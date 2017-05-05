Amazon: The Fake Beat Goes On

When is a "beat" a "miss?" When it's the Street's favorite story stock

The Street wants us to think that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) "beat" expectations in Q1. Hurray for the heroes of Seattle!

Even a skeptical Seeking Alpha article on AMZN described its $1.48 EPS in Q1 as a "huge beat" and demonstrated how the Street raised its price targets after this wondrous quarter.

This requires a modest demurral, aka the facts.

Q1 EPS didn't really "beat" at all, at least not for those of us who have even short memories that go back just a few months.

Here's the evidence.

Just before AMZN reported Q4 2016 earnings (in Q1) and provided a downbeat EPS forecast (for Q1), look what "analysts" were expecting for Q1 2017, from Yahoo! Finance (NASDAQ:YHOO). The next table is a cut-and-paste I did Friday morning, April 28 as the old numbers have by now rolled off their presentation:

EPS Trend

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year Current Estimate 1.13 1.88 7.24 12.44 7 Days Ago 1.13 1.87 7.23 12.4 30 Days Ago 1.13 1.86 7.18 12.56 60 Days Ago 1.13 1.88 7.26 12.84 90 Days Ago 1.7 2.24 8.74 15.11

Yes, they were anticipating $1.70 EPS before being advised to mark results downward.

At that point, the stock was trading in the low $800s.

Now, its earnings came in well below the $1.70 consensus that existed before AMZN guided lower when it reported Q4 and full-year results 3 months ago. Yet a gushing media has the nerve to report:

Amazon blows past earnings expectations Amazon reported first-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company shattered earnings expectations, reporting $1.48 per share, when Wall Street was expecting $1.12.

This is what got buried below the lede:

However, operating income declined 6 percent to $1 billion for the quarter. Investors had been hoping to see operating margin expansion in North America.

Bloomberg News praised the company with this headline:

As with the first article quoted from, it took until late in the article for a realist's view to be presented:

"They earned $724 million on $35.7 billion in sales, or a whopping 2 percent," said Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush Securities. "Sales grew by $6.6 billion and net income grew by $200 million. They're playing mind games with us."

Before that, however, the obligatory pump of this stock received a longer paragraph:

"Amazon appears to be firing on all cylinders," said Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. "The core e-commerce segment growth remains very healthy, Amazon Web Services was fairly stable even with the recent price reductions, and growth in subscription services and advertising is robust, starting to move the needle, and helping to augment profitability."

The key swing factor was a lower tax rate, partly related to a one-time change in accounting standards and partly related to a tax strategy involving Luxembourg. That's very weak beer given a TTM P/E far above 100X. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 1999, anyone?

Of these different points of view, which makes more sense?

Let's look at how badly AMZN has been missing.

I'm looking at a mainstream independent investment advisory, Value Line, from November 11, 2016. It was expecting for that quarter, Q4, EPS of $1.88. Instead, AMZN earned only $1.54. The stock soared.

For Q1, Value Line was expecting $1.80, similar to the $1.70 shown above. Instead, only an unexpected drop in the tax rate kept the miss from being worse.

So, Value Line was looking pretty mainstream. What was it expecting for Q2 2017, the current quarter?

Why, EPS of $2.55, up from $1.78 in Q2 last year.

Now, of course, AMZN has guided far lower, so that EPS estimate is inoperative. Just look how the Street has come down since this alleged, really fake "beat" in Q1, from Yahoo! Finance Thursday night:

EPS Trend

Current Qtr. (Jun 2017) Next Qtr. (Sep 2017) Current Year Next Year Current Estimate 1.41 1.15 6.72 11.52 7 Days Ago 1.86 1.39 7.22 12.55 30 Days Ago 1.86 1.37 7.21 12.5 60 Days Ago 1.87 1.37 7.32 12.71 90 Days Ago 2.24 1.61 8.62 14.85

EPS estimates have dropped across the board. Where's the excitement here?

Comparison to a strong, growing, high-margined retailer

Here is a normal, conventional good stock to consider, TJX (NYSE:TJX). This retailer has high margins, global sourcing, and a growing group of store concepts, all profitable. It's also a multinational retailer, as is AMZN, but apparently, TJX actually is profitable outside of the US, unlike the icon. Here is Yahoo! Finance's history of EPS comparisons, followed in the table just below it by documentation of the uptrend in EPS estimate changes:

Earnings History

4/29/2016 7/30/2016 10/30/2016 1/30/2017 EPS Est. 0.71 0.81 0.87 1 EPS Actual 0.76 0.84 0.91 1.03 Difference 0.05 0.03 0.04 0.03 Surprise % 7.00% 3.70% 4.60% 3.00%

EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Apr 2017) Next Qtr. (Jul 2017) Current Year Next Year Current Estimate 0.79 0.92 3.91 4.22 7 Days Ago 0.79 0.92 3.89 4.2 30 Days Ago 0.79 0.92 3.91 4.21 60 Days Ago 0.79 0.92 3.91 4.21 90 Days Ago 0.81 0.9 3.79 4.18

Looks pretty good, right?

Here's TJX on the charts versus AMZN:

TJX data by YCharts

TJX is doing great, raising its dividend, expanding internationally, rolling out a new store concept this year, and maintaining margins pretty well. TJX sells bargain price goods, and while its stock is not cheap, it's unclear why AMZN has outperformed it.

Evidence that AMZN isn't doing so well (despite the hype)

Having read through the latest 10-Q, earnings release, slide show and conference call transcript, I wonder if AMZN is just a bubble stock right now.

We can ignore the friendliness of the analysts who did not wonder why AMZN was touting Amazon Go, but did not open it on time; or why it's such a good idea to open a chain of brick-and-mortar bookstores. Or why it is that we know almost nothing about sales and profit margins for AMZN's proprietary line of electronics. Or that no one seems to care that the linchpin of such a line, smartphones, is the area where AMZN just couldn't compete with truly profitable companies, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and probably Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Ignoring specific issues with AMZN, we can be fundamentalists, as all the points are revealed in numbers from the 10-Q. These are from the profit statement:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2016 2017 Net product sales $ 20,581 $ 23,734 Net service sales 8,547 11,980 Total net sales 29,128 35,714 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 18,866 22,440 Fulfillment 3,687 4,697 Marketing 1,436 1,920 Technology and content 3,526 4,813 General and administrative 497 795 Other operating expense, net 45 44 Total operating expenses 28,057 34,709 Operating income 1,071 1,005

Let's go line by line downward. Sales are up, but cost of sales are up more on a percentage basis. And, fulfillment costs rose much faster than sales, as well. Well, my stream of consciousness continues, there must be an explanation. But what?

Maybe marketing got much more efficient? After all, AMZN by now has a huge pool of repeat customers, and it knows what they want and can upsell them as much as possible.

Sorry, no, marketing costs surged far more than sales grew. The same goes for technology and content, and for G&A.

This actually looks like a hot mess. Why did the stock surge on this report?

Pre-tax income went from 3.67% of total net sales to 2.8%.

When Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Apple, IBM (NYSE:IBM), et al, were in their glory growth years, this sort of decline did not happen. When sales surged, profitability at least held even - and was far higher to begin with than AMZN has. They did not rely on tax strategies to grow income. But lookie:

AMZN's EPS benefit from tax rate reduction

From Note 6 - Income Taxes, p. 14 of the 10-Q:

Our income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2016 was $475 million. Our income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $229 million, which included $122 million of net discrete tax benefits primarily attributable to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation, partially offset by the estimated impact of audit-related developments. Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds was $139 million and $246 million in Q1 2016 and Q1 2017.

It paid more cash taxes but accrued much less. Take away that improvement in taxes charged to the bottom line, and what happens to the fake beat? What did analysts know of tax rate reductions in forming their "consensus" estimates?

There can be risks to aggressive tax mitigation strategies, as disclosed farther along in the same section:

In addition [to an issue with France over taxes allegedly due there], in October 2014, the European Commission opened a formal investigation to examine whether decisions by the tax authorities in Luxembourg with regard to the corporate income tax paid by certain of our subsidiaries comply with European Union rules on state aid. If this matter is adversely resolved, Luxembourg may be required to assess, and we may be required to pay, additional amounts with respect to current and prior periods from 2003 onwards and our taxes in the future could increase.

I offer no criticism of AMZN or insight into how this will come out, but risks are risks. And this looks like a risk.

There are plenty of other risks, as AMZN's core retail operations are already showing margin deterioration, and more of that may be imposed on the company as competition tries to fight back against this seeming juggernaut.

Why AMZN retail could be getting into trouble

From p. 16 of the 10-Q, this tells much of the tale of AMZN for me:

North America

Net sales $ 16,996 $ 20,992 Operating expenses 16,408 20,396 Operating income $ 588 $ 596 International Net sales $ 9,566 $ 11,061 Operating expenses 9,687 11,542 Operating income (loss) $ (121 ) $ (481 )

Declining margins are often a precursor to problems, in business in general, and, clearly, in retailing.

Here we see North America, basically the US, showing essentially no increase in operating income, thus declining margins. And that's before competition from WMT and others begins ramping. And, ramp it will, as I discussed in my last AMZN article, Threats To Amazon From Wal-Mart, Kroger And Costco (and previously this year and last year).

In the world's largest rich territory, and AMZN's home field to boot, pre-tax earnings of $0.6 B on $21 B of income is poor. That's with vast numbers of Americans shelling out $100 a year or so for Prime.

And international keeps getting worse. And it's not especially because of India. It's because... well, AMZN won't say why it stinks up the joint outside of North America. But maybe people just don't go wild over e-commerce in most of the world.

The conclusion is inescapable: people are getting something for nothing with AMZN. So they flock to it. If WMT gives them something for nothing also, then consumers will count pennies and save, save, save and save some more. Only a small number of wealthy consumers will spend meaningful amounts of money to get stuff a day or two sooner if they can save after-tax money with some other middleman, whether it's WMT, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger (NYSE:KR), etc.

Where is the only important profit center at AMZN? Just below the above table we see AWS doing well:

AWS

2016 2017 Net sales $ 2,566 $ 3,661 Operating expenses 1,962 2,771 Operating income $ 604 $ 890

Not bad at all! This is rapid growth in a field AMZN helped pioneer. Operating margin was 23.5% last year and 24.3% this year. It's very impressive. There is, however, a big caveat or two. Look at the operating margins for AAPL at 39%, MSFT, Alphabet's main division Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), etc.

These sorts of operating margins are not typically associated with very high P/E enterprises. Growth is finite, and competition exists. Price wars may break out. AWS is capital-intensive, and I do not know for sure how AMZN accounts for its capital spending program that AWS requires in its measurement of operating income.

Even giving AWS a premium valuation leaves the great bulk of AMZN's valuation in its stagnating retail division.

Concluding comments - can this stock ever go down?

Well, of course, I don't know. As my Seeking Alpha profile will show, I was correctly bearish on AMZN last summer around $825, and in early December, I went from bearish to outright bullish with AMZN around $750-755 and rising. More recently, I turned neutral when it was in the $850-855 range and rising. Now I'm inclined to be mildly bearish on the stock, mostly because of the fundamentals but also because of its rapid price appreciation. Since I'm not a short seller or put buyer or in league with any, being bearish on a stock is just an author's comment, not a positioning statement other than that I'm not an AMZN shareholder.

AMZN has been shipping goods since 1995. Since that time, it has paid no dividends. I'm unaware of any spin-offs of any significance, if any. So, its entire value has remained in the stock. The accountants say that as of 12/31/16, AMZN had total shareholder equity of $19.3 B. Of that, $17.2 B came from paid-in capital. That's money raised from an IPO, all secondary stock offerings, and exercise of options to insiders. Retained earnings of $4.9 B are partially offset in my accounting system by $1.8 B of treasury stock purchases and $1.0 B of "other equity, total."

In other words, AMZN's immense market cap comes almost entirely from "air," or intangible assets, broadly defined. These intangible assets include its famous name, the Amazon.com website's popularity, an efficient distribution system, patents, and so on. But when operating profits are down in an expanding US and expanding global economy, I don't care that this month's investors were willing to pay higher prices for AMZN shares than April's investors, who were willing to pay higher prices than March's investors, and so on.

All that matters is what tomorrow's investors will want to pay. Maybe it's just old fogeyism, but I lack the confidence that tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow's markets will provide an unending stream of people willing to capitalize AMZN's earnings at an earnings yield of 0.6%. Furthermore, I have no knowledge that AMZN will even stay profitable. What if recession hits? What if it faces price wars simultaneously in its retail division and in its AWS division?

By segment, AWS is at the top of its game. However, we have no stand-alone financials for its profitability. AMZN's disclosure of operating margin is different from profitability; AWS is capital-intensive and competes with two of the largest, most inherently profitable companies around: GOOGL and MSFT; not to mention IBM. Thus, is it possible for any outsider to accurately value AWS?

As far as AMZN's retail operations go, the company's numbers show deteriorating profitability.

If not by now, then when?

Not long ago, AMZN was the hunter, the upstart, the challenger. Now it is the target. More intense competition from a more motivated WMT is on the way. COST has a different strategy than WMT. It just wants the lower-hanging fruit that it can pluck from its e-commerce operations. That could squeeze AMZN from the opposite direction. If COST gets more and more of the commonly-used goods business, and WMT challenges AMZN for comprehensiveness of product lines, isn't that a sort of pincers movement against AMZN?

Then there are all the other companies all focused on AMZN. Against this rising tide of anti-AMZN competition, AMZN has close to a zero pre-tax operating margin. Is that a good position for a very large company to be in as price and service wars may be ramping up?

I think not.

Meanwhile, Amazon Go's web page has quietly stopped promising that it will open in early 2017. AMZN is reduced to copying Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) and opening actual, physical stores. I believe this follows the long history of mail order shopping, going back to the pioneers of Montgomery Ward and Sears, Roebuck. It's wonderful that AMZN, WMT, COST, and every other competitor can list their wares via the Internet. From a consumer's point of view, it's especially wonderful because it's a cheap and convenient way to shop, and it's tailor-made for comparison shopping.

Until merchants begin imposing costs to browse their merchandise via the Internet, just as there are time and travel costs to compare between WMT and Target's (NYSE:TGT) offerings, e-commerce may simply be a low-margined business with limited ability to drive highly profitable impulse buying that COST has honed to a fine art.

So, AMZN has relied on the modern trickery of an earnings "beat" that's only a beat because it cleverly guided downward; and because of a lower tax rate. Its business is under stress. In over 21 years of operations, much of the time with the e-commerce field largely to itself, its retained earnings aside from funds raised from sale of common stock are only a couple of billion dollars.

Probably some commenters can explain the appeal here for new money to purchase AMZN in the $930s, or $920s, or $910s, etc. Perhaps this story is already reaching, or has reached, its "sell by" date.

For what little it's worth (if anything), yours truly will stick to stocks such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), with 97% gross margins, double-digit sales and EPS growth rates, and about a 20X forward P/E; TJX, with much higher margins than AMZN and rising EPS estimates; and other stocks that routinely beat and raise rather than be a partial, uncompensated owner of a stock that engages in fake beats and "enjoys" low and declining pre-tax operating margins.

Thanks for reading and sharing your point of view if you wish to contribute to the comments section.