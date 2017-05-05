Biotech Forum Daily Digest: ACA Repeal Advances, Spotlight On Veracyte

Significant news, events and analyst ratings of the past couple of days as well as a spotlight feature on testing concern Veracyte are below.

Individual names will continue to be dependent on trial results, earnings, FDA actions and analyst commentary while this occurs. Investors should focus on those events.

The bill faces an uphill climb in the Senate. Various healthcare sectors have the potential to be impacted as this legislation continues winding through the legislative process.

The big news on Thursday was that the repeal and replacement of the ACA was passed in the House by the narrowest of margins.

"In times of war, the law falls silent. Silent enim leges inter arma" ― Marcus Tullius Cicero

The House narrowly (217-213) passed the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday. The bill not heads onto the Senate where it faces an even tougher climb.

This legislation is likely to be altered many times before coming up for a full vote in that body of congress. It still faces long odds of actually passing. Nevertheless, news of the latest horse trading on the bill could well cause additional volatility for certain sectors of the healthcare market, like hospital stocks.

Investors should continue to focus on the key trial results, FDA actions, earnings and analyst commentary as it relates to individual stocks while this saga unfolds.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was active in trading on Thursday. The shares rose more than 10 percent in early trading as the FDA granted orphan drug status for its SB-525 cDNA gene therapy candidate for Hemophilia A. That had narrowed to a small gain by the end of the day. The company has also received fast track designation for SB-FIX in vivo genome editing treatment for Hemophilia B, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation for SB-913 in vivo genome editing treatment for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II).

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) disclosed that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) exercised a license for the development and commercialization of Emricasan on Thursday. The NASH focused concern also stated that it believes it now has the financial resources to maintain operations and ongoing clinical development activities through the end of 2019. I covered what was driving the company's ascent in the market in the first quarter of 2017 in early April. The story has continued to get better for Conatus in the month since then.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) could be under pressure today after it unexpectedly announces its CEO is stepping down for 'health reasons'. The departure comes just before a key Ad Comm Panel convenes on its compound neratinib scheduled for May 24th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is the object of analysts' affection this week. Canaccord Genuity, Aegis Capital H.C. Wainwright have all reissued Buy ratings this week. Price targets proffered range from $56 to $69 a share. This ocular focused concern resubmitted its New Drug Application seeking approval of Rhopressa for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma in early March.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) saw its first analyst action in 2017 Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued its Buy rating on the small cap concern. The stock jumped more than 50% on Wednesday after announcing a collaboration deal with drug giant AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to develop inhaled drugs targeting asthma. The deal involves a $57.5 million payment once a phase I trial commences and up to $2.1 billion if the drug(s) go on to be commercially successful. For a company that had a ~$100 million market cap to begin the week, this obviously has the potential to be a game changing deal.

Lots of divergent views on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) after its reported better than expected quarterly results yesterday. Cowen & Co., BMO Capital and Oppenheimer all reiterated Hold ratings yesterday. Today, UBS, Canaccord Genuity and Leerink Swann reissued Buy ratings. The stock was up almost seven percent in trading yesterday.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Today's Spotlight feature is on testing concern Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) which saw its first analyst activity since early March Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued its Buy rating and $13 price target on the stock today. BTIG reiterated its Buy rating and $12 price target on Veracyte on March 7th. That has been it as far as market commentary in 2017 so far.

I generally like companies that have been on the market for two to five years as it can be a rich trove to research for new investment ideas. You can often find firms that are much farther down the path to commercial success than where they debuted on the market, and usually for far lower prices than when they were basking in the market euphoria and analyst hyperbole that often accompanies IPOs. So let's take a look at Veracyte.

Company Overview:

Veracyte is a San Francisco based molecular diagnostics company that uses genomic technology to resolve what is called diagnostic ambiguity. The concern has an approximate market capitalization of $250 million and goes for around $7.50 a share, just under half the level it achieved soon after its IPO in late 2013.

Product Portfolio:

The company has three approved tests on the market.

Afirma:

Aimed at the thyroid cancer detection market. Some 500,000 individuals in the United States go through fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies a year to rule out this affliction. 70% to 80% come back with a negative reading meaning the person could avoid this procedure with a test. Over 60,000 tests have been performed using Afirma since the drug was launched in 2011.

Percepta:

The product is aimed at improving lung cancer screening and diagnoses. Over 150,000 people die each year from this kind of cancer and it is an approximate $500 million market.

Envisia:

This test hit the market late in 2016 and is designed to improve physicians' ability to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) from other interstitial lung diseases (ILD) without the need for invasive and potentially risky surgery. Some 200,000 individuals a year in the U.S. & Europe are suspected of having a ILD.

Recent Results:

The company posted first quarter results on Wednesday. Veracyte lost 24 cents a share on $16.4 million in revenues. Sales were up 21% from a year ago and its quarterly cash burn fell to $8.3 million. This was a 28% improvement from the same period a year ago as operating expenses only grew three percent over the past 12 months. The company continues to make good progress increasing "covered lifes" as its tests get approved for more insurance networks.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company as noted has received sparse commentary from analysts so far in 2017. In the second half of 2016, Janney Montgomery, Leerink Swann and Piper Jaffray all provided Buy ratings on the firm. The current median price target on VCYT is $12.50 a share. The company ended the first quarter with just over $50 million in cash on hand and guided that its total cash burn for 2017 is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million.

Outlook:

My favorite testing concern continues to be Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) which is growing almost 10 times faster as far as revenue as Veracyte and should be cash flow positive within a year. However, I like the progress Veracyte is making and have decided to purchase a small stake in this name and watch for future developments. If it continues to grow revenues at a small clip and reduce cash burn in coming quarters, I may add to this holding.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AERI, CNAT, NVTA, VCYT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.