Seasonality Points Down For The S&P - But It Doesn't Matter

Sentiment: The VIX futures curve flipped back into contango, CBOE's total put/call ratio is slightly high, and the number of SPY shares outstanding hasn't changed much over the last quarter.

Technicals: May starts the worst six months of the year, momentum is positive, buyback programs are being turned back on.

In a previous article, I outlined both the purpose and construction of my Simple Stock Model. Keep reading for a quick run-down if you're new to the model; otherwise, you can skip down to "Technicals" for the updated data.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always thought it was shortsighted to base an opinion on the S&P on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use, so your view can be comprehensive, as opposed to having tunnel vision on only one indicator.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: technicals, sentiment, rates and macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, dictating either 100% long exposure to the S&P or a 100% cash position. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from the Simple Stock Model website.

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator within the technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time and the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur on Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had a more reliable data source for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed positioning over the past week. Let's get started with some technicals.

Technicals

We just entered the worst six months of year. Most people dismiss the saying "sell in May and go away." Surprisingly enough, the strategy has worked well over the past few decades (and over the past few centuries in the UK stock market). March and April are within the historically best six months of the year for the market. If Monday falls between November 1 and April 30, my filter rule says to be in the market. This Monday marked the beginning of the weak period. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Short-term price momentum is positive for the S&P. The momentum effect is one of the strongest and most pervasive financial phenomena. Researchers have verified its efficacy as an alpha generating strategy with many different asset classes. My rule for momentum is as follows: If the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum as of Friday's close is greater than 0%, be invested in SPY. Momentum is solidly positive for the S&P, with the four-week average of twelve-month momentum currently up ~16%. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

The market just exited the buyback blackout period. During this period, most companies suspend their share repurchase programs in advance of earnings announcements. Q1 earnings announcements will take place after the end of first quarter. Companies typically suspend buybacks (and insider transactions) in the five-week period before their scheduled announcement. As a percentage of total NYSE volume, corporate buybacks have increased over the past few years. More than 50% of companies have reported Q1 earnings, meaning buyback programs are starting to turn back on. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Sentiment

The VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) futures curve is made up of prices of individual VIX futures contracts. When the curve is upward sloping from left to right, the curve is said to be in contango. Contango means that market participants expect implied volatility to be higher further out in time. The VIX futures curve is typically in contango.

When the curve is downward sloping, the curve is said to be in backwardation. In this scenario, near-term VIX futures are more expensive than long-term futures meaning that investors expect volatility in the short term to be very high. This occurs when the spot VIX index spikes up and people expect volatility to mean-revert and drop over time.

The VIX futures curve was in backwardation leading up to the French vote, but then quickly snapped back into contango as Le Pen's odds diminished. Data is from the CBOE.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange reports three different put/call ratios: Total, index and equity. The total put/call ratio combines the latter two measures. I choose to analyze the total put/call ratio since it gives the most comprehensive view of options market sentiment. Historically, it's worked out well to cut exposure to the S&P when the ratio is low.

A low put/call ratio means that few investors are buying puts, and are therefore not concerned about a sell-off in stocks. The 4-week average of the total put/call ratio is currently 1.08, above my "complacency" cut-off filter of 0.9. The ratio has made lower highs since the fall of 2015. Data is from the CBOE.

State Street launched SPY, the ETF that this article runs all of its analysis on, in 1993. State Street started providing shares outstanding data for SPY in 2006. The number of SPY shares outstanding grows or shrinks based on the creation and redemption activity of authorized participants. Basically, when SPY is in hot demand and the number of shares outstanding is rapidly increasing, that's typically been a sign of excess optimism. My rule for this indicator is if the 4-week average of the 3-month change in SPY's percentage of shares outstanding is greater than +5%, be out of the market. The 4-week average of the 3-month change is currently +0.9%, indicating neither a lot of pessimism or optimism. Data is from State Street.

Rates

The yield curve is a popular tool used to forecast the direction of the economy. More often than not, people talk about how a flat or inverted yield curve is bad for markets. I choose to analyze the movement of the curve rather than its static shape. Specifically, I look at how the difference between the two-year yield (NYSEARCA:SHY) and the ten-year yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) has shifted over the past twelve months.

Historically, a rapidly steepening curve has been more detrimental for stocks than a flat or inverted curve. In a steepening curve, short-term rates fall faster than long-term rates. In the past, steepening yield curves have been associated with the Federal Reserve quickly lowering the federal funds rate during a recession. This portion of the yield curve has flattened by 5 basis points over the past twelve months, as 2-year yields have risen faster than 10-year yields. My cut-off filter is +0.50%. Data is from the U.S. Treasury.

Macro

Retail sales reflect the total value of sales at the retail level. It's a primary measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of economic activity in the U.S. I like to look at real retail sales data that is adjusted for inflation. Real retail sales are up 2.7% over the past year. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

There are a variety of indices that monitor housing prices, and I choose to use the 10-city index that Karl Case and Robert Shiller developed. The S&P/Case-Shiller 10-City Composite Home Price Index measures the change in value of residential real estate in 10 metropolitan areas of the U.S. House prices have risen by 5.0% over the past year. Data is from Standard & Poor's.

Industrial production measures the total value of output for all manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utility facilities located in the United States. It's a key economic indicator and is a good way to quickly gauge how the manufacturing portion of the U.S. economy is doing. Industrial production is now up 1.5% over the past year, above my cut-off filter of 0%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

That wraps up the weekly update on some of the individual indicators. Now for the composite model.

Composite Model

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. Who cares? That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger-picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works: Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0 depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 22 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

So where do we stand? Technical data is strong. The trend is up and buyback programs are turning back on. It should be noted that seasonality just turned negative.

Regarding sentiment, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Spot VIX is low and the NAAIM Exposure Index is still elevated. On the other hand, CBOE's total put/call ratio is high and there are more AAII bulls than bears.

Macro data is extremely strong. Industrial production, housing prices, and retail sales are all up over the past year. A strong ISM PMI data points to a healthy U.S. manufacturing sector. With Q4 EPS data, S&P earnings growth is now positive YoY.

Overall, the composite model is long. This is because the composite score is 0.86, above the cut-off filter of 0.60.

I update all of the individual indicators and the composite model each week, so be sure to follow me to track future updates!

I hope this article can help you out in your own investing endeavors. Do let me know in the comments below if you have any questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked in this article or incorporated herein. This article is provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk are not guaranteed. This article is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. Performance shown for each indicator is of a simulated hypothetical model. Performance is simulated and hypothetical and was not realized in an actual investment account. Performance includes reinvestment of all dividends. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.