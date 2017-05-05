Generics: The Divestiture That Can Save Valeant

U.S generics have been in the news over pricing concerns. Valeant may be better off without its generics business.

American healthcare stocks have faced some headline risk over generic pricing policy. Recently, Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), the former company of Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) new CEO, Joe Papa, was raided by the Justice Department on concerns over anti-trust and pharmaceutical pricing in its generics business. This may be part of an ongoing investigation that will continue to grow in scope.

This looks like an impetus for Valeant to jettison its own generic business to avoid taint. The company has already expressed a willingness to divest it non-core assets to pay down debt. The divestiture would have significant strategic advantages.

The Debt Issue and Generics Divestiture?

Valeant's CEO, Joe Papa, confidently declared that his company's shareholder meeting in May marked the beginning of the Valeant turnaround. And I believe him. With the debt issue largely resolved and a boatload of new products set to be released in 2017-18, Valeant looks like it is making clear progress towards regaining a growth trajectory.

However, Valeant still needs to pay down a large amount of debt to reach its goals, and while most of its near-term obligations can be met with cash flow, the biggest impact will come from paying late maturing, heavy interest, senior bonds. The best way to tackle that issue will be through asset sales. The generics business looks like a good target for divestiture.

According to Joe Papa, Valeant is aiming to reduce its debt load to around $15-20 billion. Non-core asset sales will be a good way to hit this target, but what should Valeant sell? Businesses like Salix, B&L should be off the table because they are growth drivers. International divestitures are great, but they probably won't be able to generate the cash Valeant needs because they are usually worth less than comparable U.S marketed assets.

In terms of U.S-based divestitures, Valeant should consider selling its generics business. Generics are not high margin or high growth assets, but they are durable and can synergize well into the generics portfolios of companies that specialize in the U.S generics market, like Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) or Allergan (NYSE:AGN). Valeant's US generics business may also be attractive to international generics companies like India's Sun Pharmaceutical who may be interested in an expansion into the U.S market.

Valeant's Generics Business Specifics

Valeant's generics business is part of its free falling U.S Diversified segment that is largely made up of older acquisitions and is facing the brunt of the company's LOE challenges in 2017 (U.S Diversified is expected to lose 7%-10% this year). The generics business is one of the more stable parts of the business because, by nature of being a generics business, it doesn't suffer from generic competition and LOEs.

Valeant's generics business generates around $454 million in annual revenue with a gross margin of around 85%. EBITDA contribution can be assumed to be quite high as this is Valeant's "cash cow" division and requires little to no R&D reinvestment. If generics was sold for a 2.5-3x revenue multiple, it could generate over $1 billion in cash that could go toward paying down Valeant's debt. This would be an excellent strategic divestiture.

Conclusion

Valeant's debt situation is largely under control, but the company will still greatly benefit from a large divestiture to pay down some of its high-interest senior bonds. A sale of the generics business would make sense because a large resilient U.S-based generics asset could attract interest from healthcare companies looking to expand their portfolios while generics multiples are at historic lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.