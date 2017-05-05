Air Liquide Adds Value As Lincoln Electric Moves Into Recovery Mode

Lincoln's forward EBITDA multiple is high, but that's not unusual in cyclical recoveries and the implied growth/total return is not out of line for a high-quality industrial name.

Lincoln Electric was already trading up as improving end-markets bolster the recovery story, but the deal for Air Liquide's welding business offers a strong business expansion/synergy angle as well.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) has continued to appreciate since my August 2016 piece, as investors have piled into a wide assortment of companies leveraged to an industrial recovery and potential infrastructure stimulus. Volume has actually turned up for Lincoln in recent quarters, with only a handful of major end-markets still weighing on results, and the prospects for sales growth over the next few years are good.

Management continues to do a good job of expanding into alloy welding and automation, but the announced acquisition of Air Liquide's (OTCPK:AIQUY) welding business is a significant opportunity to improve its European business, expand its alloy and automation opportunities, and drive real improvements in margins while making life even more challenging for Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in its core market.

At a mid-teens multiple to forward EBITDA, I cannot call these shares "cheap." But then, the implied total return in the high single-digits from my discounted cash flow model for a company that has steadily gained share, generated double-digit ROICs, and organically created new growth opportunities isn't exactly out of line either. A slowdown in the industrial recovery (whether real or imagined by the Street) is certainly a threat to the share price, but this is the sort of name you want to add to on pullbacks.

Air Liquide Looks Like A Good Opportunity

Lincoln Electric announced back in March that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Air Liquide's welding business, and last week the companies announced that they had reached a deal. Assuming that the deal goes through, Lincoln Electric will pay $125 million for Air Liquide's welding business, the eighth-largest welding business in the world (with around 3% global share) and one of the leading welding businesses in Europe, with strong positions in France, Germany, and Italy.

There aren't many sizable deals in the welding space to use to compare valuations, but Lincoln does not appear to be paying an especially rich premium at around 0.3x sales and 7x trailing EBITDA. When Colfax acquired Victor back in 2014, it paid more than 9x trailing EBITDA (and close to 2x sales) for a company with high-end consumables and exposure to automation and hardfacing. Lincoln paid close to 2x sales for Vizient last year, but that was a company leveraged to automation and robotics, and most of the comparable transactions I can find (using a liberal definition of comparable) have been at about 0.5x sales.

Air Liquide has seen its volume hit hard in this recent downturn, and that has really hit margins. While Lincoln's margins have generally been in the mid-teens on an EBITDA basis, the valuation of this deal implies a mid-single-digit EBITDA margin for Air Liquide's business.

Therein lies the opportunity. Headcount reductions and restructurings can be challenging in European operations, but Lincoln has already been in discussion with Air Liquide's unions and I can't imagine management would have gone forward without some assurances of cooperation on cost-reduction efforts. Lincoln's own margins in Europe haven't been great, in the low double-digits by my estimation, due in part to lack of scale, so there should be opportunities here to realize benefits from coordinated sourcing, more efficient manufacturing and distribution, and more leverage in marketing functions.

I also think there are legitimate business expansion opportunities here. Air Liquide won't do much to enhance Lincoln's growing automation business (now at around 17% of sales, and outgrowing the market), but it does bring in some quality ally welding and gas valve technologies/capabilities. And while the two companies have broadly similar end-market overlaps, Air Liquide is stronger in chemical processing and power gen - two large markets (roughly $1 billion, each) where Lincoln's market share has lagged relative to industries like auto, heavy fab, and pipelines.

All told, this deal should vault Lincoln ahead of Colfax in Europe in terms of share, expand its marketing channels (good for the automation business), and improve its position in key markets like Germany (also likely good for the automation business). Add in the prospects for meaningfully better margins and I think Lincoln is right when it projects double-digit returns for the deal.

Meanwhile...

The Air Liquide deal could still get unwound by European antitrust concerns, so it's certainly not a done deal. Fortunately, Lincoln is also seeing a turnaround in its existing operations. Revenue rose 5% on an organic basis in the first quarter, with better than 5% volume growth in the U.S. - a performance that was better than what Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) delivered (flat growth overall, with a slight decline in consumables). As of this writing, Colfax has yet to report its results for the quarter.

Margins are starting to recover with improving volumes, and it looks as though management's claim that markets bottomed in the summer of 2016 is proving accurate. Management pointed to year-over-year growth in autos, commercial construction, MRO, onshore oil/gas, and "general fabrication" in the first quarter, with ongoing weakness in offshore oil/gas, power gen, and shipbuilding.

Looking ahead, I have no real expectations for a strong rebound anytime soon in offshore oil/gas or shipbuilding, but I do believe that power gen could get better. I'd also note that while Lincoln is not all that strong in power gen overall, it has a strong presence in renewables (and each wind tower requires quite a bit of welding; about $4,000 worth of consumables according to Elliott Schlang of Great Lakes Review). I also have some concerns about auto, as volumes are slowing and expected to slow further, but ongoing growth in automation could offset that to some extent.

On a more positive note, I expect general/heavy fab to get stronger as the year goes on, and I expect solid performance in MRO as companies catch up on deferred maintenance. Steel production in the U.S. has been growing about 1% to 3% year-over-year for several weeks now, so I believe the overall environment continues to improve for Lincoln, and real action on federal infrastructure stimulus would certainly help the outlook (though I believe at least some of this is already factored into the share price).

The Opportunity

Between growth opportunities like automation, alloy welding, and hardfacing, I was already expecting Lincoln to outgrow the low-to-mid-single-digit, long-term growth rate I estimated for the welding sector. With Air Liquide, I believe Lincoln's revenue growth rate is more likely to be in the mid-to-high single digits, but I will note that it remains (and will remain) a cyclical company vulnerable to downturns in heavy industry end-markets.

Absorbing Air Liquide and expanding working capital to accommodate a recovery will ding the FCF margin in the near term, but I think there are significant synergy opportunities in the European operations post-Air Liquide. With that, I think FCF growth in the high single digits is possible.

The Bottom Line

Working these assumptions through my model, the market seems to be valuing Lincoln for a high single-digit return. That's a little below my target rate of return, but not unreasonable for a high-quality company with significant leverage to a "heavy metal" economic recovery. I'd prefer to wait a bit and see if investor enthusiasm for industrial names cools a bit (given the number of these stocks trading within a few percentage points of 52-week highs), but I don't expect Lincoln shares to get dramatically cheaper unless/until the industry recovery thesis falls apart.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.