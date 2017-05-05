AEterna Zentaris: Learning From Mistakes

I recently posted a speculative article talking about Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS), a small cap biotech stock that to my dismay, recently tanked in price despite my bullish sentiment after the unforeseen total failure of their leading drug Zoptrex in Phase 3 trials. The drop has presented a great learning experience for anyone willing to look.

It is my hope that many investors hedged their speculative bets with puts or ended up scaling back holdings as the stock ran up into the day before the announcement. Greater than the loss of money however, my heart goes out to all the families of the women involved in the study and those women currently battling endometrial cancer as with the failure of Zoptrex, safer and more effective treatments continue to elude us.

From the bad AEZS play, I hope investors can gather a few takeaways:

Investing and Speculating are very different.

Investing and speculating are two definitively different things. When investing, there are always unforeseen and seen risks that an investor must account for. However, through the use of hedging tools and diversification, the good investor is able to yield returns by focusing on reducing the presence of risk. When you are speculating, you are chasing a return. Even if the upside looks significantly greater than the downside, if are chasing a return or a binary play, you are speculating rather than investing, and most of the time speculating is just a sugar-coated word for gambling.

With the AEZS play, investors could have easily seen the dwindling cash pool and binary P3 data and decided to either hedge their bet or to wait until positive P3 data was posted to invest. However, many fervently bullish speculators ignored the significant downside risk and failed to have a risk management plan in place for their investment or a target goal. These speculators were merely gambling on good top line data.

The lessons are never get caught speculating with a sizable portion of your portfolio at a time and never gamble away money you can’t afford to lose. These lessons are essential to younger investors seeking high alpha returns

Pay Attention to Investments of a Speculative Nature

AEZS hovered around $3.00 for almost the entire month. The day before data was to be released, the stock ran up to at one point the $3.50 level providing a nice exit point to scale down some my position some before the data was released. I also pared back the position at specific times including SEC filings pertaining to the ATM calls which I knew would present incredible dilution if the Zoptrex data failed. If you choose to speculate, react appropriately as you encounter new information and use common sense instead of trusting a hunch. Paying attention to the finer details allowed me to downplay my risk even though I was still wrongly bullish and hopeful about the P3 data. (Full disclosure: my total loss was around $500.)

Where does AEZS go from here?

With Zoptrex written off as a total failure, the only saving grace for AEZS would be a positive new drug application for Macrilen. P3 data for Macrilen was fairly good and after a follow up meeting with the FDA, AEZS did end up filing for a new drug application. The best and only plausible scenario for AEZS is that if they are able to scale back their cash burn now that they are no longer pursuing Zoptrex, the cash they have on hand as well as their ATM offering may be able to get them through until they are granted approval. Although the target market size for Macrilen is a shell of Zoptrex, Macrilen would be able to support a significantly downsized and leaner AEZS preventing the company from going totally bankrupt. I personally do not believe this is a “buy the dip” scenario at all and if AEZS is unable to execute properly in the next few months they will inevitable close their doors because the rest of the pipeline is not nearly mature enough to come to fruition for some time.

If you are stuck in AEZS or want to make a play on Macrilen, I think it would be wise to wait for Dodd’s narrative on the earnings call May 8 to decide what to do next.

Conclusion

As aforementioned, I will be ceasing coverage on AEZS after this article and I wish Macrilen investors and stuck longs good luck. Wait for the earnings outlook on cash burn and financial health before entering or exiting your AEZS position. AEZS could be underwater soon if the outlook for Macrilen is bleak.

Happy trading, and best of luck moving forward.

