the market cap will be approximately $3.75B. Finally, dividing this value by 71.6 million shares, we should get a stock price of $52 upon listing.

By contrast, Tegna has a current EV of $9B, so post spin-off should go to an EV of $5.25B. Considering that it will have approximately $3B in debt (current $3.65B - the $650M dividend), the market cap should be $2.25B that, divided by 215M shares, should bring the stock price down to approximately $10.4 a share. Hence, at this stock price, the new dividend yield would be approximately 2.7% (new dividend will be $0.28 yearly), in line with the current yield.

CareerBuilder.com

The company is also exploring strategic alternatives for CareerBuilder.com. Back in January, we valued the website at $1.2B. We reached this conclusion by comparing the valuations achieved by LinkedIn (NYSE: LNKD) when it was acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a price tag of $26.2B.

As Reuters pointed out, rumors spread out that private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire CareerBuilder for more than $1B. Apparently, GTCR has prevailed in an auction for CareerBuilder, and is in the process of trying to finalize the terms of a deal, the people said this week, cautioning that it is still possible that the negotiations end without an agreement. The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. TEGNA and Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) declined to comment while GTCR, CareerBuilder and McClatchy (NYSE: MNI) did not respond to requests for comment.

This news, if proven correct, would confirm our valuation of the website and would further support the value of TEGNA. GTCR is considering an offer of "more than $1B", so a valuation of $1.25B looks plausible and in line with our previous estimates. The company would obtain 53% of $1.25B or $660M.

Hence, if all these go through, Tegna would be in a position to reduce its debt down to a manageable $2.3B. We would be left with a company that has an EV of $4.55B for yearly revenues of $2B, and an EBITDA of $880M (as of 2016, $806M operating income, and $52M and $22M for depreciation and amortization). Hence, a multiple EV/EBITDA of 5.2X and a revenue multiple of 2.275X. Compare these valuation with other media companies such as Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) or Scripps Networks (NYSE: SNI). Figures sourced from 4-traders. The former company increased its revenues by 1.5%, while the latter increased its revenues by 10%.

DISCA and SNI trade at:

- EV/EBITDA 2017 of 7.29X and 8.26 respectively, for an average of 7.775, or 50% higher than Tegna.

- EV/Sales 2017 of 2.68X and 3.36X respectively, for an average of 3.02, or 32% higher than Tegna.

Therefore, post restructuring, Tegna would be undervalued by approximately by 32 to 50%. These calculations are based on partial data, so we would be interested to know what our readers think.

Conclusion

Tegna is going through a profound restructuring. Within a month cars.com will be listed and Career Builder could be sold to GTCR. Based on the currently available data, we expect Cars.com to have a post spin-off EV of $4.4B, a market cap of $3.75B for a stock price of $52. Post spin-off, we expect Tegna to have a stock price of $10.4 and offer a dividend yield of 2.7%. Considering that Career Builder should have a value of about $1.25B, based on comparables, the fair value of Tegna would be approximately $14 per share, or 35% higher than our current estimates. Investors can play this spin-off in many ways, depending on where the securities of CARS and TGNA will be trading.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading.

