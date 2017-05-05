AV Homes - Homeownership Rates Are Climbing And So Is AVHI

This March 25, 2017 article in the Wall Street Journal published an article titled, "Mortgage Rate Drop Helps Buyers." The article sheds light on some macro factors influencing the housing market. WSJ reports that economists said a surge in additional buyers (i.e. millennials) would put stress on an already thin home supply market. The article also stated that U.S. home prices rose 5.9% in the past twelve months, the fastest rate since mid-2014.

Thematically similar articles from the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post titled 'Buying a Home This Spring Will Be the Hardest in Years' and 'For Millenials Ready to buy a home the Pickings are Slim' suggest similar story lines: That we are about to - or have already - started another bull housing market due to tight supply, historically low interest rates, and millennials entering the market. Indeed, a recent Marketwatch article shows housing data from the US Commerce department. The data sheds light on homeownership rates, which are bouncing around the lowest rates since 1995 at 63%. The chart shows a clear support at 63%, hitting this trough in 1965, 1985, and 1995 before rallying. Here in 2017, we are - again - at the 63% rate.

All four articles mentioned above were written between March and April 2017. The macro trends described in these articles suggest the right macro environment for a cyclical upward move in the housing market.

One way to capture the potential growth in housing market, we can look at a peer group of homebuilding equities with positive earnings, margins, trading at reasonable valuations:

AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI) - P/E= 2.95, P/B=.83, Net Margin=18%, ROE=38%

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) - P/E=9.09, P/B=1.76, Net Margin=8.95%, ROE=25%

UCP Inc. (NYSE:UCP) - P/E=9.91, P/B=.9, Net Margin=2.64%, ROE=9.8%

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH)- P/E=155, P/B=.65, Net Margin=.12%, ROE=.35%

Galliford Try PLC (OTC:GALLF) (OTC:GLLRY) - P/E=10.45, P/B=2.04, Net Margin=4.6%, ROE=19.87%

Heritage Homes - P/E=11, P/B=1.1, Net Margin=4.95%, ROE=11.23%

The complete peer group list is larger than this; however, the most competitive equities were filtered according to the four criteria, and the short list is above. In a combination of all factors, AV Homes shows promising fundamentals.

AV Homes (AVHI) is a homebuilding company based out of Arizona. They have two primary divisions within their homebuilding platform: Active adult housing communities and primary residential for first time and move-up home buyers. Between the two segments, they own 4,172 developed lots, 2,376 partially developed lots, and 7,883 raw lots. The active adult business is geared toward baby boomers entering retirement, building customizable homes in communities in places Americans generally want to retire. Details about the five active adult communities are listed below:

Solvita - 10,089 lots on 7,193 acres in Central Florida, south of the Orlando metropolitan area. 4,258 of the 5,589 planned residences in the actively developed area have been sold and closed, and about 4,500 lots are in development.

CantaMia - 1,695 lot active adult community located on 541 acres in the Estrella Mountain Ranch master-planned community in Goodyear, Arizona, west of Phoenix. 32% of Canta Mia homes sold.

Vitalia at Tradition - 1,153 lot, 452-acre active adult community located in Port St. Lucie, Florida, between Vero Beach and West Palm Beach on Florida's east coast. A total of 629 homes have closed since 2009.

Encore at Eastmark - In the City of Mesa, Arizona. 973 lots. As of December 31, 2016, a total of 223 homes have closed since we started selling in 2015. 23% of Encore at Eastmark homes closed.

Creekside at Bethpage - In Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina market. Creekside is a 292-acre parcel with a preliminary total of 653 lots. Creekside is age-restricted. Total of 106 homes have closed since AV Homes started selling in 2015.

In investor materials, they claim a 'moat' is the high barrier to entry for active adult communities with a wide assortment of amenities, like clubhouses, pools, golf courses, and the like.

Besides active adult communities, the other vein of AVHI's platform is residential home building, primarily serving first time and move-up home buyers. The following brands make up the primary residential branch:

AV Homes residential properties

Royal Oaks - Resident homebuilding Acquired in 2014.

Bonterra Builders - Acquired in 2015 for $96 million in cash. Homebuilding company in Carolinas, primarily fast growing Charlottee region. Banter is one of the largest homebuilders in the region, with AV Homes reporting its 'great reputation' as one reason for the acquisition.

Savvy Homes - Acquired in April 2017 for $50 million in cash. 230 primary residential lots owned and over 1,900 lots controlled. A major homebuilder in the greater Raleigh area.

Financial Analysis of AVHI:

From 2012-2015, AV Homes has made a substantial turnaround in their business. They brought on CEO Roger Cregg from Pulte group, another homebuilding company. Cregg came with over thirteen years of experience in the home building industry, including as CFO of Pulte and executive VP. Five years into the turnaround, and the model appears to be working.

Highlights from 2012-2017 turnaround:

624% increase in revenue

179% increase in EPS (diluted)

171% increase in stockholders equity

503% increase in contracts signed

706% increase in homes closed

449% increase in backlog growth

AV Homes growth model is driven by acquisitions and adding synergy from brands aligned with the platform. Likewise, acquisitions have been in markets that AV Homes is familiar with, namely Arizona, Florida, and the Carolinas. The most recent addition, in April 2017, was Savvy homes in Raleigh. Since the acquisition of Savvy, management did not change any FY 17 guidance to reflect the Savvy Homes addition to AV's residential homebuilding program. This is not the first time management has done this. After the acquisition of Bonterra, AVHI raised FY 2015 forecasts from $4 million in net income to $12-$14 million in net income. According to comments made in the earnings call on April 27, 2017, management feels good about FY 17 guidance of $36 million in pretax earnings, while admittedly not adding Savvy homes to those forecasts. They claim any forecast updates will take place in Q2 releases.

One highly unique aspect of AV Homes financial statements is the recognition of a NOL (net operating loss) in Q2 2016, amounting to $109 million, or three times FY 16 pretax earnings. Hence, FY 16 quarterly diluted EPS were $.04 in Q1, $4.45 in Q2, $.49 in Q3, and $.68 in Q4. Given that FY 17 Q1 EPS was $.11, that makes TTM EPS of $.84 without the addition of the NOL and $5.73 with the tax benefit. In other words, the TTM P/E is 20.8 without the NOL and 3.05 with the NOL, at the current stock price of $17.50. AV Homes realized the tax benefit after years of operating losses during the sub-prime housing crisis. The important point about the NOL is it's not a cash asset; rather, it will be realized as one only if AVHI accrues income before taxes over the 20 year life of the NOL, which they should have no trouble doing. In FY 16, AVHI generated $37.5 million in income before taxes (and tax benefits) and their tax rate is 35%, which means they realized $13.1 million in cash from NOL tax deductions last year.

In addition to growing revenue, AV maintains a strong balance sheet. As of December 31, 2016, they had $67.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, $1.2 million of restricted cash, a $190 million senior secured credit facility with no drawdowns, and $280.0 million of outstanding debt. Their cash to debt ratio is .24. And with zero drawdowns on the credit facility, they have plenty of room for another acquisition, as they suggested during the Q1 earnings call in April 2017. Furthermore, outstanding debt looks very manageable, with maturity timelines listed below:

$200 million of 8.5% senior notes due 2019

$80 million of 6% senior convertible notes due 2020

$15 million of credit facility available until June 2017 and $175 million of credit facility available until July 2019

In Q4 FY 16 earnings slides, management forecasted pre tax income of $36 million for FY 17, or $1.6 EPS for 22.5 million shares outstanding. Given the NOL, it is likely that any pretax income will drop to the bottom line. This yields a forward P/E of 10.9, a very reasonable valuation for a company that grew book value by 48% in the last twelve months and currently sells at .8 book value.

Using an earnings based discount cash flow valuation with $1.65 EPS, a growth rate of 5% for ten years, and a terminal growth rate of 4% for years thereafter, yields a present value of $36.83, or a +100% upside from today's price of $17.5. Since the 2012 turnaround and Roger Cregg's, the growth rate has been much more than 5%, I believe this DCF model is conservative. If you then add $16 per share of tangible assets - which is the value of cash plus land discounted at 50% - that makes the intrinsic value of AVHI $52.83.

Potential Catalysts over the next 12 months:

Another acquisition announcement.

Higher top and or bottom line growth forecasts after Savvy Homes acquisition is reflected in Q2 2017 conference call/press release.

Homebuyers will enter the market in droves in 2017 in anticipation of getting mortgages with historically low interest rates before hikes.

Risks:

TPG Capital is a 43.5% stock ownership (including diluting $20 in senior convertibles) and the rights for appointing four board members per year. This level of institutional ownership could be a risk should TPG sell a large block of shares.

A quick pace of interest rate hikes could deter homebuyers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.