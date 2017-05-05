Transocean: Not Enough Margin Of Safety

Risks:

The deterioration in business trends continue. As we see, the large debt of $11B, is an issue. So is the decline in revenues and income.

Of course, if the price of the business is sufficiently discounted, then the shares could be attractive.

RIG data by YCharts

Liquidity:

The company's current assets are $5B while the total liabilities are just $8B. The liquidity is pretty strong. Although, I would like to see it even higher or greater than 2x.

Earnings:

The company is now heading into the second year of losses.

FY 2017 -.59 and

Est 2018 -1.05. (Marketsmith)

In fact, earnings are down 98% this quarter. And with the trends in oil, it's hard to make the case for a quick turnaround in the business.

Dividend: The business no longer supports a dividend due to the debt, cashflow, and capital expenses.

Secondary Valuation Metrics:

It is encouraging to see that the company is trading at a discount to book value and p/e. However, these are secondary valuation metrics.

First of all, the p/e is not relevant as the company no longer has yearly earnings. As for book value, due to the industry downturn, the assets on which the book value is based, should be discounted to give the investor a margin of safety.

RIG Market Cap data by YCharts

Technical Overview:

Serious Technical breakdown:

The shares are breaking down technically. We see the share price below the 20, 50, and 200 -day moving averages. Unfortunately, the shares are heading to the $9.50 level and possibly all the way back to the $9-$8.60 level. And this is consistent with what we see for the price of oil.

RIG data by YCharts

Oil:

Obviously, Transocean is going to closely follow the price of oil. And as we saw with the breakdown in the shares of RIG, oil is also breaking down.

Waiting for a proper base is the intelligent course of action in investing. Buying stocks or commodities as they fall ie "buying a falling knife" is a dangerous strategy with low probabilities.

(NYSEARCA:USO) USO data by YCharts

Strategy: Today's Price $10.45

Shareholders: If I owned the shares, I would look to sell the $11.50 calls on RIG.

Sell: The $11.50 calls of June 2 are priced at .15

The small premium shows that there is very little optimism that the shares will return to this ($11.50) level soon.

If the shares trade to $11.65, the investor would make a 30 day return of 12% or annualized at 144% from today's' price level of ~10.45

As an Investment: There is still not enough margin of safety to begin purchasing the shares. Earnings are too weak, there is no dividend, the debt is quite large and the cashflow is shrinking. It's too early and too risky to buy the shares now.

As a Trade: It's too early to initiate a trade in the shares because of the technical breakdown. If the shares are headed to $9.50 and or $8.60, then the risk/ reward for a trade would suggest that patience is the recommended course of action.

I recommend waiting and will update in the future if there is a better opportunity for profit.

Conclusion: Earnings trends at Transocean provide no support for the shares. Along with oil, RIG is now breaking down on a technical basis and better profit opportunities will occur in the future.

