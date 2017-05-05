PepsiCo: Better Than Coca-Cola At Everything (Almost)

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) markets and distributes its highly recognizable brands in over 200 countries, competing with its main global competitor Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). While the latter may hold an advantage in current dividend yield, the former is creating more shareholder value. PepsiCo generates higher excess returns, exhibits higher earnings growth, and is trading at a discount relative to Coca-Cola. It also offers a more diverse revenue base with the inclusion of their branded foods portfolio, something Coca-Cola does not have.

The maker of iconic brands Pepsi, Gatorade, Tropicana, and Lay's share performance has left its peer lagging far behind and for good reason. They're a better company. Over the last three years, PepsiCo stock has beaten Coca-Cola by almost 30%, achieving a total return north of 40% while Coca-Cola managed less than 15%.

3 Year Total Return - PEP, KO

I have outlined some of the challenges Coca-Cola faces in a prior article. PepsiCo also faces some of those challenges, namely having to transition product mix from sugary drinks to functional and health conscious ones as consumer preferences continue to shift in that direction. The company carries its own take on the need to transition with its "Purpose 2025 Agenda", which includes having 100 or fewer calories from sugar in at least 2/3rd's of their global beverage portfolio by 2025. In the meantime, they can rely on their branded food portfolio to absorb any delays or shortcomings from that transition, a luxury Coca-Cola does not have.

PepsiCo Revenue Mix

(Figure 1; source: company filings)

From Figure 1, it's pretty apparent that PepsiCo has a nice mix of revenue streams. Revenue is split 60/40 between the US and international markets and branded food products account for more than half of total revenue.

Coca-Cola Total Product Portfolio

(Figure 2; source: CAGNY Conference Company Presentation)

To be fair, Coca-Cola also has a diverse revenue stream when it comes to US versus international markets, but something is glaringly omitted from Figure 2, which represents the company's total product portfolio. It's all liquids and no solids. I'm not suggesting that this alone has caused PepsiCo to outperform, just that having diverse revenue streams is usually better than not having them. That is unless there are so many that management becomes inept at maximizing profitability on any of them.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have a lot of brands to market and sell to consumers. Both have readily identifiable iconic brands, some of which are ranked pretty high on the world's most valuable brand list. Sure, Coca-Cola ranks #4 on Forbes 2016 most valuable brands list, but PepsiCo has two brands on that list. Pepsi ranks at #29 and Frito-Lay ranks at #40, so they have a beverage and a food brand in the top 100. Add on top of that the joint venture PepsiCo enacted with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), #45 on the list, which kind of makes Coca-Cola's strategic partnership with Monster (NASDAQ:MNST) seem a little less exciting.

Innovation and development play an important role in bringing new products to market and PepsiCo has spent a ton of money in recent years doing just that. Over the last three years, PepsiCo has spent roughly $3B on research and development ($760M, $754M, and $718M in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively). That's a lot of investment in food and beverage science that should help the company adapt to changing consumer preferences and keep a steady supply of new innovative products to fuel growth.

Having a strong product portfolio doesn't mean much if consumers don't know about them. Advertising is a key component in reaching consumers and PepsiCo is getting away with spending far less than Coca-Cola, while producing better results. Maybe they have better athletes and celebrity personalities endorsing their products. Whatever the reason, PepsiCo is sure getting more bang for their buck when it comes to advertising spend. Coca-Cola spent $4B, $4B, and $3.5B for advertising in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively. On the other side, PepsiCo spent $2.5B, $2.4B, and $2.3B in each of those years, respectively. So PepsiCo spent almost $4B less in advertising over the last three years and achieved better results.

A significant divergence in the way PepsiCo and Coca-Cola manage their business models lie in their choice of bottling operations. Coca-Cola is actively pursuing deconsolidation of its bottling operations into independent companies. It hopes to have 100% of the US market converted by the end of this year. I expressed some concern about this in my previously penned article. The concern is that independent bottling management could potentially make decisions that adversely affect Coca-Cola. Conflicts that wouldn't exist if Coca-Cola retained ownership over its bottling operations. Even PepsiCo's Al Carey commented on this when asked about the company's distribution system at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference earlier this year. In reference to Coca-Cola's refranchising efforts, he stated:

"I can't imagine -- we own 80% of our bottling system, it's already tricky enough, I can't imagine having more independent bottling partners and trying to agree on what a price will be with one big customer when they demand the price." -- Al Carey, PepsiCo, Inc. CEO of North America

I understand that Coca-Cola is refranchising in some part to improve margins and concentrate on core businesses. However, they are giving up profitable businesses and control in the process.That could prove problematic in the future.

The first notable area where PepsiCo's outperformance relative to Coca-Cola is found in earnings growth. Figure 3 gives each company's earnings growth over the last 5 years and estimated growth over the next 5 years, along with an average.

Earnings Growth - PEP, KO

(Figure 3; source: author's table derived using Yahoo Finance data)

Since increases in share price are often driven by earnings, it's easy to see why PepsiCo's shares have outperformed Coca-Cola. At least in some part. The difference between these companies really begins to show more readily when looking at how well they perform at creating shareholder value.

Excess Return - PEP, KO

(Figure 4; source: author's table derived using Gurufocus data)

The first step involves looking at how well the company generates profits above its weighted average cost of capital. This is referred to as excess return and highlighted in Figure 4. PepsiCo is generating excess returns at roughly double the rate as Coca-Cola. That's right, PepsiCo is twice as good as Coca-Cola at generating excess profits. It's also trading at a discount to Coca-Cola based on my method of valuation using what I term a "Value Creation Score."

The Value Creation Score, or VCS for short, utilizes excess return, earnings growth, and dividend yield as inputs. It can be interpeted as how well a company is creating shareholder value. As seen in Figure 5, PepsiCo earns a higher VCS, in large part due to its higher excess return.

Value Creation Score Results - PEP, KO

(Figure 5; source: author's table)

In order to provide a relative valuation between companies, the forward P/E ratio is used to divide the VCS into. This is similar to a PEG ratio, except that the VCS is used in place of just growth. Coca-Cola measures at 1.69 versus PepsiCo at 0.92, meaning that Coca-Cola is trading at a much higher valuation.

The one area where Coca-Cola is beating its peer is dividends. Coca-Cola beats PepsiCo in current yield (forward) at 3.41% to 2.69%. This can be a huge difference to income focused investors who need current income and have little to no interest in capital appreciation. After all, even though Coca-Cola isn't performing as well as it could I don't think the dividend is in any danger. It's still a safe dividend stock even if it continues to trade sideways.

From a dividend growth perspective, both companies are running about equal. PepsiCo holds a five year dividend growth rate at 8.30% compared to Coca-Cola at 8.50%.

In conclusion, investors looking for a dividend paying stock in the non-alcoholic beverage space with better growth prospects should invest in PepsiCo rather than Coca-Cola.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.