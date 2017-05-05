Macquarie Group's (MCQEF) CEO Nicholas William Moore on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Macquarie Group, Ltd. (OTC:MCQEF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Karen Khadi - Head of IR

Nicholas William Moore - CEO, Group MD, Executive Director and Executive Director of Macquarie Bank

Patrick Upfold - CFO and Head of the Financial Management Group

Benjamin Matthaus Bruck - Group Head

Garry Farrell - Co-Head of Corporate and Asset Finance Group

Gregory Colin Ward - Head of Banking & Financial Services Group and Deputy MD

Shemara Wikramanayake - Head of Macquarie Asset Management

Timothy Cameron Bishop - Head of Macquarie Capital

Analysts

Simon Fitzgerald - Evans & Partners Pty. Ltd.

Richard Wiles - Morgan Stanley

Jonathan Mott - UBS Investment Bank

Frank Podrug - BofA Merrill Lynch

Brian Johnson - CLSA Limited

Craig Williams - Citigroup Inc.

Andrew Triggs - Deutsche Bank AG

Scott Manning - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Brett Le Mesurier - Asia Pacific Prudential Securities Pty Ltd.

Brian Johnson - CLSA Limited

Karen Khadi

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Macquarie Group's 2017 full year result announcement. I'm Karen Khadi, Head of Investor Relations.

Before we get started, can I kindly please ask that you check that your phones are either switched off or placed on silent.

In the audience today, we have with us institutional investors and analysts, teleconference participants, including members of the press and webcast viewers. Today, we will hear from Nicholas Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Macquarie Group. Nicholas will present highlights of the result, activity and initiatives across each of our 5 operating groups and also discuss outlook for the year ahead. You'll also hear from Patrick, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through these results in further detail. Following their presentations, we will open the floor to questions.

Joining us today in the front row, we have some of Macquarie's senior management team, including some of the operating group heads.

On arrival this morning, you should have all received a pack containing the documents that we lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange. Included in that will be the presentation that we'll be taking you through. Our aim is to finish this morning's briefing by 12.

And so, with now formalities out of the way, I'd like to have you over to Nicholas. Thank you.

Nicholas William Moore

Well, thank you, everybody, and I'd like to add my welcome to Karen's. It's great to see so many people here today following our results and to see so many people who have been following our results for many years, indeed.

The presentation today will cover a similar sort of format that you've become familiar to - with. As usual, we'll start with the description of the 5 different businesses at Macquarie, which you can see on the slide at the moment. You'll note, this year, we've actually changed it slightly in terms of actually color coding the different businesses, so you'll see that the blue for the annuity businesses and the gray for the capital markets-facing businesses. This is reflected through the annual report. You see, we've also upgraded that in terms of presentation skills.

So turning to the result for the second half, which you will have seen already. $1,167,000,000, up on where we were in the first half of the year. The drivers for that, you can see in this summary, operating income down 1% but costs actually down 6%, resulting in operating profit before tax, up 9% to $1,619,000,000. The tax rate down 2% on the first half, resulting in the profit for the 6-month period being up 11% on where it was in the first half. The annualized return on equity was 15.8% just for that 6-month period. The basic earnings per share of $3.46, up 11%. And ordinary dividends per share of $2.80, up 47% on the interim dividend we paid in the - we earned in the first half of the year.

In terms of the drivers for that result half-on-half, this is a summary of some of the indicators, some of the factors that impacted on the 5 different business groups. Overall, you see the annuity-style businesses were down a little bit on the first half, down 2%, but remember, there were a number of one-off items in the first half, including the realizations that took place in MAM and the sale of the life insurance business - pardon me, in the banking and financial services that obviously weren't repeated in the second half. From a CAF viewpoint, obviously, we continue to see good performance flowing through. Capital markets-facing businesses, up on the first half, often have a stronger second half than the first time in the capital markets-facing businesses so that shouldn't be a surprise.

Now turning to the full-year result, $2,217,000,000, up 7.5% on where we were this time last year. The drivers for that result, you see the operating income up 2%, expenses of 2% as well. But of course, because of the operating leverage in the business, we see the actual profit up 3%. Tax expense, down. The tax expense of 28.1%. When you look at it, and Patrick will go into more detail, it's sort of the weighted average on where we carry on business around the world, which resulted in a profit to shareholders, as I've said, of $2,217,000,000. That resulted in a return of equity for our shareholders for the full year of 15.2%; earnings per share for the full year of $6.58; and ordinary dividends per share of $4.70, up 18% on where we were this time last year.

This next chart shows how the different businesses compare year-on-year and reflects the factors that we've been providing to investors over the year. And we've actually used the same sort of language as we've used during the year, so you can easily reconcile them.

Big picture, from annuity-style business, you can see they're up 4% on where they were in the prior year. In terms of the composition, are largely in line with expectations, with MAM a little bit down on where it was last year. But as you know, last year, we received very substantial performance fees in MAM of $693 million. Now we did receive performance fees this year of about $260 million, but obviously, down more than $400 million on where they were in the prior year.

CAF, you could see it up. And you'd expect it to be up, obviously, with the acquisitions we made with the aircraft portfolio in Esanda. Banking and financial services up, obviously, with the sale of the life business, but more importantly, the underlying drivers of that business, Patrick's going to detail, delivering an extra $114 million in terms of base earnings for that business.

Capital markets-facing businesses, up 12% on where they were this time last year. Impairments, obviously, pay-up feature in both the Commodities and Global Market and the Macquarie Capital businesses as well as good customer flows are coming through in both of those different businesses.

This is a comparison of the group over the last 5 years, and you can see the graphs all moving in the right direction, in terms of operating income, in terms of profit, in terms of earnings per share and dividends per share.

In terms of the mix between the annuity-style businesses and the capital markets-facing businesses, this shows the most recent evolution over the last 5 years. You can see, obviously, good, strong growth happening in both of those. Strong growth, obviously, in the blue bars, the annuity businesses, but increasingly, in the gray bars at the bottom in the capital markets-facing businesses in the last few - in the last while.

Assets under management came in at about this $500 billion number in terms of overall size. You can see that there was change in composition. So the dark blue on the chart for March '17, that's our fixed income assets under management. You can see they have come down from where they were in March '16 as a result of some contracts rolling off there. And on top of that, you can see the step-up in terms of infrastructure, assets under management stepping up. That, combined with movements in markets and foreign exchange, meant the underlying number largely stayed consistent with where we had been the prior year.

Where we're carrying on business around the world. You see Australia, of course, our most important place of business, 37% of our total income, and almost half our staff based here in Australia. The Americas, down a little bit on where it's been in prior years to 27% of the total. Europe consistent at 24%, and Asia largely consistent at 12%. Obviously, a lot more staff in Asia than the income because we use a lot of people in the region to support our global operations around the world.

In terms of the change mix of businesses over the year, you can see ongoing growth in Australia taking place. That's reflecting the growth that's taking place in banking and financial services as well as the growth that's taking place in CAF, particularly with the Esanda acquisition.

In Asia, you can see growth coming through, but you can see that the strong market conditions we had in the year before last wasn't repeated last year. America, a good, long-term growth happening, but obviously, we didn't have that weather condition and the sale of the assets that we saw in America a few years ago. And in Europe, you can see that ongoing growth taking place across a range of different businesses.

Now turning to the 5 different businesses, starting with the annuity-style businesses, starting with MAM, which is our largest group, as you can see there, about 33% of the group's total. And as I mentioned before, it's actually down 6% in terms of profit on where we were the last year, but as I've mentioned, the big driver for that is the lower performance fees. So performance fees, as I've mentioned before, last year, I think, was $693 million, and have come down to a bit over $260 million year-on-year. So $400 million step-down in performance fees, so a very good result.

In terms of the different divisions within MAM, starting with the Infrastructure and Real Assets group. You can see there the Equity other management is up to $77 billion, up 16% on where we were, which, of course, is a very big step-up, year-on-year basis. You can see the driver for that, more than $15 billion worth of new equity being raised. Perhaps, more importantly, $13.7 billion worth of equity being deployed in a range of assets across a range of different industries you can see listed here, not just infrastructure, but of course, real estate and agriculture in Australia and Brazil.

We actually free up in Equity as well in terms of selling assets and returning the cash to investors. $3.4 billion went back to investors. Obviously, we outperformed benchmarks, and you can see that through the performance fee here of $254 million being earned. As well as that in MIRA, we had principal gains, particularly in the first half, if you'll recall, from MQA and MIC and APTT in the second half. At the end of the year, we ended up with about $10.2 billion of Equity to deploy. And again, we've been named as the Infrastructure Manager of the Year, recognizing the very strong global position we have in this business.

In terms of our MIM business. Overall, you see the assets under management are down 5% as a result of those fixed income mandates I mentioned before rolling off. Notwithstanding that, very strong asset performance in a whole range of categories, including equities here in Australia, which contributed to the overall fund Manager of the Year ranking here in Australia that you've probably seen.

Distribution continues to be a highlight. Obviously the strategy of the business is to get the best asset managers in the world and to be able to distribute those assets - asset management mandates around the world. And that continues to roll through successfully.

Our smallest group in MAM, the specialized investment solutions. We continue to highlight the growth taking place in the infrastructure debt capability based in Europe. You can see the commitments there now at $6.5 billion, with about $4.5 billion of that actually invested. So a good year for MAM.

Now turning to CAF, 25% of the group's contribution. You can see the profit contribution up to $1,198,000,000, up 6% on where we were last year. And of course, the driver for that, you'd expect it to be up, was the acquisitions that we made with Esanda and AWAS. We're seeing the full-year contribution of those acquisitions flow through to the bottom line.

In Asset Finance, you see the book at yearend is largely consistent with where we were last year, but remember, we've had the benefit of the full year of those flows coming through.

In terms of movements in the book, you can see the aircraft portfolio has stepped down slightly during the year, down 4%. Remember, we have depreciation in this book, so we'll always be stepping down unless we're buying aircraft. Indeed, we actually sold a few aircraft during the year. So the fact that the book remained constant meant that the other books stepped up to actually fill that gap.

From a lending viewpoint, you can see good realizations taking place, driving profitability, particularly with these toll ways and infrastructure loans that CAF has made.

Good activity in terms of new money out the door. You can see almost $2 billion of additions to the portfolio. Notwithstanding that, the underlying portfolio came down in size, $6.8 billion, down 28% in terms of reduction, in terms of what took place - pardon me, over the year as a result of the change of mix of the business that continues to take place within the lending book. The asset quality in the lending book continues to remain strong, and the portfolio continues to deliver very good returns to the group.

Now turning to our last, annuity-style businesses, our Banking and Financial Services group, about 11% of the group's contribution. And you can see a very, very big step-up here, up 47% on where we were last time this last year to $513 million. A very good result. As I've mentioned before, part of that comes from the sale of the life business to Zurich Australia that took place in the first half. But as well as that, we see the very strong growth taking place across the business, which, as I've mentioned and Patrick will detail, I think totaled about $114 million step-up in underlying earnings during the year.

You can see where it's coming from, and we've seen these slides before, that business banking continues to grow the deposits we have and the lending we have. So deposit, up 16%; lending, up 10% there. From a wealth management viewpoint, the platform, up 24% to $72 billion, and we think it's probably the second-largest RAF platform in the country.

Mortgages continue to grow. More modest 1% than we've seen in recent years. But of course, the growth that we've seen of that mortgage book in recent years is part of the reason we're seeing the step-up in underlying earnings coming through. So a very good result for Banking and Financial Services.

Now turning to the capital markets-facing businesses. Both of these businesses, as we mentioned, would benefit from lower impairments this year, and we've seen that actually flow through.

Starting with Commodities and Global Markets, you'll recall, during the year, we incorporated our securities group into Global - Commodities and Global Markets, and we think we're delivering a very good result for customers, being able to deliver more products to the same customers, and actually, do it more effectively from a Macquarie viewpoint.

So we've combined Securities into this group, and overall, the group, as you can see, has had a step-up in net profit contribution, up 15% on where we were last year to $971 million.

In terms of the drivers of that result, commodities, of course, continues to be the key driver, 64% of the group using commodities. And Energy Markets is the largest single commodities group.

In terms of what happened in Energy Markets, you can see good performance is coming out of oil and gas, mixed results due to subdued volatility in terms of power in North America. As well as that, in energy, we had some realizations taking place, and we continue to maintain a strong market share.

We also call out here the acquisition of Cargil's petroleum business, which we think will contribute to the results of the group in years to come.

The Metals, Mining and Agricultural group. You can see a bit of a mixed result coming out of the Metals side. The base metals are subdued, but the precious metals actually more volatility driving greater hedging volumes.

The financial markets group, 30%. In that group, we saw a better year this year, particularly in terms of our FICC business. Our FICC business did well, and we actually call out here the success of foreign exchange in places like the United States and Japan. Credit markets had an improved result this year on where they were last year.

The securities business is down on where it was last year. You recall, last year, we had a very strong year with the intense activity in Asia at the beginning of the year, particularly in China. We didn't think that was - would be repeated, and it wasn't repeated this year. And so equities is down on where it was last year. Futures continues to be a good contributor to the group, with 6% of the group's contribution.

Now turning to Macquarie Capital. Similar story that we've seen in recent years, but as I've mentioned before, impairments are down. And as a result of that, we see our profit stepping up by 7% to $483 million.

In terms of the drivers of the business. Australia and New Zealand, obviously, very strong market position here in Australia and New Zealand. That strong position are being maintained over the period, so very pleased with that.

Globally, obviously, as Tim has highlighted before, we are very specialized in terms of how we grow the business globally. Strong focus, obviously, globally in terms of our infrastructure strength. Strong in all the different jurisdictions and, obviously, as part of the infrastructure strength is our strength in renewable, something we've been investing a lot of time in over many years. At least 10 years, we've been involved in this space, and it continues to step-up as the appetite around the world for renewable assets continues to increase, in Asia and America and in Europe. As well as the strength in infrastructure renewable, we also highlight some of the other specializations, including real estate and TMET around the globe.

Now on the renewable topic. Obviously, after the year end, we announced the acquisition of the Green Investment Bank that was led by Macquarie Capital. And you can see in terms of where that business is going, it actually will be split between Macquarie Capital in terms of the people who are working on developing transactions and projects around the United Kingdom and as well as that we've got existing assets under management, which are being managed by MIRA. So you can see there, MIRA has about $4 billion - GBP 4 billion, I should say, of assets under management coming onto its platforms. You see the different funds there and you see the different investors who have stepped-up there.

On the left-hand side, you can see what Macquarie Capital in Europe is looking like, with over 100 people with very strong green development credentials working on a range of projects across the U.K. and, indeed, across the globe.

We're targeting to have a GBP 3 billion of investment over the next 3 years, and there's a strong pipeline that suggests we'll be able to achieve that. On the right-hand side, a map of the U.K. with some of projects listed there.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Obviously, all these 5 businesses are underpinned by a very strong balance sheet. It's been a long-standing characteristic of Macquarie. And the underlying themes behind our balance sheet remain consistent this year.

The overall size has shrunk a little bit on where we were this time last year, but that's just a result of fewer trading activities just - at the moment in terms of 31 March.

In terms of the shape, though, you can see the blue at the bottom, the darker blue colors, which is our term funding, more than offsetting our term assets. In terms of customer deposits, you can see they continue to step-up, up to $47.8 billion, up almost 10% on where we were last year.

Term funding obviously continues to be an important feature of the balance sheet, and we raised $10.5 billion of term funding during the period. And we're also very pleased to say we repaid the acquisition debt facilities of $8.4 billion during the period.

Our capital position, also a feature of our balance sheet. A consistent feature of our balance sheet is our strong capital position and, again, it has strengthened over the period. You can see at September, it was $5.7 billion on a harmonized basis of surplus capital. You can see how that's stepped-up over the period, a hybrid issue of $1 billion plus the capital we generated through the earnings, less the dividend - interim dividend that we paid, resulting in a harmonized Basel III capital surplus for the group of $7.4 billion as of 31 March.

In Australia, of course, we're regulated by APRA. There's the deduction for super equivalent of $1.9 billion we take off, which take us to $5.5 billion of APRA surplus as of yearend.

Other regulatory ratios that are important. And again, very strong position the group is in compared with those - the bank group is in compared with those regulatory ratios.

So the CET1 ratio, you can see, we're at 11.1%, on an APRA basis; 13.3% on a harmonized basis. In terms of our overall leverage ratio, a requirement of 3%. On an APRA basis, we're at 6.4%; and on a harmonized basis, we're at 7.3%.

In terms of our LCR, the minimum, of course, is 100%. We're set at 168% there. So very strong ratios.

The board declared a dividend, as I've mentioned earlier, of $2.80, 45% franked. That takes our full-year dividend to $4.70, 45% franked. The record date you'll see is the 17th of May, with the payment date 3rd of July. The payout ratio - the payout is 72%, which is within our 60% to 80% band that we give in terms of the payout ratio.

Now I'd like to hand over to Patrick for some more analysis of the result. Thank you.

Patrick Upfold

Well, thank you, Nicholas, and good morning to everybody here. As per usual, I'll take you through the detail of the result, going through each of the business units and just pointing out some highlights here and there. So let's kick it off with the overall income statement for the group.

Perhaps, if I start just with the half-on-half result. You'll see that the second half was stronger than the first half, and that was largely on account of lower employment expenses. And that reflected, as you'll see, the lower headcount at the end of the year that - compared with the start of the year.

The tax rate was down on the first half of the year and, that, again, really just reflects the geographic mix and the nature of income where that falls. But also, we had some lower write-down of tax assets in the second half compared to the first half.

So turning to the overall results. You can see, net interest and trading income down for the year. That's reflected in the lower volumes in the lending book. Of course, we have the AWAS acquisition and that brought with it higher interest expense, which goes through that line. So that's going through there as well as the full year effect of that. And we've had more subdued trading conditions, notably in equities. Nicholas touched on that, but also, in the commodities business, given more subdued conditions.

Fee and commission income. You can see down on the year there, and it's largely in respect of performance fees, and we'll highlight that when we get to managed result. As we've previously flagged, the impairment expenses, pleasing to see, have come down significantly over the course of the year. Other income, you can see is up, and I've actually got a slide, which - I'll take you through that other income item.

Overall, for the year, employment expense, you can see down. So employment expense is slightly up, and that's actually just reflecting the average headcount. Over the course of the year, it was slightly up from where it was last year. And of course, the increased profit that we had, and the tax rate down, is say, largely reflecting that geographic mix of income on where that falls. Contributing to that, lower level of uncertainties; and against that, some write-off of some tax assets that I've referred to.

Okay. So I haven't produced this slide before, but I thought it was reasonably instructive to put it in a waterfall form. What's pleasing here is that of the 5 business groups, 4 the business groups are up in their contribution. MAM, down - I'll come to MAM in a second.

You can see the corporate contribution is down on where it was last year. So I should highlight that there was some accounting volatilities associated with some of the hedging activities that we undertake, for which we can't get hedge accounting, so we do get some noise in the corporate P&L. And we had some movement in our own credit as well, some increased employment expenses, obviously associated with increased profit and higher share-based payments expense. And obviously, you can see the effect of the lower tax rate coming through there.

Okay. So first is the businesses and first of our annuity groups here. You can see that MAM here has lower performance fees. Last year, of course, MAM's performance fees were close to $700 million. We still had performance fees over the course of the year, with a number of funds contributing to that. Albeit though, lower than they were in the prior year.

Base fees. I'll split this out a little bit here. We had expected that, I think, at the outset of the year to be up, which ended up being relatively flat over the course of the year. Actually, underlying base fees grew, but movement in foreign exchange saw us end up flat when we translated that back to Australian dollars. We had some gains on sale of some assets, and I'll come back to that shortly, and better performance from some of the underlying funds in which we have investment in and saw our equity income increase, so that's pleasing.

I provided a little bit more detail on AUM movement. You can see that ended up relatively flat over the course of the year. I'll split it out between the 3 parts of the MAM business.

You can see MIM here. Equity flows over the course of the year, ended up relatively flat. We saw outflows in the first part of the year as we saw that volatility in the market. And we've managed to see flows come back in. We - and as I said, we ended up relatively flat over course of the year.

Our fixed income was down for the year, and that really is largely reflective of client repositioning in respect to the insurance assets, which I should say are low-margin assets for us. And then we had some - and we just had some favorable market movements for that business.

I'll skip over to the MSIS there, which is the - the debt infrastructure commentary spoken about quite a bit that's - we're seeing some great flows into that funding. We see $2 billion coming to that fund. And in MIRA there, up $18 billion. Now I'll actually go into the AUM on that business shortly. And so, we've ended up, as you can see, relatively flat over the course of the year.

Now we look at AUM for MIRA because that's the basis upon which we get our base fees. This is a really pleasing slide to look at. You can see the capital raise over course of the year of just over $15 billion. A number of initiatives across the globe, I think, very well supported by our investors.

Some positive - a list of price movements there have contributed to that. Of course, as some assets are realized out and some funds come towards the end of their life, we're returning capital to our investors. You can see the effect of that there.

And you can see FX, which is largely pound- and euro-related having an adverse effect in the total amount of AUM under management. Still up a very healthy growth rate, up there at $77 billion. And as Nicholas said, this is just over $10 billion of unspent firepower which positions us very well for the future.

Okay. So Corporate and Asset Finance. You can see the full-year effect of the AWAS and the Esanda acquisitions here, contributing approximately $200 million in step-up in income for the year. And both those acquisitions have been seamlessly integrated and are performing as we expected at the time of the acquisitions. That's really a pleasing credit to the business.

I think we've also flagged that we expect that CAF to experience lower impairments, and that is, indeed, what has happened over the course of the year. So you can see in - impairments down.

And then, I've highlighted here just the impact of the lower volumes in the lending book. So we've got lower interest income. You can see that coming through there. We do have assets denominated in pounds, this is in relation to our energy assets, and also in relation to some of our transportation assets. And part of the lending book was also denominated in pounds. And as the Aussie dollar strengthened against that, that's had an FX effect so I've highlighted that out there for you. And so, you can see, the group has ended up just shy of $1.22 billion for the year.

Banking and Financial Services. You could see, this slide's probably familiar to you in terms of the way it looks from the half. Hasn't really changed that much. The main area of change is the business growth, which I'll come to in a second.

We just had those disposals of the life business and also the U.S. mortgage business in the first half of the year. That had an approximately $200 million effect on the business. But we also had some changes to the way in which we capitalized software, which I went through in quite some detail in the first half of the year. And you can see the effect of that coming through there at $52 million in change in that approach. You'll also see the increased other impairments, a large part of that related to some software that we had capitalized. And ultimately, we've ended up impairing that software.

You can see the business growth there, $114 million coming through. That's reflective of the increased volumes really across - average volumes across the platform. Nicholas has gone through a number of those already, so I won't go through them. But also, expanding margin on a number of those products contributing to that uplift in the result there. So that's pleasing to see.

Okay. The first of our markets-facing businesses, commodities and Global Markets group. Of course, late last year, we merged Macquarie Securities Group with what was then called CFM, commodities and financial markets, to form this new group. And so, we're presenting a slide on the basis of that merger.

Now a thing that stands out when you look at the waterfall here is the sharp decline in impairments, down almost $200 million. That was something that we've foreshadowed at the start of the year, and is reflective of the fact that the areas where we've had some difficulty in the old Metals and Energy Capital book, the level of those loans and equity positions have come down quite significantly.

Improved market conditions actually provided an opportunity for the business unit to realize out some investments, and I'll speak about those, actually, in a couple of slides - times. So that's pleasing to see.

And on the trading side. Let's go through the trading result here. You can see the commodities business here, which is still a strong result for the commodities business, albeit that it was down over the course of last year, in that we experienced more subdued market conditions. Net debt flowed into lower levels of client flow and, therefore, there was fewer trading opportunities.

Pleasingly, what we did see was a pick-up on the interest rate FX and credit size. So the volatility that was experienced in those markets, we did see increased client flow and trading, and you can see the benefit of that there. Also contributing to that was just improved conditions in the high-yield market, we're over-capitalized on that as well.

I've spoken in the past about the very strong first half of FY '16, that the equities business had really - as a result of the activity in and around China. That all came to an end in August 2016, and it hasn't been repeated. And so you, can see that the result there, down significantly on where it was for FY '16.

Lower fee and commission income. More subdued conditions in the equities markets, offset by an improvement in our futures business, which has been going very well. When you transfer a 25% interest that CFM had within the debt capital markets business, that's gone into the MacCap results. That's had a bit of a bearing there. And then you see lower costs coming through. There's a number of cost initiatives have been in place, and we're realizing the - those efficiencies through the P&L, as you can see today. So that's pleasing to see.

Okay. Turning to the last of our groups, which is MacCap, up - a result, which is up from where it was last year. Again, lower impairments featured in the result today. And we've flagged that earlier on in the year.

You see that there's lower investment-related income there. This pipeline of transactions for this business is very strong, and so I think that's more reflective of just the timing of - more of the timing of transactions than anything else.

M&A fee income picked up over the course of the year. We saw really good results coming through in the European and North American business, and they offset more subdued conditions, which we experienced here in the Australian market. You can see the additional impact of the industry additions in the Australian market, with the lower ECM fee income coming through there.

DCM income, largely out of the U.S., very strong business for us there. That's really pleasing to see because that's picked up, but also, just taking into account that part of that business was transferred from CGM into MacCap at the start of the half - start of the year.

Now I've talked in each of the groups - I've touch on each of the groups about other income. It is a strong feature of our result this year, but it is also a continual feature of our result. And each of the group - each of the business groups, their VaR I think, BFS, can expect to see income in this other income item essentially is relating to Equity and similar investments that we make within these groups. And we've realized out those positions.

So you can see the step-up in MAM. It's a $215 million step-up in MAM. What does MAM do? Well, MAM invests in assets or invests alongside our clients within funds. And so, that's just a natural part of its business. And more often than not - well, certainly, for some funds, that we have taken our performance fees in the form of stock, showing our alignment with our fund investors. And at some point in time, we do realize out those performance fees that we are holding in stock. And indeed, that was the case this year with MQA and MIC. So you can expect to see that on a reasonably regular basis.

CAF, different story. CAF, particularly through the lending business, will acquire positions maybe directly or through distressed debt, for example, and may end up holding assets. And those assets - note those assets will ultimately be realized out, and that is, indeed, what they've done over the course of the year. BFS, I've explained. Really relating to that - the sale of those 2 businesses.

CGM. We've had a few impairments in CGM over the years, so perhaps you need to go back with - in your memory a little bit further. But CGM has, successfully over a number of years, invested alongside its clients in their activities, helped those clients get their transactions done, and do hold Equity positions and various debt positions and realize those out. And it's pleasing to see that they're realizing that on a kind of profitable basis this year. MacCap, down there for the year, but that is part and parcel of what MacCap does, and that is investing alongside its clients to make things happen.

You see corporate there - result in corporate. We do sometimes get some accounting results where we end up booking a profit into the corporate center. The business unit may take a more conservative position, and then once the business realizes out the assets, we then transfer those profits out to the business unit when that occurs. And that's really what's occurred over the course of this year.

Okay. So impairment expenses. I think I've really covered off those. All groups have experienced a decline in impairments, which is really pleasing to see. And BFS did experience a run against that, having an increase in its impairments over the course of the year. They're not credit-related. As I said, it related to some equity investments held by that group, but also, the core banking program and some write-outs that we took in the first half of the year, which I think we have covered.

You've seen this slide before, compliance. I won't go through it in detail. And needless to say that it's - compliance is a very significant part of our overall spend. The project work has come off somewhat over the course of the year. But what we found with projects is once you build it, it needs to be maintained. And we really don't see that significant decline in costs when projects completed. They tend to fall into the business as usual category. And indeed, that's what you've seen coming through there.

Nicholas has touched on the balance sheet. I'll just highlight - I'll highlight 2 things. So I'll highlight the repayment of the acquisitions facilities. It's $8.5 billion of acquisition facilities that were repaid over the course of the year. Of course, that's related to Esanda and AWAS. What it demonstrates - though, I think the Esanda transaction was repaid within 6 months. We've got Stuart Green over there - within about 6 months of acquisition. Was one, it reflects our very long-standing position on liquidity, holding very senior amounts of liquidity. But two, also, just the very good access that we have to funding markets around the world that have enabled us to get those facilities repaid very, very quickly.

The other thing I'd highlight there is the loan capital. You can see that our total capital has gone up over the course of the last 6 months. A large reason for that is that we went out in March and did an inaugural one for a hybrid capital issuance out of the bank, which was called the MACS, the Macquarie Additional Capital Securities or MACS. That was very, very successful for us. We were underweight on our hybrid capital. We went out into the market. The pricing looked reasonably good for us. We did a USD 750 million deal. We had $12 billion worth of appetite for that particular transaction, so it was very pleasing to get that transaction done.

You've seen this before. I do like to look at it and highlight it to you because it really just does reflect what I've said about our very diversified issuance strategy in terms of our tenor and type, very good access to the market. You can see that we've maintained our 4.5-year weighted average term to maturity through the issuance that we've done over the course of the year. And you can see that we've got a very good maturity profile over the coming years, so that's really pleasing. It positions us really well going forward.

Great story for Greg Ward and the team is just this continued growth in the deposits. Deposits are very important for us. They're 40% of our funded balance sheet today, and this year was no exception in terms of the performance of the products that we offer to our clients. And you saw the growth there, with almost 10% growth carried within in those deposits over the course of the year.

Turning now towards the loan and lease portfolio. I'll - this is on our funded balance sheet. It's what we actually fund, so we've done some netting down to show how I think about things, how I've got to put up the fund. I'll make a few observations around it.

First, you can see the lending book, which is largely funded on balance sheet. You see the decrease in the lending book there from $9 billion to $6.6 billion. Then you can see the - just jumping down to BFS there, you can see the Australian mortgages, up from $21.6 billion to $24 billion.

I just talked about the deposits going up. We're utilizing those deposits rather than utilizing securitization markets, so we're putting more of our mortgages on our balance sheet. At the same time, what we're seeing - what we've had, we had we had Greg - BFS sell the U.S. mortgage business. That was pleasing to see. And then, our Canadian legacy business, that is running off very a very, very rapidly. And you can see that's run down. Essentially, that balance there is the residual balance of the Canadian mortgage business that we've had there.

You can see the growth of business banking come through there. Results in commodities. I've referred to the - some of the reduction in the loan balances in the old MEC portfolio. And you can see that coming through in that line there. And that's meant our loans and our assets on our balance sheet have decreased somewhat.

And notwithstanding all the investments that we have - that each of the groups realized over the course of the year, they've been able to find new investments to put on the balance sheet. And so you can see that over the course of the year, we've remained exactly flat in terms of the Equity investments on the balance sheet. Worth highlighting that almost half of the investments that we do have on the balance sheet do relate to fund investments that Macquarie manages

So now, turning to - just turning a regulatory update. So-called total Basel IV initiative seems to have been - or has been delayed. It's very unclear as to when the timing of that, and so we wait with anticipation for the Basel Committee to provide a clearer guidance for us on that.

There's also been a delay in another - a number of other regulatory initiatives. APRA's delayed the implementation of the new standardized approach for measuring counter-party credit risk. And that's going to be delayed until at least January 2019. There's a consultation process that we'll have to go through sometime over the course of this year and next.

They also announced - APRA also announced that it doesn't expect to finalize its new market standard risk. This is the review of the risk in the trading book, until at least 2020. And the implementation date is at least 2021. So some time away yet.

Of course, you read a lot about the Financial System Inquiry, a recommendation about ADI capital ratios being unquestionably strong and, of course, we're waiting for APRA to provide more guidance around their interpretation of what that means. And we expect to see that sometime over the next couple of months.

And Net Stable Funding Ratio. The rules have been - the rules are being finalized. There's some calibration and interpretation that needs to be completed, but based on our best understanding of how the APRA intends to apply those rules, we safely - sorry, we comfortably exceed that 100% NSFR requirement which is pleasing.

This is the CET1 version of the slide that Nicholas put up. You can see the movement in CET1. We've gone from 12.6% at the half-year result, up to 13.3% on a harmonized basis. That's why I prefer to look at our - relative strength of our capital ratios. But even after allowing for APRA's super equivalents, market-leading, really, at 11.1%. So we feel really well positioned within - certainly, within the bank and the group, more broadly, in terms of capital.

And no surprises when you look at the slide here. Nicholas has highlighted the strong LCR position, 168% at March quarter. I'll highlight the unencumbered liquid asset portfolio. We've always maintained high levels of cash and liquids on our balance sheet. This year is no exception, and you can see the level that we're holding there, very, very healthy, indeed.

So I'll just go through a couple of the - just finalize on a couple of capital management initiatives. So the first is that, of course, we have the staff - part of the staff's profit shares invested in stock, so-called MEREP. This year, we - the board has resolved to purchase those MEREP on market. No surprises there. The amount that they'll be purchasing - will have to purchase is about $378 million. And we've got a buying period, you can see there, between middle of May and early July.

You'll recall that last year we implemented a share sale agreement facility for staff. We brought forward the vesting period for staff for their shares which vested after the AGM. We brought that forward into May, and what you now have is the trust, staff selling into this facility and the trust buying out of that facility. And all that transaction occurs off - completely off-market, and that the price is referenced by whatever the daily on the particular day that staff sell their shares and the trust acquires those shares.

Then you've got the DRP. The DRP, no surprise again, no discount will be offered on that. And to the extent that shareholders do take that up, we'll be acquiring those as DRP are on-market.

I've mentioned the MACS. Part of the reason for issuing the MACS was that we intended to buy back another hybrid security, which is a transitional Basel III hybrid security called the ECS. That's about $250 million - or at least USD 250 million. So we're announcing today that we'll be implementing a buyback of that. It's a process that we go through. It's through a resale agreement through a third-party financial institution. And from them, we'll repurchased the ECS immediately, so there'll be no issuance of any MBL shares. Those holders who are listed will hear of ECS, you can expect to resell those shortly.

So with that, I'll hand over to - hand back to Nicholas for the outlook.

Nicholas William Moore

Thank you, Patrick. And as usual, our outlook will be split between 2 different presentations, one of which is dealing with the short-term outlook. And from a short-term outlook, we build it up in - with respect to the 5 different businesses that we have within Macquarie. We're actually not providing 5 different forecasts, but we're actually showing the factors that will be impacting upon their performance for the year ahead. And as you know, consistent with last year, we'll keep this updated as the year progressed.

So in starting with MAM. We see base fees will be broadly in line with where they were last year. This may sound conservative, but it's reflective of the fact that some of the infrastructure assets will be rolling off during the year. Performance fees and investment-related income, we think will be consistent with where we were last year. From a CAF viewpoint, we note that the leasing volumes, we think, will be broadly in line. We note the reduced book from a lending viewpoint. But from a lending viewpoint, the profitability will be very much determined by the timing and the level of the earlier prepayments and realization.

From Banking and Financial Services, we've obviously seen good growth over the years. That growth resulted in profitability in the current year as well as that we expect to see growth to continue. Now importantly, we did have a one-off gain in Banking and Financial Services with the sale of the life business we don't expect to be repeated. In terms of the capital markets-facing businesses, obviously, their result will be very impacted by the markets they experience. Obviously, they're benign markets at the moment. They're good markets at the moment. And at the moment, we're assuming that those markets will continue. From a MacCap viewpoint, we see a solid pipeline of realization, as expected. We have good market positions in Macquarie Capital. And of course, in commodities and global markets, we also have very strong market positions, and we're seeing good customer flows come through. The Cargil acquisition, we note, but we also note that it's not expected to have a material acquisition for commodities during the current year.

Adding all that together, we think, broadly speaking, the contribution of the operating groups will be broadly in line with where we were last year.

Again, we expect the tax rate to be broadly in line with where we were last year. Now the tax rate is, of course, very dependent upon a number of features, including where we derive income around the world. And if the - and if that changes, obviously, it'll have an impact in terms of the tax rate. Now any outlook - so when we bring the tax rate broadly in line together with the operating groups, broadly in line, overall, we think the year will be broadly in line this year with where we were last year.

Now that outlook, of course, is subject to the usual caveats about things we can't control, such as market circumstances, foreign exchange and, of course, regulatory or tax changes.

In terms of the medium term, which, of course, we're all very much focused on at Macquarie. We continue to be very confident in the medium-term outlook for the group based upon the deep expertise we have in all the markets that we're operating in around the world. We can see that the annuity-style businesses today, in terms of the success of those businesses in recent years, and we can also see that in the capital markets-facing businesses, the way that they're responding to improved market conditions. We're seeing the ongoing benefit, of course, of cost initiatives in the result this year, as we have in recent years. And of course, we always are underpinned by a very, very strong and conservative balance sheet. As Patrick has just emphasized, it's never been in a strong position as it is today. And most importantly, all the businesses are underpinned by a very strong improvement in risk management framework that continues to drive the profitability going forward.

My final slide details where we have our capital invested across the group. $18.7 billion of capital, including the ordinary capital and the hybrid capital, you can see we have it in the annuity-style businesses, $8.3 billion, producing a return to shareholders of about 22%. That's above the average we've seen over the last 11 years. Capital market-facing businesses have about $4.6 billion worth of capital last year. Produced a return of about 15%. That's towards the lower end of the range in terms of what we've seen over the last 11 years.

And with that, I'll hand over to Karen, who will take questions. Thank you.

Karen Khadi

Thanks, Nicholas. We'll now open the floor for questions. We'll take questions from the floor and then take some from the teleconference lines. For those here in the audience that do want to ask a question, if you could please wait for a microphone attendant before proceeding. And just before we get started, just want to remind that this is a briefing for the investment community. We will not be taking questions from the media because we've got a separate briefing for them later today.

So we'll just start with a question in the front. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Fitzgerald

Simon Fitzgerald here from Evans & Partners. Two questions here. Just firstly, in regards to the traditional Investment Management business, noting that AUM was down 5%. I'm just wondering how you might be positioning that business given the migration of assets from active to passive. And maybe you can also make a comment just quickly on the revenue effect given the majority of those outflows were from fixed income products.

Nicholas William Moore

Yes, sure. Okay. That's a good question. In fact, I can hand over to Shemara. We've had a lot of chats, as you can guess, around these issues over the years. And so, Shemara is probably best placed to talk about it. So Shemara, I think if you picked that up that's the impact on the MIM. If we can have a microphone to Shemara. That's the impact of the movement from active to passive globally, and what the impact that's going to have on our bottom line.

Shemara Wikramanayake

Yes, and I think if I start with - you asked a question about the fixed income outflows and impact of base fees from that this year. That was, as Patrick said, mostly in our insurance efforts, which are very low margin. So the impact on fees from that was muted by the fact that it was low fee. In terms of active to passive, yes, there has been a rotation from active to passive across the industry. At this stage, because we're actually a small manager by 0.5% of the U.S. market, our flows are being impacted more by things like how our specific strategies are performing as active managers and are we taking share or losing it to other actives. So that's probably driving our flows more.

And then the risk-on, risk-off. So we saw people rotate away from fixed income in retail markets and more to equities, so our flows ended up more to equities than fixed income. And as Patrick said as well, outflow in the first half, inflow in the second. I know macro, at the industry level, there's a lot of flow from active to passive and also from active to active. Flow intra-active is greater than the flow from active to passive. And the only other comment I'd make is the flows away from active have been in more what they call active core, but less tracking error funds, less high-conviction products. We tend to be at the very active level. And it's really those lower-tracking error, lower alpha-generating funds that are having money move over to passive. So at this stage, whilst it's an industry trend, we're not seeing it specifically impact us. But we know it is an industry trend in the world.

Karen Khadi

We'll just take a question from Morgan Stanley, Richard Wiles.

Richard Wiles

Richard Wiles, Morgan Stanley. Your ROE slide shows that you're 22% in the annuity-style businesses, and they have 17% of the group. And yet, because you're carrying $5.5 billion of surplus capital, the group ROE's only 15%. In this half...

Nicholas William Moore

A little bit over, Richard.

Richard Wiles

In this half, that capital surplus went up from $3.7 billion. You've said you're only going to buy back $250 million of hybrids. So it's a very, very strong capital position. Your leasing - or your lending portfolio is following acquisitions like GIB funded with partners. I mean, what are you going to do with all this capital in order to drive up group ROE?

Nicholas William Moore

That's a good question, and obviously, every year, we sit down. We have a good, strong surplus capital position. And as you know, what we've said over many years is that we want to have a strong capital position, so we can actually assure ourselves of the ability to grow when we see opportunities across the business. And plainly, in recent years, we've seen a lot of opportunities to grow, mostly organically, but there has been the odd acquisition that's had an impact. So I think we are well-positioned, as you quite rightly say, with that strong capital position and, indeed, a strong funding position to respond to market opportunities. Now, at this stage, we're not calling any particular market opportunities. We know all the businesses are looking at how they can be growing their business. Simple point, of course, from a capital markets-facing business, you can see, in terms of the mix between annuity and capital markets, how the capital market businesses have been stepping up in recent times. And stepping up, obviously, because of the market conditions have improved.

Now if those businesses continue to step up, as you say, things like Green Investment Bank and other opportunities, will inevitably arise, so we are able to respond if the market conditions are there. Similarly, if you look at what Greg is doing in Banking and Financial Services, that's ongoing growth taking place. So if you look at all those metrics that we talk about in these presentations on a regular basis, they, of course, need capital to continue to support them. So many - in - from a MIRA viewpoint, coming back to that, even though we might see the insurance business, as Shemara is saying, stepped down a little bit, we are continuing to grow the MIRA funds. There's a whole range of initiatives at the moment underway in MIRA where they're raising the capital. Now as you know, what we tend to do is we put capital alongside our investors when we do invest in the MIRA funds the same as we do in the Macquarie Capital and the same as we do across a range of our different businesses. So we are aware of the capital position.

As I said, it's a consistent Macquarie story that you've become familiar with. The good news is, we've been able to find ways historically to deploy that in a very effective way.

Karen Khadi

We'll take one more question from the floor before going to the lines.

Jonathan Mott

This is Jon Mott from UBS. On Slide 36, which goes through the other income that Patrick was running through, you can see, obviously, a very big jump this year. Last year, when he called out there were going to be a lot more gains on sale realizations coming through and also a lot of non-repeat of some of the write-downs, that's come through. Can you give us an indication on where you feel this number should come out over the next 12 months given the outlook for realizations in your pipeline. Obviously, you've called out investment banking gains coming through. And should we be looking somewhere closer to FY '16 as a better base given the great outcome that you had in 2017?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes, that's a good question. So you're quite right that from an investment banking viewpoint, from a MacCap viewpoint, we have actually called out principal gains for the year to come, and we feeling comfortable about those. A lot of those have been written about in the media, so you'll be familiar with a number of them. And are interesting, and we feel confident about that happening, subject to market, of course. As well as that we've called out, from a MIRA viewpoint, we've said that we've seen good capital realizations historically. And again, we expect to see those in the year to come.

So there are 2 categories we're actually highlighting where we expect to see realizations to come in the forthcoming 12 months. As well as that, of course, in the lending book, we are consistently seeing good results coming through. We say the final result for CAF will be dependent upon the timing and the amount of those realizations, but we have seen those on a consistent basis in recent times. So if you think about MacCap, if you think about the MIRA business and if you think about the lending book, all of those should be giving rise to some realizations during the year. Now what else will happen? I don't think we're making a statement at this time.

Jonathan Mott

So we shouldn't be using the FY '17, obviously, a big number, $1.55 billion, as a starting point? And you obviously have highlighted a few gains coming through. But will those gains, if highlighted in MacCap, MIRA and the lending, be enough to offset the [indiscernible]?

Nicholas William Moore

We're not giving that precise guidance. We're just pointing people to where they are. What we like to do is to share our share with you our view in terms of where we think those gains will come. What will ultimately happen, of course, will be dependent very much upon market conditions and how the business is responding to them at the time.

Karen Khadi

We might go to the teleconference lines for a question.

Operator

The first line question comes from Frank Podrug from Merrill Lynch.

Frank Podrug

A couple of questions from me. The first is can you please walk through the moving pieces of the credit rates and FX trading line in CGM? How much is credit versus rates versus FX? Is there much upside here if you get potentially higher volatility rates market in global central banks' policies evolve? Or is it primarily an FX trading business?

Nicholas William Moore

Okay. Well, Patrick's very keen to answer this one.

Patrick Upfold

It's primarily - Frank, it's primarily within interest rates and FX - in the FX markets, not so much in - on the credit side of things, albeit that credit performed better than - much better than it did in the previous year. There's various items which have ended up going through that credit trading - sorry, through the interest rate and FX, really across the globe, whether it's up in Asia. And we saw some interesting trades that we were able to do given some of the movement in FX basis, for example. And as I say, just general interest rate volatility, as we've just seen clients want to put on more trades, and we've been - we've facilitated that. So to the extent that you get more volatility in this space, then we can expect again to see an improved - a solid result for this area of the group.

Frank Podrug

Second question. Energy reform, including less regulation, appears a cornerstone of the Trump policy agenda. This also involves speeding up infrastructure approvals. And you've seen recent approvals that could see Appalachian takeaway capacity soar in coming quarters. So what are the threats and opportunities to U.S. energy trading business from there? Does it suppress volatility potentially? On the flip side, does it create more financing and other opportunities?

Nicholas William Moore

I think the questions we're generally being asked on the Trump administration for our U.S. business go to tax rate. Obviously, there's a tax reform package of some sort that's being discussed at the moment that between the administration and Congress. That, obviously, will have the most direct impact in terms of our financial result, if there will be a change. The second element, of course, is the infrastructure. The President has said he wants to see a $1 trillion infrastructure program. We know that infrastructure takes quite some time to actually flow through to the marketplace, so we'd see that being a more medium-term opportunity rather than a short-term opportunity. In terms of the Energy Markets, I don't think we're seeing - we're expecting to see any major or material impact on the U.S. Energy Market in the short to medium term.

Karen Khadi

Okay. I might take a question from the floor, Brian Johnson.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson, CLSA. Congratulations on a broadly in line, up 7.5%, result. A few questions. The first one is, just on the transfer of the insurance fixed-interest money, which has been replaced by infrastructure money. Did that happen right at the end of the period or during the period? Do we - because that is really replacing something with a low-base fee with a higher one. Was that - is that uplift being realized during this period or does it happen in the next period, the margin?

Nicholas William Moore

Well, it's more towards the end, obviously. But as we've said, our outlook for the year to come is actually - and it sounds conservative, but the business has thought about this, is that the base fees do - to remain constant in terms of where we were this year versus last year, broadly in line. So as you say, when you look at those simple numbers, and it is an end-of-year phenomena, but as well as that in the year to come, the business is anticipating some of those existing infrastructure assets will be rolling off. And as a result of that, they've put that all into the mix and actually have come up with this outcome that they think base fees will be broadly in line. Perhaps, Shemara, you'd like to comment on that?

Shemara Wikramanayake

Yes. That's wrong, Brian, that basically, in the coming year, we expect the fees to be broadly in line because when we were talking about passives earlier, a lot of that money is also flowing away from core active to alternatives. And so, MIRA and our Infrastructure Debt Funds and MSIS are the beneficiary of those flows. But in this coming year, we have quite a lot of realizations happening in the infrastructure funds. So the big first U.S. fund, MEIF1, that was $4 billion; and the big second European fund, MEIF2, that was $4.6 billion, we'll be realizing through this year. So even though we're hoping to raise the double-digit billions that we did last year with our fourth U.S. fund and our second Asian fund coming up, we expect quite a lot of run-off in assets. So that's the big thing that will probably hold base fees constant through this year. On the flip side, I guess, to John's question, we should have more investment income as we realize assets through those funds.

Brian Johnson

So the performance fees go up this year?

Shemara Wikramanayake

Performance fees really depend on the vintage of funds. So both of those were the '07 vintages. And so even if they get close to their 8%, it's unlikely they'll be 15% funds and generating big performance fees. So we've said in the guidance that we expect performance fees to be broadly in line with the $250 million, roughly, that MIRA did this year. And in a presentation we gave last year, I think we said performance fees typically run at about 50 basis points of EUM through the cycle. We had a spike here, as Patrick and Nicholas mentioned, in FY '16, where that went up to 1%, close to $700 million. Next year, we're forecasting they'll be similar to this year and will probably come from all over the place. This year, we had bits from Australia, Asia, North America and Europe and we expect the same in the year ahead.

Brian Johnson

Potentially, with that uplifting in the '19 year as the vintages - as we then roll into better vintages?

Shemara Wikramanayake

From '19, '20, we'll be having the third European fund, MEIF3; and the second U.S. fund, MEIF2, so we should have better performance fees. It really depends what the environment is like at the time and how we go realizing. But those ones, hopefully, will generate fees in those further-out years.

Brian Johnson

Just a second question. If we have a look on the slides, Macquarie have got a reasonably sized housing book, and you're saying, most of it is covered by mortgage insurance. Can we just get a feeling as to whether you've thought or entertained basically taking some additional credit protection with respect to the housing book and also with the auto book?

Nicholas William Moore

Sure. Well, we spent a lot of time, as you can guess cycle financial institutions do, looking at our mortgage exposure and having regard to what's been happening in the Australian property market. Needless to say, we think we are very prudently positioned. We think the insurance is part of that prudential positioning, but of course, much more importantly, is the day-to-day business in terms of how we are writing the business, how we're sizing the business, the sort of constraints that we're putting around the business. So we do pay it a lot of attention, both inside business, but also, more broadly, from a risk viewpoint all the way to the board. So it's a constant focus. So we feel the mortgage portfolio is well positioned. But perhaps, Greg, this something he thinks about and works on a lot of his hours. So perhaps, Greg would like to make some comment in terms of how the book is positioned and how we think it will fare in the years to come.

Gregory Colin Ward

Yes, quite right, Nicholas. We spend a lot of time thinking about the book, and we've set our risk tolerances very conservatively, especially in the last few years as we watched prices increase in certain markets and certain asset types. We do have a substantial amount of mortgage insurance, as you know, Brian. And we have just launched a reinsurance program as well for originations going forward. The portfolio is performing very, very well. About 69% of the portfolio are - the borrowers are at least a month in advance on their repayments and about 40% of borrowers are about 12 months in advance on their repayments. So the borrowers that we have seem to be in a very strong position. And interestingly, even on interest-only loans, over half the borrowers are at least a month in advance. So the statistics don't look a lot different even for interest-only borrowers. So we're very pleased with the portfolio.

Nicholas William Moore

And in terms of the leasing book, again, we feel good about the leasing book. Obviously, it's grown substantially in size in recent times with the Esanda acquisition. The leasing book contains sort of 2 broad elements, in that, motor vehicle, it's the people who own the cars and we're leasing the cars, but as well as that we support the dealers in terms of floor plans and things of that nature. Now both of those categories of loan have different credit characteristics. The bulk of it, of course, being the car leases, and they are performing well. We've looked over history in terms of the performance of those portfolios, and as you know, they're very solid. But Garry would sure like to talk about what we are doing from a credit viewpoint with respect to that very large portfolio that we have.

Garry Farrell

That's right. Thanks, Nicholas. That is obviously the dealer facility, which we secure principally over cars before the dealers sell them throughout Australia through the dealership networks. That's a corporate credit, and we've got, obviously, strong asset security. We obviously have all the retail leases to consumers and small and medium enterprises in Australia. We run the sensitivities. We've looked at downsides in different markets through the global financial crisis. And defaults obviously tick up if you do have a crisis spread quite quickly. The essential thing here is, a motor car is an essential asset for most consumers and SMEs in any country, and prices bounce back very quickly. So we look at it all the time, Brian, but we're very comfortable with it. And broadly, our losses are tracking in our motor car book in Australia, in line with expectations. So we're comfortable with it, and we'd obviously like to acquire more.

Karen Khadi

We might go to the teleconference line for a question.

Operator

The next phone question comes from Craig Williams from Citi.

Q - Craig Williams

I'd like to ask about the outlook for business growth in the CAF business. You've made a couple of material acquisitions a year ago. They don't perhaps quite appear to have delivered the ticket to earnings that have been announced yet at the time of the acquisition. You have had a good earnings boost instead coming through from the toll way interest this half. Is the key driver for earnings in this division from here continued realization in Brussels business, do you expect? And can we anticipate sort of continued runoff of the core interest in leasing income in the business in the absence of further acquisitions?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes, I'm not sure Craig - we must - seems we have a bit of a mismatch in the story there. But the earnings have delivered. I think Patrick said that the step-up that we expect to see in the acquisitions has actually delivered. And you can see that in - you can actually see in Patrick's slide - sorry about this. Slide 32, you can see the impact, $192 million from the acquisitions during the year, which is obviously the big step-up item from a CAF viewpoint. And can you - do you have that slide in front of you?

Craig Williams

I will locate it quite quickly on my desktop.

Nicholas William Moore

Okay. Well, have a look at that. That actually gives a breakup in terms of what happened year-on-year, and you'll see the driver has been the acquisitions. And those acquisitions are actually consistent with what we said when we raised the capital. So we're very pleased with how they are tracking, and so that's a good story. In terms of the lending business, the lending business, as you say, continues to do well and continues to benefit, as it has over many years, with respect to the realizations on the portfolio. Now we do break out a number of the realizations this year, but as you look at, in terms of how the books progressed year-on-year, it's not significantly greater this year versus prior year. Maybe, Ben, would you'd like to talk about the realizations this year or...

Benjamin Matthaus Bruck

I don't think there's anything to talk about.

Nicholas William Moore

Okay. So Ben's just saying there's nothing to add to it. So the details are all there, Craig. You can have a look in terms of the impact of the acquisitions, which is driving the step-up. And obviously, from a lending viewpoint, as you quite rightly say, we've had good realizations in that infrastructure toll way area, which we highlight, which is consistent with prior years.

Karen Khadi

Question from the floor at the front.

Andrew Triggs

It's Andrew Triggs from Deutsche Bank. A couple of questions, please, just a quick one following-up on the strength in rates. That momentum post-U.S. election, has that continued into the start of this half? And the second question, more around the funding side of things. I didn't catch any further commentary on the NSFR, but disclosure suggests above 100%. Can you be a bit more specific on where that stands? And the 40% funding by deposits, obviously, a very good deposit growth. Do you see that trend continuing? Is that having any positive impact on your funding costs, overall?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes. Well, yes, it is. I mean, the deposit growth is a good future in terms of how the balance sheet has changed in recent years. And I think at this stage, Greg, we're expecting our deposit growth to continue to grow, obviously being driven out of BFS. And you can see, I think in business banking, we stepped-up year-on-year by - was it 15% - 16%. So good growth happening, and that's being driving out of the underlying business. So deposit growth continues to happen. In terms of the NSFR, Patrick, in terms of greater than 100%, that's our requirement.

Patrick Upfold

It's comfortably above 100%. There are still some calibration issues that need to be addressed, but yes, we're very comfortable with that. And as I said for some time, we will comfortably satisfy that regulatory requirement.

Nicholas William Moore

And in terms of market conditions for the year that just started, which is very, very fresh, I mean, they're really unchanged from where we were in terms of the year ended 31 March.

Patrick Upfold

Unchanged, yes.

Karen Khadi

There's a question from the floor.

Scott Manning

Scott Manning from JPMorgan. I've got a couple of process. Just on the tax, you noted that reflects the mix of business, but it was - it did actually depart from the guidance. So is it fair to say that you ended up earning less in those higher-taxing jurisdictions and ended up earning more in those lower tax jurisdictions than what you actually expected at the start of the year? And what were some of those areas of the outperformance and disappointment?

Patrick Upfold

Yes, so we did. So the U.S. income, I think, as Nicholas highlighted in his chart, was down. Firstly, we'll just go to - why don't we just go to slide - I think it's 7. It's actually Slide 14, and just have a look at where the income fell. Just walk through that. I mean, this is relatively simplistic approach, and I'll walk you through it. So you can see, in the U.S., 27% of our income, that has up - that's been up, I think, as high as 37% or 38% in the past, and it's obviously come down. It's down from where it was last year as well. I think it was 30% last year, so that's one movement there. We are taxed at 40%-plus depending on which state you're in, in the U.S., which city you're in. So that's come down. You can see, Europe there at 24%, depends on where in Europe it falls. But if it's in the U.K., where the - it predominantly does fall in, you're typically going to be having a rate of 20%. While it's not as straightforward, because you've got to pay bank surcharge if you fall within a particular - in the bank entity of, here, 6% to 7%.

Then you've got Asia over there. Asia is a little bit more complex. But roughly around there, you'd be looking at somewhere like a 15% tax rate, if you fell within Singapore or Hong Kong, which is where most of our business is, higher in places like Korea. Not as straightforward just because of the overlay in the way in which these CFC rules work. So that might not necessarily be the last point of taxation for us. An example I can give you is, if we trade on behalf of ourselves, then the last point of taxation is going to be in Australia. If we trade on behalf of the client, that's going to be - the last point of taxation is going to be up in Asia. That's just the way the CFC rules works.

So I often refer to that mix of income. That's a really good example of where the mix of income can affect the rate. And then, of course, you've got Australia there, a significant step-up over the course of the year. Headline rate at 30%, but obviously, there's adjustments, which get made around that, whether you're going to get an R&D concession, whether you get a non-deductible harbor expenses, et cetera, et cetera, so - at 30%. I think if you kind of ran those sort of growth rates, you'd see that those rough tax rates I just referred to, you'd end up at that 28% - 28%, 29% - 28% and 29% mark. We were at, I think 28-something in the last half of last year, and so that's kind of carried through into the course of the year. Of course, we had a stronger commodities performance. It was a very mild winter, for example, in the U.S. as many of you might know. And our commodities business was more subdued, I suppose, on that front over the second of the year. If that was stronger, then you'd see more income coming into that business. And the more income coming in, into that business, you'd see the tax rate come up.

Nicholas William Moore

So the simple story is, the weighted average of all those different tax rates is about 28%, 29%, but then, there are permanent differences, both in our favor and against us around the world, and that's the really tricky thing in terms of working out where those permanent differences fall. And the other asset - the other point that Patrick's mentioned in the past is, of course, we lose tax assets. Tax assets, you need to do things to maintain them, so sometimes you lose them. So it's a judgment call about recognition of tax assets and how they disappear or not over the period. So it's quite complex.

Patrick Upfold

It's probably worth also highlighting, Nicholas, the - you can get movement between the first half and the second half tax. You're doing your return on an annual basis, but you're reporting half yearly, and you do get true-ups and things that fall from one side to the other, which can have an influence. So I think the best thing to do is just look at the overall tax rate for the year. It gives the best reflex of what our - the tax rate is.

Nicholas William Moore

And therefore, our best guess for what it will be in the year to come.

Scott Manning

And so, secondly on the write-backs, very strong write-backs this period. Obviously, commodity prices have rebounded and that's all good well and good. The outlook for next year, you've actually exited a lot of those investments such that the opportunity for write-backs is no longer actually present?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes, mostly. I mean, we don't - we don't normally count on any write-backs actually having a material impact going forward so...

Patrick Upfold

And they haven't had a - they haven't been material at all.

Nicholas William Moore

So write-backs really don't feature. But we still have some assets on the books where the losses arose from, but we think they're well provided.

Scott Manning

And then, just a final one, the outlook for BFS. So the growth rate there, 1% for the half, Macroprudential all of that kind of thing working through book. So just the outlook there, you mentioned that there's an area to deploy capital. So you're actually more positive one lifting the growth rates there and what the impact will it be on the operating...

Nicholas William Moore

Sure. We'll ask Greg to talk about that, but remember, there's 3 different divisions there. So we have mortgages that are very important, and as you quite rightly say, we saw 1% growth. But remember, we're seeing the profitability of all the work that had been done in prior years actually set the book up. But as well as that we've got wealth, and we've seen the big step-up take place in terms of that Wrap platform over the period. And the other element, not to be ignored, of course, is business banking, where we talked about the growth of deposits of 16%, plus the growth of lending of 10%. So there's real momentum across all those business. But Greg, obviously, is best placed to talk to the momentum in the business and the growth that we're seeing.

Gregory Colin Ward

Yes. Some really good momentum. So we - on the deposit side, in business banking, I expect that deposit growth momentum to continue. We've got some wonderful products there and some new enhancements to those products, including the DEFT platform and so forth, and that's benefiting. And expansion into the legal space and accounting space, so that posit should be strong. The platform growth is helping the CMA. So overall, that's seen, for the last few periods, about a 10% growth in deposits. And at this point, that sort of momentum continues. The platform growth is - has been very strong, and we are in contractual negotiations with Morgan Stanley to outsource all of their platform administration.

So depending on the time of those negotiations being finalized and then the build and migration of their platform, that we should see some good institutional growth in the platform this year. We continue to see good intermediary growth in the platform. It's obviously one of the highest-ranked platforms in the market, and continues to benefit from flows into superannuation. So that's - that looks very solid. And mortgage growth is - was slower last year than we've seen. Historically, it's come off a very low base, so we had expected that growth to moderate, and that happened. But March and April flows look pretty positive.

Nicholas William Moore

And of course, very importantly, as we've emphasize before with Banking and Financial Services, the technology backbone behind the group continues to grow and develop. And all the products, and Greg's been talking about that, are very much enabled by the strength of the technology that we're developing there.

Karen Khadi

We'll go to the teleconference line for a question.

Operator

The next phone question comes from Brett Le Mesurier from Velocity Trade.

Brett Le Mesurier

With your income growth stalling, are you turning your attention to expense reduction to boost profitability?

Nicholas William Moore

I think Brett said, Patrick, with income growth stalling, are we turning our attention to costs? I think, we've - I think, Brett - you've been following us, obviously, for many years. You've seen the attention we've been paying to costs over many years now, and obviously, that's impacting across all our businesses. We're not unique, of course, in the Australian business environment or, indeed, in the global environment that costs are a focus of our business. And something that I think you see in the result this year, as you've seen it in prior years, so yes growth - costs will continue to be something we focus on.

Brett Le Mesurier

What I was really referring to is whether or not you're looking at reducing them because while the cost-to- income ratio has been falling, obviously, they've been increasing with previously high growth rates of income. But with income growth only 2% in the year that we just had and maybe I mean, another 2% again. If you're going to continue to get cost-to-income reductions, you'll need to reduce costs. But it doesn't sound like cost reduction's necessarily on the agenda. It's more holding costs where they are. Would that be a fair comment?

Nicholas William Moore

No. As well, I think we've talked about this over many years, Brett. The way we run our businesses is - the group heads here - are here today, and together with Nicole and Patrick and Steven, their support areas, are very focused on their cost base, and have always been focused on their cost base. So as technology develops - and we use technology to reduce costs, so we employ it. And so we have seen costs fall. One of the areas, obviously, historically, we haven't seen costs fall has been in areas such as compliance. So we have highlighted in prior years our compliance costs went from $100 million to $400 million. Interesting to note, we've put in the annual report, that you might not have seen yet, but that actually - those compliance costs didn't grow this year, I think, for the first time, Steve, in many years. So they stayed at about $405 million year-on-year. But with the exception of that compliance step-up that took place, I think when you look across the groups, it's a pretty consistent story - I'm sure it's not universal, but a pretty consistent story for us all our groups, pardon me, over recent years.

Karen Khadi

I might take a question from the floor.

Brian Johnson

Nicholas, I would just like to clarify, you've said that when it comes the realizations in MacCap, they've been well covered in the media. Are you basically saying to us that the reports we've had on Nuix, Quadrant and PEXA are correct? Do we take those as de facto stock exchange announcements or...

Nicholas William Moore

No, I don't think you can. I do think you know - sorry. Hopefully, you're not misinterpreting what I'm saying. I'm just saying, you know that we have assets on the books, and some of them have been referred to in the media. Those 3 are amongst them, and they're part of our normal business. And as part of the normal business, we expect to see realizations of those investments and others in the years to come. We're not making a call in terms of when those realizations will take place. We're not making a call in terms of the profitability of those realizations. We're certainly not saying they're the only realizations. Tim has a very large book here in Australia. Obviously, the renewable assets that we've highlighted and Tim highlighted in the operational briefing in May are part of what we'd expect to see realized in the year to come. So they're the assets where Macquarie is developing with clients e a whole range of renewable assets in Europe, but also, in Asia, in North America and here, in Australia. So it's a very broad group of assets, infrastructure, renewables, the ones that you've mentioned that have been in the newspaper, and a whole lot of others. Tim, do you want to comment on that?

Timothy Cameron Bishop

Yes. I mean, as Nicholas said, we - and I think we alluded to this in the February operational briefing, we feel good about the condition of our principal book within Macquarie Capital. So we feel like the assets that we've invested in are generally performing well. So the question is more around timing of realizations, and there's obviously judgment that goes into that. We're trying to maximize the profit, and that obviously makes forecasting more challenging, but we're very focused on just getting the right outcomes at the right point in time. But overall, as Nicholas said, it's a diverse portfolio. We've got - with 2 or 3 big things being technology; infrastructure, broadly; and green energy and a little bit in real estate. And we're pretty comfortable with how they're performing right now.

Nicholas William Moore

And so, a lot of the timing and realizations is determined by the market, it's determined on the state of the underlying business, but of course, most importantly, it's determined by our co-investors and our clients, who are alongside us mostly in all these investments.

Brian Johnson

Nicholas, just a second question, if I may. Every disclosure you ever see on Macquarie says you've got surplus capital.

Nicholas William Moore

Yes. Quite right.

Brian Johnson

Quite rightly, but the fact is that when you actually made the last 2 acquisitions, despite having surplus capital, and a great lot of it, you actually went to the market and raised capital. Is that telling us that, that surplus capital is that you can feel confident to and sign documents to make acquisitions just on the off-chance that you might not get the capital? Is it really deployable?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes. I mean...

Brian Johnson

Then it goes down with surplus.

Nicholas William Moore

We said at the time when we did the acquisitions that we probably could have done then without raising capital, but we are a conservative organization. As you quite rightly say, Brian, we're want to have the capital and we want to be very confident that the capital is there. So we raise capital, and we have capital available usually ahead of the transaction rather than the other way around. So it's part of the conservative resetting that, as you say, we've had for many years.

Karen Khadi

I might just take a question from the room, and then come back to you, Brian, if that's okay.

David Ellis

David Ellis, Morningstar. I've got a question about the dividend. Following-on from Brian's question. Obviously, the group has a large surplus capital, but EPS increased 6%, but yet, the dividend increased an impressive 18% in the year. So could you just take us through the reason or the logic behind that increase in the dividend, and obviously, the payout ratio, going to 72%? And second part of the question is, looking forward, is it more likely or less likely that the payout ratio, over 70%, will be maintained?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes. Well, in terms of the dividend, it's probably easier to break up into the final dividend in the interim. With respect to the final dividend, it just tracks the step-up in our profitability half-on-half compared with where we were last year. So I think it was up 17%, Patrick, and therefore, the dividend was up 17%. So the final dividend is just tracking the underlying earnings. The change, in terms of what we did in the dividend, was in the first half of year before last. And as you know, that's when the acquisitions - we were raising capital. And so the - that dividend was probably slightly lower than it could've been otherwise.

So I think, what we're seeing is that the gap between the interim and the final dividend is closing in terms of size, and we're looking at much more of that regular sort of payout ratio that you highlighted of the 72% this year. In terms of going forward, it will be, obviously, subject to the board's discretion going forward in terms of where the dividend will be. We're in the middle of the range, 60% to 80% range, and we're not signaling any change in terms of that payout ratio going forward. Does that make sense?

Karen Khadi

Just a question at the end.

Brian Johnson

Apologies. Nicholas, Macquarie is a very ROE-driven organization. And when we have a look at the second half versus first half ROE, it's up quite a bit. There's been a lot of talk today about expenses and income growth. I'd just be interested - I note from the annual report that you've avoided the - well, the board has made the discretion to withhold some of the staff bonus pool. But could we just get a feeling of how much that increase in the ROE translated into the bonus pool? How much of that probably accounted for the half-on-half expense growth?

Nicholas William Moore

Yes. As we have talked in prior years in terms of our profit share methodology, it is very much driven by the individual businesses around Macquarie and the requirements they have in terms of their payout to staff, having regard to their industry. So it's a whole mix in terms of different businesses, different payout rates, of course, and different market conditions. And so, the bonus pool is only a guide, and it's a guide that the board actually looks at and management looks at in terms of what the - what's appropriate for the individual businesses.

So the approach is always, as you know, very much a bottom-up approach. I know there's been discussions before about some magic formula, but it's very much bottom-up in terms of looking at the contribution individual teams made, individual businesses made, the amount of capital they're using, the amount of risks they're taking, issues of these natures, that have been developed over many, many years within the group. So the underlying profit sharing methodology and the way we approach it hasn't changed over many years.

As you know, there's some refinements during the year, as you know, in terms of issues like the amount of retention and receiving our profit share in terms of shares rather than cash, things of that nature. But the underlying principles have been largely unchanged over many years, and this year is no different than what we've seen in the past. The half-on-half impacting - well, this is employee expenses coming down half-on-half that Patrick mentioned. It comes to lower staff numbers. I think, if you look at one of the largest drivers of that, a little bit of impact in terms of exchange rates. Obviously, we have people in the U.K., and that's had a small impact. Other comments, Patrick?

Patrick Upfold

It's mainly just around - headcount is - termination costs more in the first half than the second half, .Procurement costs have come down because you've got less - hiring less staff. It's a number of items, but fundamentally, it's just around the lower headcount.

Karen Khadi

I think, we have no more questions from the floor and none on the lines. So given there are no further questions, I'd like to thank you all for coming or for dialing in today. For those of you are able to stay, there is some coffee and morning tea outside. A webcast of this briefing will be on Macquarie.com later this afternoon. The next investor event is the Annual General Meeting, which will be in Melbourne this year on the 27th of July. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.