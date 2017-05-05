AT&T: Buy The Pullback

Management responds with its own version of an unlimited data plan bundled with video.

The price pullback into my targeted buy region gives an opportunity for adding shares for current income and potential capital gains.

As an income and growth investor, I pay close attention to my holdings that have come under pricing pressure; I want to get a sense for an opportunity to add shares and increase my annual income. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has come under such pressure since the beginning of 2017 as the price has fallen nearly 13% as of this writing. I begin by reviewing the latest quarterly earnings report.

AT&T Mobility And Entertainment Segments

Competition in the telecommunications industry intensified in early 2017 as competitors offered unlimited data plans; this caused post paid subscriber losses in the AT&T Mobility Group operating segment. The company responded by offering unlimited plans of its own bundled with video. According to chief financial officer, John J. Stephens "trends are now back to where things stood before unlimited plans were reintroduced by our competitors back in February."

Mobility revenues were also affected by lower phone sales as the company sold 1 million fewer phones than a year earlier. Many customers brought their own devices to be connected instead of buying new.

Offsetting weakness in post-paid phone sales and service; the company added 2.1 million new subscribers driven by gains in Cricket Wireless prepaid, connected cars and tablets. The company grew its branded smartphone base by selling a half a million phones. Operating profitability increased as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) margins improved by 100 basis points.

The Entertainment Group segment revenues were stable, but expenses were higher due to storms on the west coast and margins were lower.

Source: AT&T

Business Solutions And International Segments

The business solutions segment was pressured by weak demand for legacy services and wireless equipment as U.S. business investment has remained low. The company met this weak business environment by cost-cutting and efficiencies. Operating profitability increased as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) margins improved 90 basis points as the company drove costs out of the business.

International was a bright spot in the quarter. Revenues grew a notable 15.7% in Latin American and Mexican operations as the company added customers and improved margins.

Adjusted Earnings And Free Cash Flow

Although consolidated revenues fell, adjusted earnings per share grew year-over-year by 2.8% to $0.74 as the company drove costs out of the business, and increased efficiencies resulting in improved operating income margins.

Cash from operations increased 16.5% to $9.2 billion which supported a hefty $6.0 billion in capital investments to maintain and improve the network and operations. Free cash-flow was $3.2 billion which covered a $3.0 billion dividend to shareholders. Although the dividend payout ratio was a high 93.9% for the quarter, the payout ratio typically is lower in subsequent quarters as free cash-flow is typically higher and the ratio should average around 70% for 2017. My takeaway from the quarter

Revenues were pressured, but the company continues to drive costs out of the business and operate more efficiently thereby increasing earnings and generating enough cash to invest in the business and cover the dividend. Although I did not like the revenue decline in the quarter, I am not going to let that distract me from the bigger picture.

The revenue decline in the first quarter is not going to affect the company's ability to pay the dividend in 2017 as a projected $18 billion in free cash flow should cover a $12.2 billion payout.

Management is confident in attaining earnings growth in the mid-single digits for the year despite low visibility on handset sales; as the company drives costs out of the business and increases network efficiencies.

Medium-term view

In addition to my short-term quarterly earnings observation, I review projections from an earnings and free cash flow perspective over a longer viewpoint to get a sense for dividend coverage in the future.

The orange line "F" denotes the estimated free-cash-flow rise (pink arrow) over the next three years by 15 analysts reporting to S&P Capital IQ. The area below the lowest line (yellow arrow) shows the dividend payout ratio. As you can see by looking at the spread between the orange line and the white line, free-cash-flow is projected to be on the rise at a faster pace than the dividend payout.

The figures in the pink rectangle show that the dividend is projected to be covered by free cash-flow in the medium term outlook.

Source: FastGraphs

Estimated average annual adjusted earnings growth by 29 analysts is 3.3% (pink arrow) over the next few years. These views are below what management is suggesting for the near-term which is mid-single digits earnings growth, but I can understand analysts being conservative.

Valuation estimate

In general, I am making investments now for 2018 and 2019. I use the FastGraphs valuation tool to get an idea of valuation from a price to earnings (P/E) perspective and what my annualized rate of return might be at the end of 2018. The 10-year normal P/E ratio for the stock is 13.8, and that seems reasonable. Should investors price shares, according to this historical ratio, at $41.40, I could expect to earn an annualized rate return of 8.65% or total rate of return of 14.82% (see pink arrow).

Valuation on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis

The main idea around using a DCF model is such: The value of a company is the sum of all the estimated future free cash flows discounted back to the present. The problem lies in estimating the future free cash flows, and there is no absolute answer; I believe it best to keep conservative when making these estimations.

The other judgment call is the discount rate. After estimating the free cash flows in the future, they must be discounted back to the present to account for the time value of money. Put differently; a dollar today is worth more than a dollar ten years from now because the dollar today can be invested to earn a return over the next ten years.

The discount rate can be looked at as an investor's personal annualized rate of return requirement. For example, a 2% return on a bank saving account balance; the 2% return is the discount rate.

For AT&T, I set my annual personal rate of return, or discount rate, at 8.0% in my view of the risks to future cash flows.

The inputs I used are:

Beginning free cash-flow per share 2.75 (end of 2016);

Free cash-flow growth at an annual rate of 3% over the next 10 years;

Perpetuity growth rate = 0.0% (I could have used GDP growth of 2%);

Discount rate = 8.0% (The rate of return I want);

Estimated stock value = $43/share.

I utilized 0% for the growth rate of free-cash-flow for years 11 and onward (Perpetuity growth rate) to keep the model conservative. I could have used 2% as the perpetuity growth rate, which is my projected growth rate of the U.S. economy. The inputs to the model are conservative, and there could be upside to the estimated stock value. $43 a share seems reasonable, and it's nearby the price projected by the FastGraphs forecasting tool, which we saw earlier. Also, 20 analysts reporting into Yahoo finance have a target price of $42.45.

Technical picture and setting the buy region

The 2-year price chart shows the stock is in an uptrend as it is contained within the 2-standard deviation channel (outer yellow lines) sloping up from left to right. The middle line is the linear regression line where equilibrium price could be considered. Prices above or below the linear regression line may be considered to be from overzealous buyers or sellers. Sellers have outnumbered buyers in the short-term since early April. I set my buy region around $36 and $37. I am looking to earn a 5.3% to 5.4% yield on newly purchased shares in this region.

Source: TD Ameritrade

What are the risks

Adverse economic conditions in U.S. or international markets can have an impact on consumer demand for products. AT&T is subject to Gross Domestic Product changes; should an economic recession occur, the value of shares could be much lower than today.

The final outcomes from FCC, Justice Department, federal, state or foreign government proceedings can impact the company's business proceedings.

The ability of the company to absorb revenue losses due to competition and alternative technologies and delivery methods.

The ability of the company to produce cash flow, and make capital expenditures to maintain network assets.

The company must be able to innovate and produce products to offset competition and stay ahead of the game.

The company must have access to capital to buy additional wireless spectrum and be competent in deploying new technologies.

The company must close its pending acquisition of Time Warner and continue to integrate Direct TV.

The company must be able to generate enough free cash-flow to cover the dividend.

The company needs to continue to grow earnings and maintain profit margins to prevent share price erosion.

The share price forecasted by price to earnings ratio, and discounted cash flow analysis, is only an estimation; market participants may ignore all fundamental and technical analysis performed in this article and push prices lower than expected.

The above noted risks is not inclusive of all the risks inherent in running AT&T, but failure to overcome risks can lead to share price erosion.

Bottom line

The miss on the top-line revenue number for the quarter and the lack of revenue guidance in the near term does not suggest to me the end of the growth in free cash flow and earnings; nor is the dividend now at risk because of a loss in handset and legacy product revenues.

The recent pullback is heading into my buy zone at $36 to $37 per share where the risk/reward ratio is favorable; the stock is a buy for my income portfolio. I would expect downside possibility to $35 while upside possibility to low $40's.

The role in my portfolio is current income with capital appreciation potential in expectations of share price recovery to the $40 area. This play is not considered a targeted compound annual dividend growth play in the near term, although a 2% annual dividend growth rate is expected.

I did not comment on the strategic initiatives management has planned for the company since it is out of the scope of this article. I do plan on a follow-up article in the future with my impressions on the strategic path of AT&T. If you would like to follow along, please hit the follow button at the top of the page to receive real- time alerts and emails noting new articles published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio asset mix, diversification. Readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or funds mentioned or recommended in this article. I am not a certified market technician or registered / certified financial planner. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change any time without notice. expressed on the website constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommenda