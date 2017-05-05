Bank Of America - Sell

Don't buy Bank of America but enjoy the fact that you might buy it lower soon.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines the word 'sell' as the act 'to sell something to someone else in return for money'.

As boring and obvious as it might sound, it's always good to think about the benefits of selling an asset. The two biggest benefits are to reduce/eliminate risk and to have some cash to invest in assets that give you the chance to outperform the market.

In this article, I will review a few key indicators that tell us to stay away from Bank of America (BAC). I used these indicators in almost all of my finance related articles like my previous Bank of America articles.

The first graph applies to the entire economy. It shows two leading indicators. Both regional manufacturing surveys and the official ISM manufacturing index are showing serious signs of weakness. Leading indicators predict coincident indicators like industrial production, new orders etc. They are the first thing you want to look at when analyzing the economy or sectors/industries.

At this point, I am still bullish, but the odds of a slower economy are rising. Especially considered the size of the drop in April.

One of the reasons why this is a problem for Bank of America, is the great dependence on the so-called 'reflation' trend. In this case, we are talking about government stimulus and higher economic growth.

The yield curve (as shown below), is not buying this whole reflation trade. The curve is flattening since December of 2016, just one month after the election. It's no surprise that bank stocks are not able to outperform the market (blue line).

In addition to higher economic growth (leading indicators), we also need higher input costs to get reflation/inflation. That being said, it's a strong warning sign that commodities are falling.

Slower US growth, the idea that Trump's tax cuts might not be as great as expected, and the risk of a delayed infrastructure plan are not the only reason why commodities are falling. The leading Chinese manufacturing PMI dropped to a mere 50.3 points in April. One of the lowest levels since 2016 and a tremendous drag on commodities. On a side note: it's almost impossible to get a cyclical commodity rally without the participation of China. There is no way around it.

This is clearly visible when looking at Treasury inflation protected bonds and the spread between junk bonds and government bonds (graph 1 & 2 below).

Treasury inflation protected bonds have lost momentum after peaking in December. The same is visible in the second part of the graph. Junk bonds are not able to outperform treasury bonds. Even though government bonds are not performing very well (+2.4% YTD). Especially lower commodities are a big drag on high yield bonds. Between 15-20% of all bond holdings are commodity related.

Conclusion

I've been long Bank of America this year. However, a few weeks ago, the signs of underperformance started to get clearer. At this point, I strongly believe that you don't want to own this stock over the next few weeks/months.

US economic growth could be peaking while Chinese leading indicators are almost back in contraction territory. That being said, it's no surprise that cyclical commodities are either peaking (base metals), or selling-off (crude oil). This is killing the reflation trade through lower inflation expectations and underperformance of high risk bonds (highly correlated to banks).

Combining all macro factors, I don't see why I should be owning the stock at this point. Especially because Bank of America is a stock that tends to outperform its peers during strong periods while underperforming during times like these.

My advice is to stay away at this point. You won't regret ignoring the stock at this point. Mainly because you will get much better entries once the fundamental story turns.

Regarding the long term traders, I can say that you should not sell if you bought at very 'low' prices. Enjoy your dividends and the fact that you might be able to add at lower prices.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen.

