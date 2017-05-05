58 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Canadian All-Cap Equities Blossom In May

Broker targets predicted the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safer" Canadian MoPay dividend dogs making 12.33% LESS gains from $5k invested than the same investment in all ten.

Nine of the top ten predicted gain stocks were awarded positive 1yr target price estimates by brokers. One scored at top gainer by dividends alone.

Besides safety margin, "Safer" Canada MoPay dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/27/17 to further assert their wherewithal.

130 all-cap Canadian equities pay monthly dividends (MoPay) over 3% yield. Of these, 119 showed positive returns. 55 of those had "safe" free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend-yield as of 4/27/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

55 of 119 May All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article showed the list of 130 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 119 were sorted. You see below the 55 that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-ordered by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Paying Monthly Dividends Showed Up With "Safer" Canadian Equities For May?

Eight of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the fifty-five equities with "safer" May dividends. The representation broke out as follows: financial services (19); real estate (20); utilities (2); energy (4); healthcare (1); consumer cyclical (7); basic materials (1); industrials (1); communication services (0); consumer defensive (0); technology (0). Only the first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (1): Analysts Forecast Top Ten Canada MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 8% to 40% Gains To May, 2018

Note that three of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this "Safer" MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for May proved 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Medical Facilities (DR.TO) (OTCPK:MFCSF) netted $402.15 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than to the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) (OTC:CRIUF) netted $244.58 based on a target estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Northern Blizzard (NBZ.TO) (OTC:NBZZF) netted $182.38 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for NBZ.TO.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) (OTC:ALARF) netted $172.40 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Chemtrade Logistics (CHE.UN.TO) netted $146.23 based on a mean target price estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Agellan Commercial REIT (ACR.UN.TO) netted $112.26 based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) netted $111.15, based on dividends only less broker fees. No Beta number was available for OSP.TO.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) (OTC:FCMGF) netted $106.61, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% opposite the market as a whole.

Melcor REIT (MR.UN.TO) netted $93.40 based on target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN.TO) netted $90.47 based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for APR.UN.TO.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 16.62% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Dog Metrics Found No May Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks April 27 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 7.03% VS. (2) 8.01% Net Gains from All Ten By May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 12.33% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO) (CRIUF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.46%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of April 27 were: BTB REIT (BTB.UN.TO) (OTC:BTBIF); Skylon Growth & Income (SKG.UN.TO) [SKG-U] Melcor REIT (MR.UN.TO) (OTC:MODVF); Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO); Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO), with prices ranging from $4.83 to $9.15.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for April 27 were: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN.TO); Brompton Split Banc (SBC.TO) (OTC:NWHUF); Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund (FFI.UN.TO); Artis REIT (AX.UN.TO) (OTCPK:ARESF), whose prices ranged from $9.68 to $13.48.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my Instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this Instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

