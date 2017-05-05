Trivago: Room For Growth

By my forecasts, share price still can rise up to $21 until the end of the year.

One of the best success stories of this year still has room for growth.

Introduction

Growth rates of trivago's (NASDAQ:TRVG) financials make it one of the most interesting stocks to analyze at the moment, and my opinion is that its upside is quite significant and should be tapped.

trivago's story

trivago is a metasearch company in the field of hotel accommodation helping to compare prices of various offers around the world. The company aims to be the first choice of any person looking for hotel offerings around the world. trivago does so by providing access to more than 1.3 million hotels in more than 190 countries worldwide.

Among other metasearch companies focusing on travel, trivago is a pure-play on hotel accommodation, which is a good differentiator and gives it a competitive advantage. For example, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) focuses more on reviews, and mostly on restaurants and cafes, not only on hotels. Another example is kayak.com, which initially focused more on airplane tickets.

Actually, trivago itself tells its story in quite a compelling way with its presentations. For example, to get a sense of the grasp of trivago, look at the maps below:

Fig. 1 - trivago presence in 2005-2009

Fig. 2 - trivago presence in 2010-2013

Fig. 3 - trivago presence in 2014-present

Just to get a quick view of how trivago developed over its existence period I would also like to add this slide from its 4Q2016 presentation.

Fig. 4 - History of trivago

Stock performance

As you can see on the graph below and as you probably know, trivago is one of the best growth stories of this year (45% growth since the start of the year as compared to 5% growth of the market with S&P 500 Index as a proxy).

Fig. 5 - Stock performance of trivago vs. S&P 500 (source: Bloomberg)

Analyst recommendations

I like to give a brief overview of analyst investment recommendations on covered companies just to provide an insight of how an investment community sees the stock in the moment. The situation is mixed with 4 "Buy" recommendations (incl. J.P. Morgan) and 5 "Hold" recommendations (also, there is no "Sell" recommendations). Consensus target price for the stock is US$ 16, which corresponds to a ca.6% downside, but that can explained by the recent hike in trivago stock price.

Valuation

Even trading at $17, trivago's multiples are lower than its competitors' - TripAdvisor, Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT). Thus, taking into account that the Company is not EBITDA-positive now and is forecasted to score only $44m of EBITDA in 2017, its valuation based on EBITDA multiples is inadequately low. At the same time, its valuation using the revenue multiples is inadequately high. Averaging these results I got to a valuation corridor of $17-21, which means there is still room for growth.

Table 1 - Valuation of comparable companies (source: Bloomberg)

Fig. 6 - Football field for trivago target price

