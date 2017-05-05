Vertex Q1 2017: Strong Signals

I like the story, but I think the risk/reward is much less compelling than few months ago and I will wait for a better (re)entry point later during the year.

Last week, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) reported better-than-expected Q1/2017 results, driven by a solid performance for both Orkambi and Kalydeco.

The stock closed up 1% because expectations were high into the quarter and the market seems still focused on the next key pipeline readouts related to the triple combo.

Q1/2017 results

Vertex reported Q1/2017 Adjusted sales of $482M, 5% ahead of consensus expectation, while EPS were $0.41, 30% ahead of consensus. FY 17 guidance has been upgraded related to Kalydeco, while the guidance for Orkambi and the Opex remained unchanged. In summary, it’s unlikely that we will see any changes in the consensus numbers for Vertex after this reporting season.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q1/2017 results have been really positive for two key reasons:

The performance of the key growth drivers of Vertex has been better than expected. The management’s tone during the conference call was very bullish related to the key pipeline readouts which will happen over the coming months.

Kalydeco sales were $186M, $11M higher than street expectations, driven by a solid performance in both US and EU and thanks to a favorable one-time reimbursement income of $9M. As a result of this one-off income and a stronger than expected underlying performance, Vertex increased the guidance for 2017 for Kalydeco to $710-730M, which is an increase of $20M compared to the previous one.

Orkambi sales were $264M, $12M higher than street expectations, driven by a solid performance in US, which compensated a weak uptake in Germany. In addition to that, the uptake of the drug in the newly approved segment (i.e. 6-11 year old) has been better than expected, with higher persistence and compliance rates compared to the adult population. The key upside risk related to Orkambi sales in 2017 is the potential reimbursement approval in France. If this will happen before year end, I think Vertex could beat its guidance of $1.1-1.3B for Orkambi sales in 2017.

Lastly, Vertex’s management was bullish about the potential clinical profile of their triple combo in both het/min population and a homozygotes population. In particular they extended the duration of the trial related to the combo of the next-gen corrector VX-152 with with tez/iva to four weeks from two weeks, and I believe this move bodes well at least for the drug’s safety profile.

“Maybe just to back up a little bit and remind you that we have four different triple regimen combos that are in clinical trials. We sort of think of them in two ways, VX-440 and VX-152 are the first wave; they're in Phase II trials. And as you know, those trials have two parts, both a het/min population and a homozygotes population. And then the second wave is VX-659 and VX-445, and those are in Phase I trials, but the Phase I trials have a patient component as well. Before I answer your specific question, I would just say that we're very pleased with the progression of those – all four trials, they are all on time, or actually a little ahead of schedule, to deliver results for the first three in the second half of this year, and the final one, VX-445, in the beginning of next year. With respect to VX-152 and your question now, the initial studies of VX-152, both parts, het/mins and homozygotes, were designed to be two-week dosing studies. Based on the tolerability profile that we've seen so far, we decided to extend the duration of the second trial, the homozygous trial, to four weeks, and the reason for that is, it's just going to give us more patient information upon which to make the best decision about which one or several of these we're going to take forward into Phase 3 next year.”

Source: Vertex’s Q1/2017 Conference Call.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been really good, with some positive messages related to the key existing growth drivers and the key assets in the pipeline. I like Vertex’s investment case, but, as discussed here, I think the risk/reward is much less compelling than few months ago and I will wait for a better (re)entry point later during the year.

